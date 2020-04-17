After Fauci urged caution in reopening the economy, Fox News turned to Dr. Phil for a second opinion

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Katie Shepherd,
The Washington Post
April 17, 2020 | 10:48 AM

Related Links

After Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, explained the White House’s new guidelines for states to slowly reopen their economies in a three-phase process, Fox News host Laura Ingraham sought another opinion later in the show.

She turned to Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, television psychologist to the masses.

He acknowledged that the novel coronavirus is killing Americans – more than 33,000 as of early Friday – but also wondered why the economy would shut down over the pandemic but continues to function as people die from lung cancer, car crashes and pool drownings. (Unlike coronavirus, none of the causes of death listed by Dr. Phil are contagious.)

Advertisement

“We don’t shut the country down for that,” said Dr. Phil, after he cited inaccurate statistics on accidental deaths. “Yet we are doing it for this and the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.”

The conflicting views, one from the most qualified source available on the topic and the other from a talk-show host with questionable credentials, highlighted again how expert advice on the novel coronavirus has frequently been undermined by celebrity doctors with little to no infectious disease experience.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, urged a cautious approach on Ingraham’s show Thursday night. His advice was quickly undercut by Dr. Phil in a following segment, when he argued states should reopen their economies even if lives might be lost to the virus to prevent anxiety and depression.

“People are dying from the coronavirus,” Dr. Phil said. “I get that.”

Then, he launched into his theories about what might happen if people don’t return to work and school soon. In doing so, he cited incorrect statistics and repeated talking points Fauci and other experts have disputed.

Advertisement

The conversations came after President Donald Trump released new federal guidelines on Thursday that lay out a three-phase plan to eventually return to normal in places with minimal cases of the coronavirus. The recommendations place the onus on governors and mayors to determine when and how to return to normalcy.

Dr. Phil joins other social distancing naysayers, like Mehmet Oz, another TV doctor who told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday that an unmitigated coronavirus death toll might be a “trade-off” worth making to reopen schools. Drew Pinsky, known for his 30 years as host of the radio show “Loveline” and as a reality TV regular, also sparked controversy when he compared the coronavirus to the flu. (Unlike Dr. Phil, both Dr. Oz and Dr. Drew are physicians, though neither is an expert in infectious diseases.)

Fauci, who is a licensed physician and immunologist, joined Ingraham to discuss the guidelines he helped write for slowly reopening the economy. He ended up having to dispute questionable claims the Fox News host repeated that compared the novel coronavirus to HIV and SARS and downplayed the need for a vaccine. Fauci and others have suggested some level of social distancing guidelines may need to remain in place until a vaccine is developed.

“On the question of a vaccine, we don’t have a vaccine for SARS,” Ingraham said. “We don’t have a vaccine for HIV, and life did go on, right? So the idea that we’re definitely going to have a vaccine, we didn’t really approach much else in the same way as we’re pegging going back to normal with a vaccine, did we?”

Advertisement

Fauci responded by pointing out the stark differences between HIV, the virus that caused SARS and the novel coronavirus. He said HIV was “entirely different” because researchers developed effective treatments that allow people to live with HIV/AIDS. And SARS, he said, disappeared on its own, which ended efforts to develop a vaccine.

“I think it is a little bit misleading, maybe, to compare what we’re going through now with HIV or SARS,” Fauci told Ingraham. “They’re really different.”

“But, we don’t know,” Ingraham said in response. “This could disappear. I mean, SARS did pretty much disappear. This could as well, correct?”

“You know, anything could, Laura,” Fauci said. “But I have to tell you, the degree of efficiency of transmissibility of this is really unprecedented in anything that I’ve seen. It’s an extraordinarily efficient virus in transmitting from one person to another. Those kind of viruses don’t just disappear.”

Fauci spent the rest of his time on “The Ingraham Angle” explaining the need for a piecemeal approach to reopening the economy. He stressed that states should meet all of the criteria in each phase of the White House’s guidelines before moving on to the next and remaining vigilant, and willing to close down again, for renewed outbreaks.

Minutes later, Ingraham welcomed Dr. Phil to her show.

Dr. Phil, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology but is not licensed to practice medicine, spoke about the mental toll of isolation under the stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. He suggested more people will suffer mental-health issues, like anxiety and depression, because of job losses and economic impacts of the pandemic than will catch the virus.

That’s when the TV psychologist compared coronavirus deaths to those caused by automobile accidents, smoking and drowning. Fauci has criticized the comparison to car accidents in the past, calling it a “false equivalency.”

“We have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don’t shut the country down for that,” Dr. Phil said.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, swimming pool-related deaths are much lower than the figure offered by Dr. Phil on Fox News. About 3,500 people unintentionally drown each year in the U.S., and not all of them drown in pools, according to the CDC.

At least 33,286 people have died of the novel coronavirus and more than 671,000 people have been diagnosed with covid-19 in the U.S. as of Friday morning.

After Ingraham’s show aired, many people expressed dismay at Dr. Phil’s segment.

Among them was Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who pointed out that about 4 percent of reported covid-19 cases have ended in a death (although experts believe the actual fatality rate is far lower because of the number of untested people who likely have a mild or asymptomatic case of coronavirus).

Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has rapidly become a leading killer of Americans. Between April 6 and April 12, the virus killed more people in the United States than any other cause of death except heart disease.

“The case fatality rate of #COVID19 is over 4% in US,” Lieu wrote on Twitter. “If 4% of people who routinely went swimming would die & 15% would end up in the hospital, I guarantee Dr. Phil would not go swimming.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News Health Coronavirus Media Celebs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Whole Foods
Local Whole Foods worker dies of COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 10:26 AM
George Stephanopoulos with his wife, Ali Wentworth, at a movie screening in the summer of 2019.Credit...Evan Agostini/Invision, via Associated Press
National News
Call it 'corona-shaming' April 17, 2020 | 10:00 AM
A funeral director at a hospital in Brooklyn last week. Refrigerated trucks served as makeshift morgues to accommodate the number of people dying of the coronavirus.
Death rate
Why epidemiologists still don’t know the death rate for COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 9:38 AM
People on the Esplanade
Coronavirus
An army of coronavirus tracers takes shape in Massachusetts April 16, 2020 | 8:50 PM
Trump at daily coronavirus briefing
Politics
Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy April 16, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Shoppers in line at Wegman's
Grocery stores
Lawmakers urge Charlie Baker to order grocery stores to offer curbside pickup April 16, 2020 | 7:09 PM
A scientist at Moderna.
Vaccine study
Older Americans get chance to join coronavirus vaccine study April 16, 2020 | 6:35 PM
STAT exclusive
Early peek at data on Gilead coronavirus drug suggests patients are responding to treatment April 16, 2020 | 6:13 PM
A day boasting sunshine and without rain brought out more mask wearing visitors to the Public Garden as recent advisories say people should wear masks or scarfs covering their face when out in public.
Brookline
Brookline makes face coverings mandatory for all while in public April 16, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Local
Ravaged by COVID-19, nursing homes are pleading for help April 16, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Chelsea has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
Local
These are the cities and towns with the highest rates of coronavirus in Massachusetts April 16, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Boston drone video
VIDEO
Local landmarks sport symbols of support in their facades April 16, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Heather Long
RELIEF CHECKS
Glitches prevent $1,200 stimulus checks from reaching millions of Americans April 16, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jon Gerberg
Health
Coronavirus destroys lungs. But doctors are finding its damage in kidneys, hearts, and elsewhere. April 16, 2020 | 3:31 PM
President Trump inspects an Abbott Laboratories rapid testing kit during a daily coronavirus briefing at the White House last month.
STAT
Rapid coronavirus test, commonly used in U.S., may miss infections in some situations April 16, 2020 | 2:39 PM
A tutor goes over SAT test preparation with an 11th grader. Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Education
Students could take SAT at home if schools remain closed April 16, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Chris Cuomo shared what symptoms he's dealt with since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
CHRIS CUOMO
Chris Cuomo says his wife, Cristina, has coronavirus, too April 16, 2020 | 12:57 PM
People protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in downtown Lansing, Mich. at the State Capitol.
Politics
Chanting 'lock her up,' Michigan protesters in MAGA hats mass against Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus restrictions April 16, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Andrew Harrer
Technology
Facebook to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes April 16, 2020 | 12:42 PM
A massive explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, Maine, Wednesday April 15, 2020 ripped apart the plant owned by Pixelle Specialty Paper Solutions.
Maine
Investigation begins into cause of massive paper mill blast April 16, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders hold an afternoon press conference or COVID-19 briefing in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 16, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says she would be Joe Biden's running mate if asked April 16, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Homeless during COVID-19
Unique challenges face those working with homeless COVID-19 patients April 16, 2020 | 12:02 PM
In this March 17 photo, crews erect tents to serve homeless people during the COVID-19 crisis behind a Southhampton Street shelter. The heated tents will have bathrooms and showers, and space for 40 beds so infected homeless people can be separated from the shelter community and get the care they need.
Homeless during COVID-19
The 'surprising' number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in Boston's homeless shelters has advocates scrambling April 16, 2020 | 11:13 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, participates in a video conference with representatives of large banks and credit card companies about more financial assistance for small businesses in the Roosevelt Room at the White House April 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to the aid provided to small businesses by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps those businesses secure loans from banks. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump, disregarding federal guidelines, travels to N.J. for passover April 16, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Crime
Teenage girl killed by 18-year-old man in Dorchester daytime shooting, police say April 16, 2020 | 10:54 AM
197 Topsfield Road, Ipswich
Ipswich
Driver who allegedly struck 3 bicyclists in Ipswich, killing 1, cited on multiple charges April 16, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Health workers screened residents of Tampa, Fla., for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site.
Coronavirus
Testing falls woefully short as Trump seeks to lift stay-at-home orders April 16, 2020 | 9:52 AM
New Jersey
After anonymous tip, 17 Bodies are found at N.J. nursing home hit by virus April 16, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Connecticut-based New England Toy has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
ANTHONY FAUCI
New England Toy company creates Dr. Fauci plush doll April 16, 2020 | 9:41 AM