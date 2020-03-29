‘War zone’: Ambulances in New York City are now as busy as on Sept. 11

Emergency medical technicians after transporting a possible coronavirus patient outside of New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)
Emergency medical technicians after transporting a possible coronavirus patient, outside of NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Thursday, March 26, 2020. –Mark Abramson / The New York Times
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Ali Watkins,
The New York Times Company
March 29, 2020 | 10:08 AM

NEW YORK — The first of many calls that night involved a 24-year-old man who had a fever, body aches and a cough that sounded like a cement mixer.

While the Brooklyn paramedics took the man’s fever — 103 degrees — they noticed frightening vitals that hinted at the coronavirus: a critically low level of oxygen was flowing into his otherwise clear lungs, while his heart thumped with the intensity of a marathon runner’s. He was taken to the nearest hospital.

Then almost immediately came the next call: a 73-year-old man with symptoms similar to the young man’s. They took him to the hospital, too.

Advertisement

“It’s all a war zone,” one of the paramedics said.

Days later, another paramedic, Phil Suarez, was dispatched to two homes in Upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood, where entire families, living in cramped apartments, appeared to be stricken with the virus.

“I’m terrified,” said Suarez, who has been a paramedic in New York City for 26 years and had assisted in rescue efforts during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and later served in the Iraq War. “I honestly don’t know if I’m going to survive. I’m terrified of what I’ve already possibly brought home.”

Even as hospitals across New York become inundated with coronavirus cases, some patients are being left behind in their homes because the health care system cannot handle them all, according to dozens of interviews with paramedics, New York Fire Department officials and union representatives, as well as city data.

In a matter of days, the city’s 911 system has been overwhelmed by calls for medical distress apparently related to the virus. Typically, the system sees about 4,000 Emergency Medical Services calls a day. On Thursday, dispatchers took more than 7,000 calls — a volume not seen since the Sept. 11 attacks. The record for amount of calls in a day was broken three times last week.

Advertisement

Because of the volume, emergency medical workers are making life-or-death decisions about who is sick enough to take to crowded emergency rooms and who appears well enough to leave behind. They are assessing on the scene which patients should receive time-consuming measures like CPR and intubation, and which patients are too far gone to save.

And, they are doing it, in most cases they say, without appropriate equipment to protect themselves from infection.

The paramedics described grim scenes as New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with more than 30,000 cases as of Saturday, and 672 deaths.

If the rate of growth in cases in the New York area continues, it will suffer a more severe outbreak than those experienced in Wuhan, China, or the Lombardy region of Italy.

One paramedic described responding to a suicide attempt of a woman who had drunk a liter of vodka after her cancer treatments had been delayed, in part because hospitals were clearing their beds for coronavirus patients.

Another paramedic said she responded to so many cardiac arrests in one shift that the battery on her defibrillator died.

“It does not matter where you are. It doesn’t matter how much money you have. This virus is treating everyone equally,” the Brooklyn paramedic said.

The amount of work has been record-setting for the city’s 911 system, said Frank Dwyer, a Fire Department spokesman.

“Our EMTs and paramedics are on the front line during an unprecedented time in the department’s history,” Dwyer said, adding: “They’re doing it professionally, and they’re doing it because they care about their patients. They care about this city.”

Advertisement

The department said it has started rationing protective gear in an attempt to stave off potential shortages. Earlier this month, the department told workers that they must turn in their used N95 masks — which filter out 95% of airborne particles when used correctly — in order to receive a new one.

“The department is carefully managing and monitoring usage of personal protective equipment and critical supplies to ensure we have what’s needed for this long-term operation,” Dwyer said.

Inside ambulances, on rudimentary digital screens, the dispatches are listed — call No. 2,488, sick; call No. 2,555, sick; call No. 2,894, sick with a fever. The screen goes on for rows, a catalog of the city’s ill and dying. Peppered among them are the usual every day calls still demanding attention: injuries, accidents, heart attacks.

New York City’s soundtrack has always included the sound of ambulance sirens. But now, with many of the city’s businesses closed and its neighborhoods quiet, endless wailing seems to echo through the deserted streets.

Three weeks ago, the paramedics said, most coronavirus calls were for respiratory distress or fever. Now the same types of patients, after having been sent home from the hospital, are experiencing organ failure and cardiac arrest.

“We’re getting them at the point where they’re starting to decompensate,” said the Brooklyn paramedic, who is employed by the Fire Department. “The way that it wreaks havoc in the body is almost flying in the face of everything that we know.”

In the same way that the city’s hospitals are clawing for manpower and resources, the virus has flipped traditional Emergency Medical Services procedures at a dizzying speed. Paramedics who once transported people with even the most mild medical maladies to hospitals are now encouraging anyone who is not critically ill to stay home. When older adults call with a medical issue, paramedics fear taking them to the emergency room, where they could be exposed to the virus.

One paramedic told a 65-year-old patient in Brooklyn, whom she had previously transported to the hospital for recurring issues, to stay home this time and call a doctor.

In New York City, 911 calls are handled by both Fire Department ambulances and ambulance companies staffed by area hospitals. Their duties are effectively the same: They respond to the same medical calls, largely determined by what crew is closer and which is available fastest.

Neither the city, the State Department of Health or the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued strict rules as to how paramedics should respond to a coronavirus call. In recent days, Fire Department policy — which applies to all ambulance crews in the 911 system — has given more latitude to paramedics to make decisions on how to handle patients they believe have the virus.

Recent guidance has also directed paramedics to wear surgical masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection for suspected coronavirus patients. N95 masks, in short supply, are only worn for certain procedures.

Since many hospitals are in dire need of personal protective equipment like N95 masks, paramedic crews employed by the hospitals also face shortages. The Brooklyn paramedic said she had started sewing her homemade masks with bandannas and coffee filters.

Another paramedic in Brooklyn said she had been using the same N95 mask for days. This past week, as she and her partner exited an apartment building after tending to a patient, the building’s supervisor — noticing the pair’s worn equipment — met them downstairs and shoved new N95 masks and a can of Lysol into their arms.

Like doctors and nurses, many paramedics fear they are already infected and have brought the virus home to their families. On March 18, three members of the Fire Department tested positive for the virus. By Friday, 206 members had positive results.

Officials for the union that represents the city’s paramedics believe the actual number who have been infected is far higher. At a single station in Coney Island, Brooklyn, seven Emergency Medical Services workers were infected, one union official said.

At least one EMS worker with the virus was in an intensive care unit last week and on a ventilator.

The growing pandemic has tested paramedics physically and mentally, said Anthony Almojera, an EMS lieutenant for the Fire Department who said he cried on the job for the first time in his 17-year career.

He and his team had responded to a cardiac arrest dispatch for a middle-aged woman, a health care worker, who had been infected. When paramedics arrived at her home, the woman’s husband, who was also a health care worker, said she had been sick for five days.

The husband frantically explained that he had tried to stay home and tend to his wife, but his employer had asked him to work because their facility was overrun with coronavirus patients.

Grudgingly, the man told the medics, he went to work. When he returned home after his shift that day, he found her unconscious in their bed. For 35 minutes, Almojera’s team tried to revive the woman, but she could not be saved.

Usually, Almojera said, he tries to console family members who have lost a loved one by putting his arm around them or giving them a hug.

But because the husband was also thought to be infected with the coronavirus, Almojera delivered the bad news from 6 feet away. He watched the man pound on his car with his fist and then crumble to the ground.

“I’m sitting there, beside myself, and I can’t do anything except be at this distance with him,” Almojera said. “So, we left him.”

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.



Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News Health Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rhode Island Air National Guard Tsgt. William Randall, left, and Westerly police officer Howard Mills approach a home while looking for New York license plates in driveways to inform them of self quarantine orders, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Westerly, R.I. States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, and some say at least one state's measures are unconstitutional. Gov. Gina Raimondo ratcheted up the measures announcing she ordered the state National Guard to go door-to-door in coastal communities starting this weekend to find out whether any of the home's residents have recently arrived from New York and inform them of the quarantine order. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Local
Rhode Island door knocks in search of fleeing New Yorkers March 29, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Iraq
US-led forces pull out of 3rd Iraqi base this month March 29, 2020 | 9:04 AM
In this March 24, 2012, file photo, a man holds elvers, young, translucent eels, in Portland, Maine.
Eel fishing
Maine's eel season, delayed by virus, slithers ahead March 29, 2020 | 8:46 AM
Women walk with dogs on the street in Glenview, Ill., Friday, March 27, 2020.
Virus
Dog-walking ban to fight virus causes outrage in Serbia March 29, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, right, speaks to the media as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, left, looks on.
Connecticut
Trump backs off quarantine idea, travel advisory for CT March 29, 2020 | 7:45 AM
This file photo from 2017 shows a detainee facing deportation at the Suffolk County House of Correction in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Immigration
ICE releases 2 detainees from Mass. facility for health concerns following pressure from ACLU March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 27, in Washington.
STIMULUS
When and how will I get that $1,200 stimulus payment? March 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
for Travel - 04vinalhaven - Fish houses on Indian Creek just east of Carvers Harbor on Vinalhaven. (Jonathan Levitt Photo)
Maine
Armed ‘vigilantes’ allegedly cut down a tree to force quarantine on Maine island March 28, 2020 | 5:59 PM
EVERYBODY CUT
'This guy HAS THE MOVES': Kevin Bacon praises 'Footloose' Cape Cod health care worker March 28, 2020 | 4:46 PM
President Donald Trump announces that additional coronavirus tests have been deployed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on March 6.
TESTING
The lost month: How a failure to test blinded the U.S. to COVID-19 March 28, 2020 | 3:49 PM
DEADLY CRASH
Two teenagers killed, one hospitalized in Berkley crash, prosecutors say March 28, 2020 | 2:57 PM
The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort has been dispatched by President Trump to the New York City Harbor to provide hospitals take on the COVID-19 virus.
BATTLING COVID-19
Trump raises idea of quarantines affecting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut March 28, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo addresses the media during a press at the State House in Providence. At rear right is Behind the Governor is Col. Christopher P. Callahan of the Rhode Island National Guard.
Coronavirus in R.I.
Rhode Island has its first 2 deaths from the coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Boston, MA - 3/26/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at The State House on March 26, 2020. Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders addressed attempting to secure more pieces of personal protection equipment and mobile schooling concerns. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Coronavirus Update
Watch: Gov. Baker promotes blood donation in March 28 coronavirus update March 28, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Isabelle Serrano, a senior at New York University, at Union High School in Union, N.J., March 26, 2020. As the economy barrels toward a recession, college seniors like Serrano fear they could become the next class of 2009, which entered the work force at the peak of the Great Recession as companies conducted mass layoffs and froze hiring.
Economy After COVID-19
For the Class of 2020, a job-eating virus recalls the Great Recession March 28, 2020 | 11:49 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at a coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020.
Massachusetts
President Trump approves Massachusetts disaster declaration March 28, 2020 | 10:42 AM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a task force news conference at the White House in Washington March 27.
COVID-19 FALLOUT
Inside Trump's risky push to reopen the country amid the coronavirus crisis March 28, 2020 | 10:25 AM
The Orange Line at Downtown Crossing.
MBTA
MBTA Orange Line train taken out of service after passenger allegedly licks subway car March 28, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Politics
Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative' March 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Boston Police officer Scott MacIsaac on Dorchester Avenue in the Field's Corner neighborhood of Boston last week.
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
Ed Davis on police and COVID-19: 'We're in unprecedented territory here' March 28, 2020 | 9:45 AM
In this Sept. 14, 2011 file photo, fresh fries are scooped into containers during lunch at Gardiner, Maine. Maine is known for its potato crop.
Local
Truck with 80,000 pounds of french fries overturns on Maine turnpike March 28, 2020 | 8:10 AM
In January 2019, Reynold Buono leaves Norfolk County Superior Court after a judge dismissed child rape charges against the former Milton Academy teacher. The alleged crimes were committed 36 years ago. The charges were reinstated in March 2020.
Crime
Mass. highest court reinstates rape charges against former Milton Academy teacher March 28, 2020 | 7:33 AM
In this Aug. 12, 2009, file photo, President Barack Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery n the East Room of the the White House in Washington. Lowery, a veteran civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and fought against racial discrimination, died Friday, March 27, 2020, a family statement said. He was 98.
Obituary
Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and MLK aide, dies at 98 March 28, 2020 | 5:40 AM
Politics
'Choppy waters' await Navy as virus strikes aircraft carrier March 28, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Police officers outside of the 110th Street Central Park North stop in New York, Friday, March 27.
Manhattan
Subway operator killed, 17 others injured in NYC train fire believed to be arson March 27, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Cambridge, MA - 3/15/20 - Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel speaks at a press conference in the State House over new regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gov. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Mass. public health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2020 | 8:18 PM
Trish Regan.
Media
Trish Regan, Fox Business host who dismissed virus concerns, will depart March 27, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Research assistant Zhenfeng Li prepares a test in Barouch Laboratory, where they are working to develop a vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19,) at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research on March 5.
Coronavirus
Here are some of the Mass. businesses and institutions on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle March 27, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Boston, MA - 3/26/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at The State House on March 26, 2020. Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders addressed attempting to secure more pieces of personal protection equipment and mobile schooling concerns. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Unemployment claims are soaring due to the coronavirus. Charlie Baker says to avoid this mistake. March 27, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., center, accompanied by Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., second from left, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., third from left, Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., and Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., right, steps away from the podium after speaking at an abortion rights rally outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as the court takes up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley announces she tested negative for COVID-19 March 27, 2020 | 5:16 PM