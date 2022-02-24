Media Video: CNN reporter Matthew Chance puts on flak jacket, helmet live on air after explosions in Kyiv, Ukraine "I'll tell you what, I just heard a big bang, right here, behind me."

Later, Chance was next to Russian airborne troops at the Antonov Airport, where he said he spoke to their commander.

CNN's Matthew Chance reports from an airbase outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where Russian airborne troops are engaged in a fire fight with the Ukrainian military https://t.co/TaPomIUP26 pic.twitter.com/rSye7nzmbi — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022