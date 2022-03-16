Media Family mourns passing of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels Michaels’s career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel. Mish Michaels in the WBZ-TV studio in 2005. Janet Knott/Globe Staff





The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mish Michaels. Our family is devastated by her loss,” the family said in a statement.

The statement did not disclose the cause of her death. She was 53.

