Dorchester’s own New Kids on the Block announce 2022 tour

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Get ready! New Kids on the Block are hitting the road in 2022 for a nationwide tour packed with throwback fun.
The band announced the tour on Monday, tweeting: “Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!!”
As if it couldn’t get more 90s, NKOTB will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on the 2022 Mixtape Tour.
The tour kicks off in Ohio in May, and will hit Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on July 1 and 2 and Boston’s TD Garden on July 15.
Presale access is available through a subscription, but all the tour dates are listed on the NKOTB website. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 8 via LiveNation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.