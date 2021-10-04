Music Dorchester’s own New Kids on the Block announce 2022 tour Accompanied by three classic 80s and 90s throwback acts, the tour is sure to be an experience. The New Kids on the Block in concert at Fenway Park in August 2021. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Get ready! New Kids on the Block are hitting the road in 2022 for a nationwide tour packed with throwback fun.

The band announced the tour on Monday, tweeting: “Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!!”

As if it couldn’t get more 90s, NKOTB will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on the 2022 Mixtape Tour.

Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021

The tour kicks off in Ohio in May, and will hit Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on July 1 and 2 and Boston’s TD Garden on July 15.

Presale access is available through a subscription, but all the tour dates are listed on the NKOTB website. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 8 via LiveNation.