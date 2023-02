Music See what celebs wore on the Grammys red carpet

The 65th Grammys were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Here are red carpet photos from some of this year’s nominees and other attendees.

Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. – Jordan Strauss/AP

Taylor Swift is nominated for four Grammys at this year’s awards. – Amy Sussman/AP

Harry Styles is tied for the fourth most Grammy nominations this year, at six. – Jordan Strauss/AP

Doja Cat is up for five categories, including Best Music Video. – Jordan Strauss/AP

H.E.R. is nominated for three categories, including Best Album. – Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki, and Gottmik on the red carpet. Smith is nominated alongside Kim Petras for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The two sing “Unholy.” – Amy Sussman/Getty Images

DJ Khaled is one of the artists tied with Harry Styles at six nominations. He is nominated for Best Song and Best Album, among others. – Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige, also nominated for six Grammys, is up for Best Album and Best Record. – Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is not nominated in any categories this year, but she made waves at last year’s Grammy’s after the release of her first album “Sour.” – Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Omar Apollo is a contender for Best New Artist. – Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile is tied for the third most nominations at this year’s Grammys, with seven nods. – Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Lacy has five nominations, including for Best Record and Best Song. – Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset are not nominated for Grammys, but the female singer’s dress turned heads on the red carpet. – Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Camila Cabello is up against Sam Smith for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. – Amy Sussman/Getty Images