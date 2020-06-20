2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

According to online records, J. Kueng, 26, posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng.
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng.
AP
June 20, 2020 | 12:53 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

According to online records, J. Kueng, 26, posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kueng is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the May 25 death of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Another former officer charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, 37, posted bail earlier this month. The third ex-officer charged with aiding and abetting, Tou Thao, 34, remained in jail Saturday. Chauvin, 44, is being held on $1 million bail at Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

Kueng’s attorney did not immediately reply to a email seeking comment Saturday. Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, has said that Lane was a rookie, and that the only thing he did was hold Floyd’s feet so he couldn’t kick.

All four officers were fired after Floyd’s death. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

