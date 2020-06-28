In NYC, marking 50th anniversary of Pride, no matter what

The disruption caused by the virus would be an aggravation in any year, but particularly in this one, the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City.

A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. –(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DEEPTI HAJELA,
AP
June 28, 2020 | 12:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be protest, and rainbow flags and performances — it is LGBTQ Pride, after all.

But what is normally an outpouring on the streets of New York City is going to look a little different this year, thanks to social distancing rules required by the coronavirus.

With the city’s massive Pride parade canceled, the performances Sunday will be virtual, the flags will be flying in emptier than normal spaces, and the protesters will be masked.

The disruption caused by the virus would be an aggravation in any year, but particularly in this one, the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City.

Advertisement

That June 28, 1970, event itself was a marker of the Stonewall uprisings of the year before in New York City’s West Village that helped propel a global LGBTQ movement.

Initially called the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, it looked much like the protests that have streamed through the streets of New York City daily in recent weeks over racial injustice. Marchers trooped to Central Park, chanting “Gay power!” and “Gay and proud!”

Cities around the world in subsequent years followed New York’s lead, hosting commemorative events.

The historic Stonewall Inn, known as the birthplace of the gay rights movement, furloughed its employees and has been shuttered more than three months amid the pandemic. But it announced Sunday it will receive a $250,000 contribution from the Gill Foundation — money that will go toward several months of rent and utilities.

“I don’t think things will really be back to normal for us until there’s a vaccine, so this is a much needed lifeline,” co-owner Stacy Lentz told The Associated Press. “It would be devastating to think about walking down Christopher Street and seeing that building shuttered.”

Organizers of this year’s event in New York City are determined to showcase some of that spirit, with a TV broadcast honoring the front line workers who have been so necessary in the fight against the virus as well as people and institutions of the LGBTQ community.

Advertisement

The show is scheduled to have performers including Janelle Monáe, Deborah Cox and Billy Porter, and appearances from a number of other celebrities.

It’s not the only event. At least one will be in person, billed as the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives and Against Police Brutality, and marching from lower Manhattan to Washington Square Park.

The organizers are activists who held a protest march last year as an alternative to the main Pride parade, saying it had become too corporate.

Other celebrations of the day will be visual. At Rockefeller Center, more than 100 rainbow flags have been placed around the center rink, and the plaza was being lit up in rainbow colors.

In the West Village, a rainbow light art installation next to the Stonewall Inn will illuminate the sky in tribute to the uprising and the original march, as well as those who have marched and fought through the years.

Gatherings of large groups of people are still barred in New York City as part of an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. Other parades canceled this spring included the St. Patrick’s Day parade and Puerto Rican Day parade.

Still, people have gathered by the thousands since the late-May death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota.

One of the largest demonstrations was a June 14 demonstration in Brooklyn, where thousands gathered for a Black Trans Lives Matter protest.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News Health Lifestyle Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
.
MISSING WOMAN
Maynard police issue silver alert for missing 86-year-old woman June 28, 2020 | 11:51 AM
In this 2019 file photo, the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team perform an aerial flyover in Boston, Mass.
4TH OF JULY
Fourth of July flyover: Dept. of Defense plans aerial salute in Boston, other cities June 28, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Joseph James DeAngelo stands in a Sacramento, Calif., jail court on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as a judge weighed how much information to release about the arrest of the former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer.
National
Alleged 'Golden State Killer' faces 26 charges, set to plead guilty June 28, 2020 | 11:18 AM
In this Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House in Washington.
Donald Trump
President Trump tweets video showing 'white power' chant, deletes it June 28, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Warmer weather brings people out to Houghton's Pond, in Milton, during the coronavirus pandemic.
LOCAL
Mother charged for allegedly leaving 1-year-old in hot pickup truck in Milton June 28, 2020 | 10:35 AM
Supporters cheer at a campaign event for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Okla., June 20.
DONALD TRUMP
Report: Workers removed social distancing stickers before Trump's Tulsa rally June 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Local
eBay's critics faced an extreme case of an old Silicon Valley habit June 28, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
Massachusetts
Attorney General Maura Healey's office providing $300,000 to fund summer jobs for teens June 28, 2020 | 9:22 AM
National
Prosecutors: Texas woman burned $1.6 million mansion in attempt to destroy records June 28, 2020 | 9:08 AM
In this June 23, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
White House
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops June 28, 2020 | 8:55 AM
An eviction notice at a community meeting held by City Life/Vida Urbana in Eastie where residents discuss what's plaguing the neighborhood -- gangs, housing displacement, gentrification.
Housing Crisis
Communities of color hit hardest by evictions in Boston, report finds June 28, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Zoom
Yale student creates 'OKZoomer,' a dating site amid pandemic June 28, 2020 | 8:10 AM
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
Coronavirus Tally
Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 10 million June 28, 2020 | 7:39 AM
Woodrow Wilson
Princeton will remove Woodrow Wilson's name from school June 28, 2020 | 7:29 AM
The base of the statue of former president Andrew Jackson is power washed inside a newly closed Lafayette Park.
National News
4 men charged in attack on Jackson statue near White House June 27, 2020 | 11:12 PM
FILE - In an Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, people walk in and out of a Walmart store, in Dallas. Walmart announced new moves Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, to speed up the return process for online purchases, including letting some shoppers keep the stuff they don’t want and still get a refund. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Crime
2 dead after shooting at a Walmart distribution center in California June 27, 2020 | 11:05 PM
A U.S. Park Police officer is seen near the Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park as a rainbow appears on Thursday.
Politics
Activists push for removal of D.C. statue of freed slave kneeling before Lincoln June 27, 2020 | 9:41 PM
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Politics
Mississippi lawmakers push ahead with proposal to take down state flag June 27, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Protests
State House rally draws larger group of counter protesters June 27, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Mike Pence
Mike Pence
Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes June 27, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Worcester
50-year-old driver killed, 18-year-old passenger hurt in apparent hit-and-run Worcester crash June 27, 2020 | 2:16 PM
A Maine State Police station in Bangor, ME.
Maine
Security breach impacts Maine State Police database June 27, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Kevin Peterson, founder and executive director of The New Democracy Coalition holds a metal urn, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Boston, as he pours a red substance as a protest meant to symbolize the blood of fallen black people who died under under white suppression and slavery. Peterson advocates changing the name of Faneuil Hall, as its namesake Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner.
Faneuil Hall
'I'm not a racist': Marty Walsh got a call-in from the activist pushing to rename Faneuil Hall June 27, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Springfield
Police: woman killed, man injured in overnight Springfield shooting June 27, 2020 | 12:24 PM
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
National
Mississippi could strip Confederate symbol from state flag June 27, 2020 | 12:23 PM
A tent sits idle beside the entrance to the Soldiers' Home, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass.
Chelsea Soldier's Home
Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, Ed Markey request additional review of Chelsea Soldier's Home June 27, 2020 | 11:55 AM
L'Oreal
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from skin products June 27, 2020 | 11:20 AM
In this March 13, 2020, file photo, lobsters await shipping at a wholesale distributer in Arundel, Maine.
Lobster Prices
Lobster prices falling, and they could fall further, industry officials say June 27, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Merrimack River
Woman's body pulled from Merrimack River June 27, 2020 | 10:12 AM
In this December, 2018 photo released by the Stemberger family, Victor and his wife Han Stemberger, are shown at their home in Centreville, Va. Victor Stemberger sits in a Spanish jail, one year after flying into the country with 2.4 kilograms (more than 5 pounds) of cocaine expertly sewn into bubble jackets in a bag. His family says he knew nothing about the drugs. Though Spanish authorities are dubious, the U.S. Justice Department has advised Spain that it believes Stemberger was duped into acting as a drug mule for a West Africa criminal network, and has asked the country for evidence it's gathered, according to correspondence obtained by The Associated Press.
SPAIN
76-year-old American jailed in Spain was unwitting drug mule, US says June 27, 2020 | 10:04 AM