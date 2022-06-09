Media ‘Bedtime Magic’ coming to an end as David Allan Boucher announces retirement "40 years is a long time and I feel very fortunate to have been able to spend that time at one dial position, one time slot, on one great radio station.”

A long-time, iconic Boston radio host is retiring, after more than 40 years of closing out the night on MAGIC 106.7.

David Allan Boucher, the host of “Bedtime Magic” who has never intentionally shown his face to his fans, announced his retirement during his show Wednesday night. His departure brings an end to the era of the “longest running and most successful night-time show in the history of Boston radio,” the station said on Facebook.

“He was the first voice on Magic when it signed on 40 years ago – and has been a mainstay on Magic 106.7 since,” the station wrote.

The station will be celebrating his legacy with special programing and is asking fans to continue to send in suggestions.

“40 years is a long time and I feel very fortunate to have been able to spend that time at one dial position, one time slot, on one great radio station,” Boucher said in the post. “I’m very grateful to the generations of friends who spend so many years with us every night. Without them…there wouldn’t have been a show.”

The announcement was met with congratulations from fans on social media — the Facebook post accumulated more than 400 comments in about 12 hours.

Many fans remembered being calmed by his voice and lamented the loss of a staple radio show.

“My childhood and memories are complete getting to hear the jazzy voice of bedtime that truly was magic into the night for all of Boston and cherished listeners alike,” Krista Marie wrote on Facebook. “Thank you David Allan Boucher so much for all the years, being the coolest and I mean, the coolest voice on the radio we looked forward to at the end of the busy day when we could just unwind and find peace in the songs that spoke to our hearts, and how you created this feel good mood all the time for your listeners, I appreciate you!”

Some commenters also alluded to another iconic radio host’s retirement earlier this year. Matt Siegel, host of “Matty in the Morning” on KISS 108 had also been on the air for more than 40 years until he announced his retirement just over a month ago.

“First Matty in the Morning now David Allen Boucher? How are we supposed to start and end our days now?” Kathy O’Callaghan Piotte wrote.

Many listeners reminisced about listening to his show for most of their lives; he has been on the air since 1982.

“He is the voice of my childhood (and I’m 40 years old). I would fall asleep to Magic every single night. It will absolutely not be the same without him,” Amy Balakin wrote. “Happy Retirement, David!”