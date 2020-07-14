Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Jessica Rinaldi
Harvard campus buildings were reflected in the window of a store in March. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
COLLIN BINKLEY,
AP
updated on July 14, 2020 | 3:50 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.

The decision was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said federal immigration authorities agreed to pull the July 6 directive and “return to the status quo.”

A lawyer representing the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said only that the judge’s characterization was correct.

Advertisement

The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy.

Under the policy, international students in the U.S. would have been forbidden from taking all their courses online this fall. New visas would not have been issued to students at schools planning to provide all classes online, which includes Harvard. Students already in the U.S. would have faced deportation if they didn’t transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily.

Immigration officials issued the policy last week, reversing earlier guidance from March 13 telling colleges that limits around online education would be suspended during the pandemic. University leaders believed the rule was part of President Donald Trump’s effort to pressure the nation’s schools and colleges to reopen this fall even as new virus cases rise.

The policy drew sharp backlash from higher education institutions, with more than 200 signing court briefs supporting the challenge by Harvard and MIT. Colleges said the policy would put students’ safety at risk and hurt schools financially. Many schools rely on tuition from international students, and some stood to lose millions of dollars in revenue if the rule had taken hold.

Advertisement

Harvard and MIT were the first to contest the policy, but at least seven other federal suits had been filed by universities and states opposing the rule.

Harvard and MIT argued that immigration officials violated procedural rules by issuing the guidance without justification and without allowing the public to respond. They also argued that the policy contradicted ICE’s March 13 directive telling schools that existing limits on online education would be suspended “for the duration of the emergency.”

The suit noted that Trump’s national emergency declaration has not been rescinded and that virus cases are spiking in some regions.

Immigration officials, however, argued that they told colleges all along that any guidance prompted by the pandemic was subject to change. They said the rule was consistent with existing law barring international students from taking classes entirely online. Federal officials said they were providing leniency by allowing students to keep their visas even if they study online from abroad.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News Politics Education Local Donald Trump Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Man found dead along a Dartmouth road, believed to the victim of a homicide July 14, 2020 | 3:46 PM
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Mass. teachers' unions unveil phased-in school reopening proposals July 14, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh
Local
Marty Walsh launches pilot program to help residents seal, expunge criminal records July 14, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Cambridge
'Just wait for the purge': Cambridge police union edits, apologizes for post on Senate police reform bill July 14, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Coronavirus
Pine Street Inn leases former hotel to help social distancing during coronavirus pandemic July 14, 2020 | 2:20 PM
After a car collided with a Verizon truck, it struck a women walking nearby.
Crime
A woman was hit by a driver fleeing police in Back Bay, according to witnesses July 14, 2020 | 1:53 PM
City of Boston
Local
City Hall Plaza is getting a makeover. Here's what to know. July 14, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh spoke with CNN's John King Monday.
MAYOR ON CNN
Walsh on Trump's pandemic response: He's 'pretty much wrong in every single thing' July 14, 2020 | 12:24 PM
The MythBusters Team, from left: Grant Imahara, Jamie Hyneman, Kari Byron, Adam Savage and Tory Belleci in San Francisco, CA, on August 14, 2007.
Grant Imahara
Grant Imahara, engineer who co-hosted ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49 July 14, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Harvard Yard sits mostly empty at Harvard University in Cambridge last week. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Monday, July 13, seeking to block a new rule that would revoke the visas of foreign students who take classes entirely online in the fall.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
At Harvard and beyond, voices of students reflect dire repercussions of new visa rules July 14, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Newlyweds Matt Kalliath and Naomi Wiens with their last minute officiant Mayor Carlo DeMaria.
EMERGENCY OFFICIATOR
Vacationing Everett mayor drafted to officiate wedding on Cape July 14, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police Violence in Boston, Massachusetts on June 22, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Massachusetts Senate passes police accountability bill July 14, 2020 | 9:40 AM
A Boston EMS crew wheels in a patient to MGH from their ambulance.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Millions have lost health insurance in pandemic-driven recession July 14, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Matthew Silveira
Wellfleet
Missing Beverly man's vehicle found abandoned in Wellfleet July 14, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Trump book
Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about her uncle July 13, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Protesters chant as they march near City Hall, Monday, July 13, 2020, following a news conference held by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. Durkan and Best were critical of a plan backed by several city council members that seeks to cut the police department's budget by 50 percent.
Racial Justice
Seattle mayor, City Council at odds over 50 percent police cut July 13, 2020 | 9:03 PM
In this July 1, 2020, file photo, a bartender mixes a drink while wearing a mask and face shield at Slater's 50/50 in Santa Clarita, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation's most populated state.
Coronavirus
California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches July 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell had ex-British military as security at N.H. estate, prosecutors say July 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Politics
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike July 13, 2020 | 6:09 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 13: A health care worker test people for COVID-19 at the COVID test site located in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot on July 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Florida health officials on Sunday reported 15,300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state of Florida tries to contain the recent spike in cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 154 new cases July 13, 2020 | 4:03 PM
CAMBRIDGE,,MA - 7/06/2020: Massachusetts phase three during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, today is the first day that gyms can be opened. Paola Santander (cq) of Medford works out at Healthworks in Cambridge. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC:
Phase 3
Let us know: What businesses do you feel safe visiting during Phase 3? July 13, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Grocery stores
Confusion in stores as state lifts order that banned reusable grocery bags July 13, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Media
'You should be speaking English': N.H. radio host kicked off the air after tirade against Spanish-speaking workers July 13, 2020 | 2:55 PM
In an image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla., after a white mob massacred hundreds of Black people and destroyed a prospering Black business district in 1921.
TULSA MASSACRE
A century after a race massacre, Tulsa finally digs for suspected mass graves July 13, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Nathalia Bruno, 24, of Newark, returns to Passaic, NJ., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to see her car in the storm drain. Emergency personnel searched and found a Toyota Prius that was swept away into a canal on Monday July 6, 2020 in Passaic, N.J. Nathalia Bruno survived a mile-long ride through a storm drain after a flash flood swept her and her car into the local drainage system. The car was found on Wednesday. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)
New Jersey
A flood dragged her into a three-quarter-mile tunnel. Miraculously, she survived. July 13, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Naya Rivera
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead in California lake July 13, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin.
VOTE BY MAIL
Minority voters sue Mass. over failure to send mail-in ballot applications July 13, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone
Coronavirus
'Our state is charting a nonsensical path that flies in the face of the data' July 13, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
HEALEY SUES TRUMP
Mass. A.G. Healey spearheads 17-state lawsuit over new visa rules for foreign students July 13, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Revere Beach
Revere Beach
A woman allegedly abused a dog before it drowned at Revere Beach Sunday July 13, 2020 | 11:55 AM