Media Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’ The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude in 2015. Dina Rudick / The Boston Globe, File

Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday.

Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s radio program, “Boston Public Radio,” with Margery Eagen.

“This was his decision and we are thrilled to know he will continue to co-host Boston Public Radio with Margery going forward,” Pam Johnston, general manager at GBH News, said in a statement. “As to what happens next with Greater Boston, we are looking at a variety of options right now and are committed to continuing to offer our audience the local news they depend on from GBH News. We look forward to sharing our plans later this year.”

Advertisement:

Axios first reported the news that Braude, 73, was ending his tenure at “Greater Boston” when his television contract expires at the end of the year. The program currently runs at 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday on GBH.

Braude, who has hosted the local public affairs program since 2015, told the Boston Globe he planned to issue a statement later Friday.