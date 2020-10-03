Watch: White House doctor provides update from hospital on Donald Trump’s condition
Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.
President Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, is providing an update on the president at 11 a.m. from Walter Reed hospital, White House officials announced Saturday morning. Trump was flown to the military medical center Friday with “mild symptoms” after contracting COVID-19.
Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:
Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.