Media WBZ reporter Bill Shields retiring after 41 years "No one deserves to have as much fun as I have had in my career."

WBZ-TV general assignment reporter Bill Shields is retiring after 41 years at the station, WBZ announced on Thursday. His last day will be Sept. 24.

“Our colleague and friend is retiring. Bill has been part of the WBZ team for 41 years and he has done it all with heart, compassion, humor, and warmth,” said WBZ anchor Lisa Hughes. “He has been just about everywhere.”

Shields first started at WBZ in July of 1980, according to the station after reporting for KENS-TV in San Antonio Texas for three years. According to WBZ’s website, Shields started at WBZ “with an extensive background in reporting, news photography, and editing.”

Shields graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Prior to KENS-TV, he worked in Austin, Texas as a photographer for KTVV-TV and reporter for KHFI radio, according to WBZ.

Shields was diagnosed with cancer back in 2013 and had to take time off reporting for treatment. He rejoined the team shortly after announcing he was cancer free.

Bruno Mars rocked the burnt orange. 40 years ago, I was doing the Travolta thing.

Go ahead…take your shots. I’m a grown-ass man now. I can take what you got😂 pic.twitter.com/vRn75egBF8 — Bill Shields (@ShieldsWBZ) March 15, 2021

WBZ reports he lives in the Greater Boston area with his wife and three sons. He moved to Boston after applying to several stations across the country and said he fell in love with the city.

“I just looked around and saw that I was surrounded by history,” Shields told the Boston Globe. “I fell in love with the city.”

Shields has been known for his charisma and humor while reporting anywhere — and in any type of weather.

“I enjoy a good storm, I really do,” said Shields in the middle of a nor’easter in 2017. “Don’t you love sideways snow? I’ve always loved sideways snow.”

Other WBZ reporters shared their congratulations on social media.

“One of the most talented, down to earth, good people I’ve worked with,” WBZ reporter Dan Roche tweeted. “Luv ya Billy – you’ll be missed!”

“Billy Bob! I’ve known this man for 38 years,” tweeted former WBZ reporter David Robichaud. “Partied hard together, worked together, mourned together, laughed together.”

“Have you ever been pulled into your television screen by [Sheilds]? That’s because he is in real life as he is on tv,” tweeted WBZ reporter Louisa Moller. “Warm, engaging, hysterical. A great person. Congrats Bill!!”

Shields later tweeted in response to the outpouring support on social media from colleagues and viewers.

Hey all… I am humbled and in awe of what I’m reading. THANK YOU! And know this: I will never forget.!

And this: I’m just an average guy, who loves being on the streets and meeting people. In a bar, I laugh louder than anyone!

And in life! It’s my curse,

And purpose. — Bill Shields (@ShieldsWBZ) September 17, 2021

“I am humbled and in awe of what I’m reading,” Shields tweeted. “THANK YOU! And know this: I will never forget.!”

He also tweeted that he is “just an average guy who loves being on the streets and meeting people.”

The Boston Globe reported that Shields said it’s hard for him to imagine not reporting.

“I don’t need to get paid,” he told the Globe. “I just want to tell the story.”

Despite his departure, Shields said that if he comes across an interesting story during retirement, he gladly will cover it.

“We’ve had so much as fun,” Shields told the Globe with a laugh. “No one deserves to have as much fun as I have had in my career. It’s been a lot.”

WBZ-TV Reporter Bill Shields Retiring After 41 Years @ShieldsWBZ https://t.co/P3WiWS8vnH pic.twitter.com/OsYl43Oe0z — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 17, 2021