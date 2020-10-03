Breonna Taylor grand jury audio reveals conflicting accounts of fatal raid

The dueling accounts of a chaotic and tragic night are captured in 15 hours of recordings from the grand jury’s examination of the fatal raid, which was part of a drug investigation targeting a man who was arrested elsewhere.

A memorial to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. A judge on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, allowed the Kentucky attorney general to delay the release of an audio recording from the secret grand jury deliberations in which jurors decided not to charge the two Louisville police officers who shot and killed Taylor. (Xavier Burrell/The New York Times)
A memorial to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. A judge on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, allowed the Kentucky attorney general to delay the release of an audio recording from the secret grand jury deliberations in which jurors decided not to charge the two Louisville police officers who shot and killed Taylor. (Xavier Burrell/The New York Times)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Will Wright, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and John Eligon,
New York Times Service
October 3, 2020 | 7:54 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two very different accounts emerged Friday from either side of an apartment door in Louisville, the one that police officers knocked off its hinges in March as they delivered a search warrant at the home of Breonna Taylor.

In newly released audio from closed-door grand jury proceedings, there was conflicting testimony over what happened in the seconds before the police shot and killed Taylor, a Black emergency room technician whose death pulled people to the streets in protests across the country.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said in the recordings that he was “scared to death” when he and Taylor heard pounding on the door in the middle of the night and got no response after they yelled, “Who is it?”

Advertisement

The officers involved in the raid, though, insisted in interviews with investigators that they had loudly identified themselves as the police before they burst through the door. It was only after one officer was shot by Walker, they said, that they opened fire at the couple, killing Taylor.

The dueling accounts of a chaotic and tragic night are captured in 15 hours of recordings from the grand jury’s examination of the fatal raid, which was part of a drug investigation targeting a man who was arrested elsewhere. For the first time, some of those directly involved in the police shooting — including neighbors, officers and Walker — are heard describing the fateful night.

“Next thing I know, she’s on the ground and the door’s busted open and I hear a bunch of yelling and just panicking,” Walker said about Taylor in an interview with investigators in March.

The grand jury concluded its work by bringing an indictment against one former officer for endangering Taylor’s neighbors; it brought no charges against the two officers who shot her.

Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky attorney general, released the recordings Friday after a judge ordered him to do so, but the recordings did not include the instructions that prosecutors gave to the 12 jurors. One juror said Cameron was deflecting blame by saying it was jurors who had opted not to indict the two officers who shot Taylor.

Advertisement

The grand jurors met in person over three days and reviewed police interviews of officers and witnesses at the scene, 911 calls and body camera videos from after Taylor was shot. They also met directly with detectives who had investigated the killing.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham speaks during a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.
Cal Cunningham
Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to strategist October 3, 2020 | 7:42 AM
China
China's Xi sends sympathy message to Trump over infection October 3, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Melina Mara
Politics
Trump’s debate guests refused to wear masks, flouting rules October 2, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Vice President Mike Pence, 61, tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.
Politics
What if Trump can't run? Many steps are clear, but some are not. October 2, 2020 | 11:04 PM
US Attorney General William Barr speaks with Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway at the ceremony where US President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the nominated to the US Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for the coronavirus October 2, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Ivanka Trump participates in the Phoenix Business Roundtable.
Trump's children
Ivanka, Eric Trump tweet support to their ailing father October 2, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Virus Outbreak Trump Treatment
Trump's treatment
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness October 2, 2020 | 7:25 PM
Crime
Arrest made after police hunt down stolen Boston water tank truck October 2, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Joe Biden Travels To Michigan To Campaign For President.
Biden
AP source: Biden campaign taking down attack ads October 2, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Village Lane, Billerica
Billerica
Billerica man, 26, accused of killing his grandmother October 2, 2020 | 6:05 PM
The Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Coronavirus
Head of Holyoke Soldiers' Home resigns amid charges over virus deaths October 2, 2020 | 4:53 PM
A public health worker walks to a tent to administer a Covid-19 test in Martinez, California, on Aug. 4, 2020. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 753 new cases October 2, 2020 | 4:31 PM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
Read: Elizabeth Warren issues statement on Trump contracting COVID-19 October 2, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Somerville, MA - 7/11/2020: Boston Sports Clubs in Davis Square in Somerville, MA on July 11, 2020. Somerville officials announced Friday that the city will not enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan until at least July 20. Somerville originally followed Boston in pushing Phase 3 to July 13. Boston is still slated to open Monday. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro covid-19 coronavirus business
Local
Boston Sports Clubs quietly closes many of its gyms October 2, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to reporters at Boston City Hall on Sept. 10.
Politics
Here's what Marty Walsh has said about the 2021 mayoral election October 2, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Politics
GOP faces reckoning over Trump's virus strategy, diagnosis October 2, 2020 | 2:19 PM
President Donald Trump holds up his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday.
TRUMP TESTING
Why the White House’s testing-only strategy to shield Trump from COVID-19 fell short October 2, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Frances Choy
Frances Choy, convicted in Brockton fire that killed her parents, was exonerated this week October 2, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Melrose Street, Framingham
Crime
3 facing charges after allegedly operating brothels in Framingham October 2, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Boston, MA - 8/21/2020: Classrooms are being reconfigures to allow for social distancing at Boston Preparatory Charter School in Boston, MA on August 21, 2020. Boston's independently run charter schools are planning to start the school year remotely, although most intend to offer in-person learning for small groups of high needs students. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) cover-19 coronavirus
COVID IN SCHOOLS
COVID-19 cases reported among 63 students, 34 staff members in districts across the state October 2, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Pat Greenhouse
Racist robocall
A racist robocall is making the rounds in North Andover during a state rep. race October 2, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Pedestrians wearing masks cross over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge connecting Cambridge and Boston.
MASK UP
Summer is over. So is Cambridge’s relaxed face covering mandate. October 2, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Mark Humphrey
NFL
NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7 October 2, 2020 | 10:55 AM
melania trump
First lady
In profane rant, Melania Trump takes aim at migrant children and critics October 2, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Matt McClain
HALLOWEEN
Halloween shops seeing little demand for costumes: 'I've never been this worried' October 2, 2020 | 10:18 AM
President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
How Mass. politicians are reacting to Trump contracting COVID-19 October 2, 2020 | 10:09 AM
President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1.
TRUMP'S CORONAVIRUS
The Latest: Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, test negative for the coronavirus October 2, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Scene of crash involving pedestrian near Boston Public Garden.
Crime
Suspect arrested after allegedly stolen truck crashes into woman near Public Garden October 2, 2020 | 9:21 AM
President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
TRUMP'S CORONAVIRUS
‘This is a nightmare’: Dr. Ashish Jha on Trump testing positive for COVID-19 October 2, 2020 | 9:07 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Duluth, Minn., Sept. 30, 2020. On Thursday afternoon, Trump claimed that he had won this weekÕs debate against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, then veered into complaining about how the Commission on Presidential Debates might change procedures for their next event to avoid him repeatedly talking over his opponent again. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Health risks
Trump has the coronavirus. What health risks does he face? October 2, 2020 | 8:34 AM