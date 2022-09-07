Media Investigative reporter Kathy Curran joins NBC10 Boston Curran starts Monday at the station as “chief investigative strategist.”

Kathy Curran has a new gig in Boston.

The investigative reporter is joining NBC10 Boston/WBTS as a chief investigative strategist, according to the station.

The move follows after Curran announced in July that she was leaving WCVB, where she had spent a decade.

​​“I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC10 Boston team,” Curran said in a statement. “I’m passionate about helping people, telling their stories, and giving the voiceless a voice. I look forward to being a part of the WBTS family and continuing to do our important work for our communities.”

Some personal news on the career front. I’m honored and so very grateful to be joining the @NBC10Boston team!! See you next week!! https://t.co/5RCCWSS0Xd #nbc10boston #journalism #boston @NBCUniversal — Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) September 7, 2022

According to NBC10 Boston, in her new role the journalist will continue to do investigative reporting with the station’s investigative team and be an “overall strategic resource” for both the investigations unit and newsroom at large.

Advertisement:

She takes on her new role on Monday.

“Kathy’s incredible experience in investigative reporting, along with her dedication and commitment to the Boston market, will undoubtedly provide our viewers with even more impactful news coverage,” Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN, said in a statement. “She joins us with an extremely credible reputation and is trusted and respected by Boston viewers. We are thrilled to welcome her to our family.”

Curran, a native of the Boston area, has been reporting in the city covering major and local stories for more than two decades. She previously worked in Portland, Maine, and Huntsville, Alabama.