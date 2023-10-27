Media Longtime Boston radio host Kevin Karlson dies unexpectedly 100.7 WZLX announced Friday morning that Karlson, who had hosted the station's morning show since 2005, passed away in his sleep overnight. 100.7 WZLX host Kevin Karlson died unexpectedly at the age of 60 overnight. WZLX

Kevin Karlson, a longtime morning show host on Boston classic rock radio station 100.7 WZLX-FM, died in his sleep overnight, the station announced Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that 100.7 WZLX shares news of the unexpected passing of our friend, Kevin Karlson,” the station wrote on social media. “For almost 20 years, Kevin helped wake up Boston with humor and classic rock. We invite you to share your memories of Kevin as we celebrate his life.”

Karlson had been a co-host of WZLX’s morning show since 2005, along with Pete McKenzie, Heather Ford, and since 2019, producer Kenny Young. Karlson, McKenzie, and Ford previously hosted the morning show for WPDH-FM in New York before decamping for WZLX as a unit in 2005.

Advertisement:

“We lost a member of our Family today,” Young tweeted. “Rest In Peace, Hug your loved ones….”

We lost a member of our Family today. Rest In Peace, Hug your loved ones…. https://t.co/VnuXeNKJN9 — Kenny Young (@KennyYoungZLX) October 27, 2023

WZLX host Carter Alan said on-air Friday that they “weren’t exactly sure” how Karlson died.

Tributes to Karlson poured in on social media and on the air, with WZLX encouraging listeners to share their tributes to “that snarky, pot-stirring rascal” as one caller put it.

“Kevin was so funny and made any day a better one,” one listener wrote on WZLX’s Facebook page. “He will be missed. My condolences to his family, friends and to all of us who listened each day.”

Our ZLX family is in a state of shock right now. Our radio brother, Kevin Karlson, passed away in his sleep last night.

Please join us on air to share some memories…

617 931-1007.

Rest in peace big man…🙏 pic.twitter.com/xhu53OrOZ1 — Chuck Nowlin (@ChuckNowlinWZLX) October 27, 2023

No. This is just so sad. Kevin Karlson had one of life's great gifts: the ability to make other people laugh. https://t.co/dnnkfzn4LU — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) October 27, 2023

Kevin Karlson was hilarious and had one of the best laughs ever. And he always got the whole office involved in the fun on Karlson & McKenzie. Sad news. RIP https://t.co/IGvWP56Vit — Matt Dolloff (@mattdolloff) October 27, 2023

Absolutely gutted. One of the coolest dudes ever. https://t.co/3NB8qYCXJI — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) October 27, 2023