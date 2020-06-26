Minneapolis City Council advances plan to dismantle police department

Alondra Cano, a City Council member, speaks during "The Path Forward" meeting at Powderhorn Park on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Minneapolis. –Jerry Holt / Star Tribune via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI,
AP
June 26, 2020 | 2:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously approved a proposal to change the city charter to allow the police department to be dismantled, following widespread criticism of law enforcement over the killing of George Floyd.

The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say. And it came amid a spate of recent shootings in Minnesota’s largest city that have heightened many citizens’ concerns about talk of dismantling the department.

The proposed amendment next goes to a policy committee and to the city’s Charter Commission for a formal review, at which point citizens and city officials can also weigh in.

Advertisement

“I hope that the Charter Commission will recognize the moment that we are in and take our offer of support, however we can provide it, to expedite this process so that voters have a chance to have their voices heard on this important question and this important moment in our city’s history,” Council President Lisa Bender said.

The Minneapolis force has come under heavy pressure since Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Activists have long accused the department of being unable to change a racist and brutal culture, and earlier this month, a majority of the council proclaimed support for dismantling the department.

Jeremiah Ellison, a member of the council, said before the vote that the charter has been a barrier to the kinds of changes that citizens have demanded.

According to draft language posted online, the amendment would replace the department with a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention, “which will have responsibility for public safety services prioritizing a holistic, public health-oriented approach.”

The amendment goes on to say the director of the new agency would have “non-law-enforcement experience in community safety services, including but not limited to public health and/or restorative justice approaches.” It also provides for a division of licensed peace officers who would answer to the department’s director.

Advertisement

The Minneapolis Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents over 10,000 law enforcement officers, called the vote a “haphazard effort to dismantle the police department” that will create “an unsafe environment” without sufficient resources to prevent crime.

A leading activist group, the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, said the amendment lacks teeth and would leave power in the hands of the council and mayor’s office, which it said have failed for decades to control the police. The coalition instead supports putting the department under community control via a new elected civilian council with the power to hire, fire and prosecute officers.

Council members who support the change wanted to seize on a groundswell of support for significant policing changes following Floyd’s death. If they don’t get the charter change on the November ballot, their next chance won’t come until November 2021, they say.

Barry Clegg, chairman of the Charter Commission, said the process feels rushed.

“As I understand it, they are saying, ‘We are going to have this new department. We don’t know what it’s going to look like yet. We won’t implement this for a year, we’ll figure it out,’” Clegg said. “For myself anyway, I would prefer that we figured it out first, and then voted on it.”

Clegg said that to get the proposed amendment question on the November ballot, it has to be finalized by Aug. 21. He said if the Charter Commission took its final action at its Aug. 5 meeting, there would likely be enough time for it to get passed by the full council, go through a veto period, and then, if vetoed, have time to spare for a possible mayoral veto override. Once on the ballot, the measure would go to voters.

Advertisement

Mayor Jacob Frey doesn’t support abolishing the department, a stance that got him booed off the street by activists who demonstrated outside his house and demanded to know where he stood.

Frey expressed concerns about the draft amendment, including whether the change would eliminate police altogether or allow for a police presence going forward. He also said that when something currently goes wrong, the chief and the mayor are accountable — but under the new plan, accountability would be dispersed among 14 people. Frey questioned whether policing practices would vary, based on ward or other factors.

“There is a significant lack of clarity. And if I’m seeing a lack of clarity, so are our constituents,” said Frey, who has said he supports deep structural change in the existing department.

Under the new agency, when someone calls 911, there will always be a response that’s appropriate, including the option for a response by employees authorized to use force, Fletcher said. But the vast majority of calls that police officers currently take will be answered by employees with different expertise, he said.

Miski Noor, an organizer with Black Visions, criticized the proposed amendment for creating a division of licensed peace officers at all. She said it “would give current and former police way too much power to shape public safety in Minneapolis.”

Steven Belton, president and chief executive of Urban League Twin Cities, said the way some council members went forward without a concrete plan is “irresponsible.”

“The problem that needs to be stated up front, from my perspective, is racism. … I’m not sure what they are trying to fix here,” he said.

Don Blyly, whose beloved science fiction and mystery bookstores were destroyed by arson in the unrest that followed Floyd’s death, said if local leaders do something “sufficiently stupid” when it comes to policing, he won’t reopen in Minneapolis.

“There are legitimate problems with the Minneapolis police, but the way the politicians are going about it is just ridiculous,” Blyly said. “They are pandering to a certain segment of the electorate.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News Politics Racial Justice

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
American actor Clark Gable (1901 - 1960) in his role as Rhett Butler kissing the hand of a tearful Scarlett O'Hara, played by Vivien Leigh in 'Gone With The Wind'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 17Tomorrowland
Racial Justice
Alumnus calls for BU to change mascot name with ties to 'Gone with the Wind' June 26, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Cones to promote social distancing sit on the floor of a restaurant and bar in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Texas bars, bowling alleys and other businesses were able to reopen for the start of Memorial Day weekend as part of Governor Greg Abbott's efforts to revive the state's shattered economy. Photographer: Alex Scott/Bloomberg
Coronavirus
Texas and Florida clamp down on bars again as new virus cases hit an all-time high in the U.S. June 26, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Vermont
7-year-old boy drowns in Vermont June 26, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Burrillville
A Rhode Island town has declared itself a 'First Amendment Sanctuary' June 26, 2020 | 12:30 PM
President-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump in the crowd after speaking during an election rally in Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 9, 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Mary Trump
Mary Trump once stood up to her uncle Donald. Now her book describes a ‘nightmare’ of family dysfunction. June 26, 2020 | 12:17 PM
Swimmers at the beach on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The median age of Floridians testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped from 65 in March to 35 now, officials said.
National
As virus surges, younger people account for ‘disturbing’ number of cases June 26, 2020 | 11:44 AM
I-93 Milton, MA
I-93
Man struck by 2 vehicles on I-93 dies at hospital June 26, 2020 | 11:35 AM
Xavier DeJesus
Wanted
20-year-old man sought in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old Boston woman June 26, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Six of the seven workers sent home from the River Street Whole Foods in Cambridge Wednesday for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.
Business
Workers at a Cambridge Whole Foods were sent home for wearing Black Lives Matter masks June 26, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Salem police officer Dana Mazola
Salem
Updated: Off-duty Salem police officer dies in two-vehicle crash June 26, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Cambridge, MA, 07/25/2019 -- A toxic algae present in the Charles River can be seen between kayaks docked in Broad Canal. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 26algae Reporter:
Local
Charles River group warns that the toxic blue-green algae is back June 25, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during a press conference outside City Hall on June 18.
Racial Justice
Marty Walsh is launching an equity and inclusion cabinet and a fund centered on racial inequities. Here's what to know. June 25, 2020 | 5:59 PM
FILE - In this April 14, 2014, file photo, a surveillance camera is attached to a light pole along Boylston Street in Boston. The Boston City Council voted unanimously, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, to pass a ban on the use of facial recognition technology by city government. The push against the technology is being driven both by privacy concerns and after several studies have shown current face-recognition systems are more likely to err when identifying people with darker skin. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Politics
Ed Markey and Ayanna Pressley are proposing a federal ban on facial recognition technology June 25, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Governor Charlie Baker answers questions on plans to reopen schools this fall.
Charlie Baker
Here's what Charlie Baker and other state officials said about reopening schools this fall June 25, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Tattoo artist Alexander Lawrence covers a tattoo that contained the image of a swastika on the arm of Dylan Graves in Bellows Falls, Vt. Lawrence said he has always covered up or removed offensive tattoos for free, but the demand has increased since the death of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Racial Justice
Tattoo artist sees bump in desire to erase hateful skin art June 25, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Elijah McClain in an undated photo.
Elijah McClain
An unarmed 23-year-old black man died after police stopped him. The governor wants a new probe. June 25, 2020 | 3:43 PM
.
CRIME
24 alleged Boston-area gang members, associates arrested on cocaine charges June 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: A sign reading, ' I can't breath', is seen in a vehicle during the viewing for Rayshard Brooks at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on June 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Brooks was killed more than a week ago by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot. Brooks' death came not long after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, causing nationwide protests over racial injustice and brutality by police officers (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Coronavirus
To protest face masks, Arizona city councilman uses George Floyd's words: 'I can't breathe' June 25, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Hingham
Hingham man, 20, arrested on dozens of firearms charges after police raid June 25, 2020 | 2:54 PM
BOSTON BUDGET
'I am no longer interested in having drip-drop incremental changes' June 25, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Boston06/02/2020-Elected officials of color in Massachusetts government marched from the African Meetiing House on Joy Street to the nearby Mass. State House to hold a press conference to voice support for those protesting against police brutality against Black Americans. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks before the group. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley calls for a quarter-trillion dollars to support transit agencies and subsidize fares June 25, 2020 | 1:53 PM
A man raises his fist in the Black Power salute as workers behind him disassemble the remains of a large Confederate memorial on the grounds of the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
North Carolina
Three North Carolina cops fired after racist talk of killing Black residents June 25, 2020 | 12:51 PM
.
Police
Crowd reportedly opens hydrant, dumps water on police trying to make arrest in Roxbury June 25, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Boston, MA - 4/23/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at the Massachusetts State House on April 23, 2020.
Education
Livestream: Charlie Baker, education officials on school reopening guidance June 25, 2020 | 12:25 PM
A Crosstown Brigham and Women’s Hospital shuttle on the evening of June 22.
CORONAVIRUS
Nurses at Brigham and Women’s raise concerns about crowded hospital shuttles June 25, 2020 | 11:21 AM
.
Death Investigation
Police seek person of interest in relation to body found near Dorchester golf course June 25, 2020 | 10:08 AM
POLICE
Salem police officer demoted for tweet slamming Walsh and Baker June 25, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Back to School
Districts urged to prioritize physical return to school this fall. Here's what the new guidelines say. June 25, 2020 | 10:01 AM
Museum visitors stand near a portrait of author Louisa May Alcott by American artist George Healy at Orchard House in Concord, Mass.
'Aunt Nellie's Diary'
Early, rarely seen Louisa May Alcott story published in Strand Magazine June 25, 2020 | 9:43 AM
East Boston, MA - 3/16/20 - Students head for the school bus after leaving Samuel Adams Elementary School as Boston Public Schools close to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Education
Read the full Massachusetts 'Initial Fall School Reopening Guidance' June 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM