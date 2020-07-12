21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard.
A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on July 12, 2020 in San Diego, California. –Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
July 12, 2020 | 6:39 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalized with “non-life threatening injuries,” Raney said in a brief statement. He didn’t provide additional details.

Previously officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately known where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.

Advertisement

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it’s on active duty.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Two other docked ships, USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell, were moved to berths away from the fire, Raney said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News Transportation

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 #s
Mass. reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths July 12, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Hannah Wysong, a teacher at the Esperanza Community School in Tempe, Ariz., July 10, 2020. Many of the nation’s 3.5 million teachers found themselves feeling under siege this week as pressure from the White House, pediatricians, and some parents to get back to physical classrooms intensified — even as the coronavirus rages across much of the country.
Coronavirus
Fear and anger as teachers feel pressure to return to class July 12, 2020 | 4:21 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday, March 27, 2020, that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Ayanna Pressley
Pressley to DeVos on opening schools safely: 'I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant' July 12, 2020 | 3:45 PM
A health care worker arrives at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio last month.
COVID PARTY
Man, 30, dies after attending a ‘COVID party,’ Texas hospital says July 12, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Signs of thanks outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, April 27, 2020. Allen's head of the emergency department was thought of by her colleagues as unflappable.But as her hospital was was inundated, then overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Dr. Lorna Breen broke.
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
‘I couldn’t do anything’: The virus and an ER doctor’s suicide July 12, 2020 | 3:01 PM
IN this Oct. 14, 2009 file photo, copies of the McClatchy Co. owned Miami Herald newspaper are shown in Miami.
Newspaper Industry
Chatham Asset Management announces plan to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy July 12, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Jabin Botsford
TRUMP IN N.H.
Bad weather or bad turnout? Pundits question what was behind Trump's Portsmouth postponement July 12, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The face and upper body of the statue were charred Sunday after a person lit fire to plastic flowers in the hands of the statue the day before, according to Boston police.
Crime
Police: Virgin Mary statue burned at Dorchester parish, arson investigation underway July 12, 2020 | 1:11 PM
18 Adams St., Roxbury and 25 Regis Road, Mattapan
Crime
2 shot to death in about an hour in separate incidents in Roxbury and Mattapan early Sunday July 12, 2020 | 12:41 PM
In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla. In early July 2020, California is averaging 91 reported COVID-19 deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66, but Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina also saw sizable rises.
Florida
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in Covid cases July 12, 2020 | 12:20 PM
A view of the Walt Disney World theme park entrance.
Crime
Feds: Mass. man, Maryland woman went to Orlando 31 times using government money July 12, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Hampton Beach, NH: August 23, 2017: The scene on a Wednesday night on the strip at Hampton Beach. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
SUMMER WORKERS
As New England beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers July 12, 2020 | 11:37 AM
President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Donald Trump
Trump criticizes private Texas border wall built by his supporters July 12, 2020 | 11:19 AM
White House Task Force
Assistant secretary for Health and Human Services Dept. Brett Giroir urges using masks in public July 12, 2020 | 10:52 AM
**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before Sunday 3:01 a.m. ET July 12, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** Dr. Andrew Brooks, left, with the CEO of Vault Health, Jason Feldman, at RUCDR Infinite Biologics in Piscataway, N.J., July 2, 2020. The lab developed a saliva kit that is now a key part of MLB’s plan to return to play, and has also been used by other sports leagues that have come back to life, including the PGA Tour and MLS. (Bryan Anselm/The New York Times)
Coronavirus Testing
A virus test that is fit for athletes: A spit tube July 12, 2020 | 10:35 AM
The two persons of interest in Allston Black Lives Matter sign vandalism.
Allston
Update: Boston police say they've identified a suspect in connection with vandalism of Black Lives Matter sign in Allston July 12, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Kennebec River, Maine.
Maine
33-year-old woman dies while whitewater rafting in Maine July 12, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Everett, MA, 06/23/2019 -- People fill the casino floor at Encore Boston Harbor during the grand opening. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 24encore Reporter:
ENCORE CASINO
Encore Boston Harbor reopens its doors today July 12, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Schools
'Moving target': Schools deal with new plans, Trump demands July 12, 2020 | 9:27 AM
The Massachusetts turnpike from over the Boston University bridge on June 22, 2020.
Mass Pike
Construction project over Mass Pike gets rolling July 12, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Maine
Tornado downs trees, causes roof damage in Maine July 12, 2020 | 8:23 AM
Politics
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China July 12, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Cambridge
Whitehead Institute’s new director slams Trump as anti-science, anti-foreigner July 12, 2020 | 7:30 AM
In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday, July 11, 2020, that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so
Roger Stone
In rare public comments, Mueller defends prosecution of Roger Stone July 12, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Pope Francis
Pope 'deeply pained' over Turkey's move on Hagia Sophia July 12, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Naya Rivera
Search of lake for missing "Glee" star to resume Sunday July 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Madeline Swegle
National News
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot July 11, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Donald Trump
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic July 11, 2020 | 8:29 PM
TV
Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed July 11, 2020 | 8:14 PM
COVID-19 antibody testing and diagnostic testing are administered at a converted vehicle inspection station.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse July 11, 2020 | 4:39 PM