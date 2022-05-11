Media Meteorologist Harvey Leonard, a fixture in Boston TV news, is retiring after 50-year career "I've decided it's time to step back from my day-to-day role at WCVB and transition to contributing in a new way." Harvey Leonard, WCVB's chief meteorologist, is retiring after a 50-year career. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

WCVB-TV Channel 5 Chief Meteorologist Harvey Leonard is wrapping up a 50-year career forecasting the weather.

The station announced that Leonard, who joined Channel 5 in 2002, will transition to the position of chief meteorologist emeritus in the fall, where he will contribute to severe weather and climate coverage.

Prior to joining WCVB, Leonard was Channel 7’s chief meteorologist from 1977 until 2002. He also worked at WPRI-TV in Providence as well as Universal Weather Services, Inc, according to the WCVB announcement.

“After five wonderful decades doing a job that I love, and after having received so many distinguished honors from dear colleagues and professional organizations, I’ve decided it’s time to step back from my day-to-day role at WCVB and transition to contributing in a new way,” Leonard said in his retirement announcement.

Advertisement:

Leonard’s last weeknight appearance is scheduled for May 25, the station said.