Media Watch: AP journalist impresses viewers on Twitter by reporting in six languages





An Associated Press television reporter delivering the news in six languages drew praise on Twitter Monday after posting a supercut of himself reporting in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Philip Crowther reported live from Kyiv on the situation developing in Ukraine, which is facing invasion from Russia, informing viewers about the mood in Ukraine’s capital city as Russian President Vladimir Putin makes increasingly aggressive moves against the country’s borders. Crowther told the Globe in an e-mail Tuesday it’s a “great responsibility to have,” and credits his language skills with making him a better journalist.

Crowther’s performance across several news stations quickly drew fans. Duolingo, the language learning app that has gained a strong following on social media due to its topical and youth-oriented humor, responded and said “And the owl was too stunned to speak,” referencing a popular sound on TikTok.

