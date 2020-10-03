Watch: White House doctor provides update from hospital on Donald Trump’s condition

Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Marine One lifts off Friday from the White House to carry President Donald Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. –J. Scott Applewhite / AP
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 3, 2020 | 10:47 AM

President Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, is providing an update on the president at 11 a.m. from Walter Reed hospital, White House officials announced Saturday morning. Trump was flown to the military medical center Friday with “mild symptoms” after contracting COVID-19.

TOPICS: National News Donald Trump Coronavirus National Politics

