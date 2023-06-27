Media WCVB brings on Jennifer Peñate as weekend evening anchor The award-winning journalist joins Channel 5 from Tampa Bay, where she anchored newscasts in English and Spanish. Jennifer Peñate, WCVB's new weekend evening news anchor and general assignment reporter. WCVB, Handout

WCVB has added a new face to its newscast lineup, bringing Jennifer Peñate on board as a reporter and weekend evening anchor.

Joining Channel 5 from WFLA/WTTA in Tampa Bay, Peñate will start on Wednesday, WCVB said in a press release. The award-winning journalist will co-anchor weekend evening newscasts with Shaun Chaiyabhat and report during the week.

“Jennifer is a talented journalist whose experience and values will make her an excellent addition to WCVB,” the station’s president and general manager Kyle I. Grimes said in a statement. “She has also been long dedicated to public service having volunteered for numerous nonprofit organizations as well as founding her own focused on mentorship. Jennifer’s journalism excellence combined with her commitment to her community make her a perfect fit for the WCVB team.”

It’s official! I’m now part of the talented group of journalists at @WCVB and couldn’t be more humbled and excited! https://t.co/eL1SxEAAMY — Jennifer Peñate (@jen_reports) June 26, 2023

In Tampa Bay, Peñate anchored English language newscasts and created and anchored WTTA’s Spanish language newscast, “Noticias Tampa Hoy,” according to the press release.

WCVB described Peñate, who was born in El Salvador, as an “integral contributor” to TampaHoy.com, the Florida station’s Spanish language news website. She received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her digital reporting on TampaHoy.com, the station noted.

Peñate, who grew up in Los Angeles and Northwest Arkansas, holds a degree in journalism and Spanish from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She got her start as a reporter in Missouri, followed by a three-year stint as an evening anchor in Arkansas.

“I am humbled [to] be joining WCVB, one of the most highly regarded television stations in the country,” Peñate said in a statement. “I look forward to anchoring the weekend evening news with Shaun as well as contributing to the excellent journalism and impactful public service provided to the community by the Channel 5 team every day.”