Mississippi’s flag has a Confederate emblem. Now Baptists want it gone and Walmart won’t display it.

Symbols of the Confederacy have fallen with startling speed from NASCAR racetracks to Southern city squares.

Mississippi state flags are positioned on a vehicle. –AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Elfrink,
The Washington Post
June 24, 2020 | 11:43 AM

Related Links

Amid the vast protests against racial injustice that have flourished since George Floyd’s death, symbols of the Confederacy have fallen with startling speed from NASCAR racetracks to Southern city squares. But in Mississippi, the Confederacy’s battle flag still flies above the statehouse, emblazoned on the state flag.

Pressure has mounted on state leaders this month to ditch the divisive symbol, and on Tuesday, both Walmart and the state’s largest Baptist group added their voices to that mix.

The retail giant announced that it would no longer display the Mississippi flag in its stores, while the Mississippi Baptist Convention, which represents more than half a million churchgoers, urged state leaders to adopt a new flag.

Advertisement

“While some may see the current flag as a celebration of heritage, a significant portion of our state sees it as a relic of racism and a symbol of hatred,” the Baptist group’s board said in a statement. “The racial overtones of this flag’s appearance make this discussion a moral issue.”

It’s unclear whether the state’s Republican-dominated state legislature will do so. On Monday, Gov. Tate Reeves, R, rejected an early proposal from legislators to create a second, alternate state flag, derisively calling it “the ‘Separate but Equal’ flag option.”

“I don’t believe it would satisfy either side of this debate, and I don’t think it is a viable alternative,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mississippi didn’t actually adopt its state flag until nearly three decades after the Civil War. Its creation in 1894 was a direct appeal to aging Confederate veterans and a nod to white supremacy, according to an account published by the Mississippi Historical Society.

“Doing so not only reassured Confederate veterans who feared that their service and cause would be forgotten, but it also shored-up the persistence of white supremacy as the state proceeded to eliminate voting rights, deny access to educational equality, and strip basic safety from black communities,” wrote Stephanie Rolph, an associate professor at Millsaps College.

Advertisement

Mississippi, where today 38 percent of the population is black, held a statewide vote in 2001 on the flag, which was backed by more than 60 percent.

After a white supremacist murdered nine black churchgoers in Charleston in 2014, all eight of Mississippi’s public universities and a number of cities in the state stopped flying the state flag. But the legislature declined to change it.

Now, as Confederate monuments fall across the nation amid a resurgent Black Lives Matter movement and the Confederate flag has been banned from all NASCAR events, momentum is building for a change in Mississippi’s statehouse.

Last week, the National Collegiate Athletic Association said it wouldn’t hold championship events in the state while that flag flies, and the Southeastern Conference demanded a new flag. Top college athletes in the state also threatened not to play as long as the flag remained.

Walmart now says it won’t display the flag, citing the ongoing debate over its future.

“While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores,” a spokeswoman told the Commercial Appeal.

The Mississippi Baptist Convention, meanwhile, argued that it is un-Christian to keep flying a flag that is hurtful to a large part of the state’s population.

“Currently 38 percent of Mississippi is black, and many of those Mississippians are hurt and shamed by the historical symbolism of the current flag,” the group said. “For followers of Christ to stand by indifferently and allow this to exist is inconsistent with … these clear teachings of Christ.”

Advertisement

Reeves, though, has repeatedly said he’s reluctant to change the flag without another public vote, citing the results of the 2001 ballot.

“I’m certainly open to having any conversations,” Reeves said last week. “But I believe very strongly that if we’re going to change the flag, the people of Mississippi should be the ones who make that decision.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gestures towards New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, during a Democratic primary debate.
MEAT SHORTAGE?
Warren and Booker press meatpackers on exporting to China while claiming U.S. shortages June 23, 2020 | 7:24 PM
In this photo provided by Cawthorn campaign staffer Patrick Sebastian, Madison Cawthorn speaks to supporters, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Hendersonville, N.C. Cawthorn won Tuesday's Republican primary runoff for a western North Carolina congressional seat over President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate for the nomination. (Patrick Sebastian/Cawthorn Campaign via AP)
Politics
Madison Cawthorn, 24, upsets Trump-endorsed favorite in North Carolina June 23, 2020 | 11:44 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Photographer: Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg
2020
Joe Biden takes dominant lead as voters reject Trump on virus and race June 24, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Coral Street, Lowell
Crime
23-year-old Boston woman found shot to death in Lowell June 24, 2020 | 9:17 AM
The Teen Empowerment center in Dorchester suffered a fire in June.
TEEN EMPOWERMENT
'The power within those walls weren’t the walls themselves' June 24, 2020 | 9:10 AM
A portrait of Breonna Taylor, a medical worker in Louisville, Ky., who was killed in her apartment by the police in March, is seen at a memorial in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2020.
Racial Justice
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired June 23, 2020 | 8:43 PM
West Roxbury MA 6/17/20 Dueling rallies with Law Enforcement and First Responders and Black Lives Matters at the rotary in West Roxbury (photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff) coronavirus (COVID-19) topic: reporter:
Racial Justice
Matt O'Malley says pro-police rally in West Roxbury was ‘wrong approach’ June 23, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Rachael Rollins
Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins' office to face furloughs in July June 23, 2020 | 7:21 PM
In this May 1, 2020 file photo, a security guard riding a Segway patrols inside Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.
National News
The Segway era is coming to a halt June 23, 2020 | 6:45 PM
Allston, MA - 6/22/20 - The Massachusetts turnpike from over the Boston University bridge on June 22, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Local
Officials have a new idea for the big Mass. Pike project through Allston June 23, 2020 | 6:26 PM
A boat floats in Lake Massapoag in this 2015 file photo.
Lake Massapoag
2 Sharon girls save man from drowning in local lake June 23, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Local
Thousands of Harvard affiliates received a racist email. Now the FBI is investigating. June 23, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference Tuesday.
Charlie Baker
Charlie Baker defends proposal for police bonuses within reform bill as criticism mounts June 23, 2020 | 4:01 PM
coronavirus
Coronavirus
As case numbers drop, Mass. shows lowest coronavirus transmission rate in the U.S. June 23, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Anthony Fauci during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci, other health officials urge masks, social distancing in congressional testimony June 23, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Kevin Peterson at Faneuil Hall on Monday
Local
A local activist is holding a hunger fast to call for the renaming of Faneuil Hall June 23, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Dr. Ashish Jha
Coronavirus
Harvard's Dr. Ashish Jha thinks the U.S. needs a national mask policy June 23, 2020 | 1:49 PM
People react during a quake at an open market in Mexico City Tuesday.
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico June 23, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police violence Monday.
Test results
Charlie Baker announces results of coronavirus testing for people who participated in protests June 23, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Columbus in Worcester
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
Worcester Columbus statue splashed with red paint June 23, 2020 | 12:53 PM
.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
Southborough police arrest man who allegedly stabbed sergeant inside public safety building lobby June 23, 2020 | 12:37 PM
FILE - In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass. The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston announced Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, that Columbia Gas Columbia agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act following an investigation into the catastrophic gas explosions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Local
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts sentenced for Merrimack Valley explosions June 23, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Daylan McLee stands on the porch of his home in Uniontown, Pa.
Police
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car June 23, 2020 | 10:58 AM
U.S. Army equipments sit in a field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, June 19, 2020. South Korea said Thursday it hasn't detected any suspicious activities by North Korea, a day after it threatened with provocative acts at the border in violation of a 2018 agreement to reduce tensions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
'MASS CASUALTY' PLOT
U.S. soldier plotted with a satanic neo-Nazi cult to stage 'murderous ambush' on his own unit, feds say June 23, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Auburn, MA
DCF DEATH
Auburn woman charged in death of foster child, 2, in her care June 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer (at podium).
Coronavirus
Health officials had to face a pandemic. Then came the death threats. June 23, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Braintree
Photos: Over 1,000 gather for vigil in Braintree to honor nurse, mother Laurie Melchionda June 23, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Trump
Trump tweets videos of Black men attacking white people, asks ‘Where are the protesters?’ June 23, 2020 | 10:05 AM
AT-RISK RESIDENTS
Equity task force gives Gov. Baker failing grades for protecting marginalized groups during COVID-19 reopening June 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM
On Tremont Street during the march. Ricky Grant Jr. chanted, “Hands Up! Don’t Shoot!”
Protest
Photos: Monday's Boston protest calling for racial justice June 23, 2020 | 9:40 AM