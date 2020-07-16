How to see Comet NEOWISE

Enjoy it while you can. The frozen ball of ice won’t return to the inner solar system for 6,800 years.

Comet Neowise appears over Mount Washington in the night sky as seen from Dee Wright Observatory on McKenzie Pass east of Springfield, Ore. Tuesday July 14, 2020. According to NASA the lower tail, which appears broad and fuzzy, is the dust tail created when dust lifts off the surface of the comet's nucleus and trails behind the comet in its orbit. The upper tail is the ion tail, which is made up of gases that have been ionized by losing electrons in the sun's intense light. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)
Comet NEOWISE appears over Mount Washington in the night sky, as seen from the Dee Wright Observatory on McKenzie Pass, east of Springfield, Oregon. –Chris Pietsch / The Register-Guard via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Adam Mann,
New York Times Service
July 16, 2020 | 4:51 PM

Eager sky watchers are turning to the heavens as Comet NEOWISE, one of the brightest comets in a generation, starts climbing ever higher among the evening stars.

A majority of comets fly through the solar system invisible to humans, usually too small and dim to be seen with the naked eye. The last frozen ice ball that gave us a big show was Hale-Bopp, a comet that was visible for nearly 18 months around its closest approach to Earth in 1997.

Officially designated C/2020 F3, Comet NEOWISE was discovered on March 27 and had until this week been visible only to committed comet viewers willing to wake up in the early pre-dawn hours. But on Monday, NEOWISE tipped into the post-sunset sky and has even been spotted by people living near city centers with all the light pollution.

Advertisement

“It’s the first time in 23 years that this is possible,” said Federica Spoto, an astronomer at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. “You can watch it from your backyard and you don’t need a telescope.”

How to see the comet

To catch NEOWISE yourself, look up at the northwest skies about an hour and a half after sunset. Experts suggest going to the darkest area you can for best viewing. Find the Big Dipper and follow its ladle as it arcs in the direction of the horizon.

NEOWISE will appear under the Big Dipper about 10 degrees above the horizon and be about as bright as that constellation’s stars. If you hold out your arm, 10 degrees is roughly the part of the sky covered by your fist. Over the next few days, NEOWISE will move higher in the sky and be easier to spot, reaching its apex on July 23, when it makes its closest approach to Earth.

Good binoculars will allow you to see more of the comet and its spectacular dust tail. Lucky viewers might even catch the fainter blue ion tail, made from charged particles flying off the comet’s icy nucleus. NEOWISE is visible only to observers in the Northern Hemisphere and should remain bright enough to spot into mid-August.

Advertisement

For those looking to capture a souvenir of their experience, a digital camera placed on a tripod and set to a five- or 10-second exposure could do the trick, said Ernesto Guido, an amateur astronomer in Italy. Many cellphones allow users to change the settings on their cameras and achieve surprisingly good results. Try framing NEOWISE against a nice background such as a tree, Guido suggested.

As seen from the Colorado National Monument, west of Grand Junction, Colorado, Thursday, July 9, 2020. —Conrad Earnest via AP

A ball of ice that beat the odds

Comet NEOWISE gets its name from NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), a space-based infrared telescope dedicated to looking out for potentially hazardous asteroids and comets. Researchers who manage the observatory spotted the comet in March when it was headed in the direction of the sun.

Comet NEOWISE made its closest approach to our star on July 3, coming within the orbit of Mercury.

“A smaller or weaker comet would have crumbled under the pressure,” said Amy Mainzer, principal investigator of the NEOWISE mission.

That’s exactly what happened earlier this year to Comet SWAN, which was just barely visible to naked-eye viewers in the Southern Hemisphere, before fizzling as it rounded the sun. Another comet, ATLAS, disintegrated into more than two dozen pieces in April.

NEOWISE comes to us from the distant outer reaches of the solar system, having spent most of its life in a frigid field of icy bodies called the Oort cloud. When far from the sun, comets are inert and lack their beautiful dust tails, which can be 10 million miles long. The sun’s heat causes them to expel gas and dust, forming an atmospheric shell called a coma and then the pressure of solar radiation extends this structure out into a long tail.

Advertisement

Comets like NEOWISE are leftovers from our solar system’s creation. Since they retain the building blocks of planets in their frozen ice, they can provide scientists with important information about our origins. Mainzer likened its approach to a mission that collects samples and returns them to Earth, except “the sample comes to us.”

NEOWISE won’t make it back to the inner solar system for 6,800 years. So enjoy it while you can.

“Things are really tough right now for lots of people,” Mainzer said. “But this is a chance to look up and reconnect with the big picture stuff.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A lab worker uses a pipette while trying to isolate the presence of the coronavirus during the swab test process at a laboratory in Amedeo di Savoia hospital in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Italy remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Photographer: Federico Bernini/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 143 new cases July 16, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Martha's Vineyard
65 cats seized from 'detrimental and dangerous conditions' on Martha's Vineyard July 16, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Crime
A Roxbury store clerk complied with a robber's demands, owner says. Then he was shot in the head. July 16, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Wayfair signage outside one of its offices in Boston.
Wayfair
'There is, of course, no truth to these claims' July 16, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Westwood, Mass.
Westwood
Testing snafu sends teacher with COVID-19 back to summer school with students July 16, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Rep. Katherine Clark appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe Thursday.
CHILD CARE
Katherine Clark on MSNBC: We can't have a healthy economy without investing in child care July 16, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Amid rising turmoil in social media, recently formed social network Parler is gaining with prominent political conservatives who claim their voices are being silenced by Silicon Valley giants.
Social Media
The conservative alternative to Twitter wants to be a place for free speech for all. It turns out, rules still apply. July 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, stands onstage with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., before speaking at a campaign event, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RACE & COVID-19
'We demand answers' July 16, 2020 | 10:52 AM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Homicide victim found on the side of a Dartmouth road identified July 16, 2020 | 10:45 AM
DRUG BUST
Police: Over 4,000 bags of heroin, 450 bags of cocaine seized from vehicle in Holyoke July 16, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp adjusts his mask as he greets President Donald Trump during his Georgia visit to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focuses on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Masks
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state July 16, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Sosuda Tech
PPP FRAUD
Feds: Winchester tech CEO fraudulently sought $13M in COVID-19 loans July 16, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Local
A retired FBI agent allegedly drove his truck toward a group of middle-school kids after they taunted him July 16, 2020 | 9:50 AM
A Cattail mosquito is held up for inspection at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute in Scarborough, Maine.
EEE
Eastern equine encephalitis virus found in Plymouth County July 16, 2020 | 9:30 AM
The 110 MBTA bus is pictured on Broadway in Everett.
MBTA
Front-door boarding – and fares – to return to MBTA buses, Mattapan and street-level Green lines July 16, 2020 | 9:05 AM
K-9 Rocky
R.I.P. ROCKY
Boston police mourn passing of active duty K-9 Rocky July 16, 2020 | 8:45 AM
Rep. Joe Kennedy III wears a face mask during a visit to Methuselah Bar and Lounge in Pittsfield, Mass., as part of a campaign tour including several stops across Massachusetts on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
THE KENNEDYS
Joe Kennedy says fossil fuel stocks in family trusts have been sold July 16, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Mystery musician John Thomas Archer meets Mark Waters of ReMARKable Cleanouts.
Local
A mystery musician's playing 'stunned' a Norwood store owner. Now, the owner has gifted the piano to him. July 16, 2020 | 7:04 AM
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after stepping off Marine One.
Politics
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers July 15, 2020 | 10:02 PM
The Twitter logo is displayed on an iPhone.
Technology
Twitter accounts for Biden, Obama, Gates, Musk, and others are hacked July 15, 2020 | 8:08 PM
A casino at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Casinos
Conn. casinos report strong revenues after reopening from COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 7:05 PM
The Massachusetts State House
Local
'Angry would be an understatement': Mass. police unions cry foul over Senate-backed reform bill July 15, 2020 | 6:12 PM
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that a coronavirus testing program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation from actor Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the indirect way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Town #s
Here's a look at Mass. towns' coronavirus cases and test results over the last 14 days July 15, 2020 | 5:19 PM
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a test at an El Rio Health Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Monday, July 13, 2020. Photographer: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases July 15, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Politics
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting July 15, 2020 | 4:15 PM
The Virgin Mary statue burned in Dorchester.
Dorchester
Civil rights unit involved in arson investigation of Virgin Mary statue in Dorchester July 15, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Two drunken men in traditional Bavarian outfits converse beside their passed-out comrades at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany. It's safe to say they went over their daily allotment.
ALCOHOL
Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say July 15, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Jody Curran walks on a one way pathway towards Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester on May 22.
Gloucester
Unless you're a resident, don't expect to park at Gloucester beaches this weekend July 15, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Craig F. Walker
Plastic Bags
Despite ban reinstatement, Boston and Brookline to allow single-use plastic bags until Oct. 1 July 15, 2020 | 2:38 PM
AI EDITORS
Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors July 15, 2020 | 1:47 PM