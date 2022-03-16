Family mourns passing of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels

Boston.com Today
The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mish Michaels. Our family is devastated by her loss,” the family said in a statement.
The statement did not disclose the cause of her death. She was 53.
Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.
