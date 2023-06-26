Media ‘I’m excited to be home’: Meteorologist and Cohasset native Tucker Antico joins Boston 25 After covering Wisconsin winters and Indiana tornadoes, Antico is back on the New England beat.

After an early career marked by harsh winters in Wisconsin and historic tornadoes in Indiana, Tucker Antico is back in the Bay State as Boston 25’s newest meteorologist.

A South Shore native who grew up in Cohasset, Antico joined the news outlet’s weather team this month, according to his bio on the Boston 25 website.

“I’m excited to be home,” Antico said in a clip posted to Twitter Monday. “This has always been home for me.”

Boston, I’m coming home.



It’s with incredible excitement for me to announce that I have accepted a job @boston25! My first day will be next week.



It is the greatest honor to join this team and broadcast in my hometown. I can’t wait to dive back into New England weather! pic.twitter.com/tlC5wnJpfZ — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 9, 2023

According to his bio, Antico’s passion for meteorology began with the color-coded weather beacon on the Old John Hancock Tower. A graduate of Boston College High School and Penn. State, he counts storm chasing as a favorite hobby.

His career has included stints at WEAU in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and FOX59 in Indianapolis, where he covered a deadly tornado outbreak in March, according to his bio. Antico also held a summer internship with Boston-area news outlet WCVB, per his LinkedIn page.

“It is the greatest honor to join this team and broadcast in my hometown,” he wrote on Twitter, announcing his new Boston 25 role. “I can’t wait to dive back into New England weather!”

Say hello to @tuckerweather! He is the newest member of the Boston 25 Weather Team! Welcome to Boston 25, we’re so excited to have youhttps://t.co/8YPt1yxVlj pic.twitter.com/aoUUwcKd4D — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 26, 2023