Washington state officials hunt for colony of ‘Murder Hornets’

In Washington state, the search for the colony near Philip Bovenkamp’s property has taken on particular urgency because the hornets are about to enter their “slaughter phase,” entomologist Sven Spichiger said.

Dead Asian giant hornets, queens lined-up on top and the smaller workers below, all samples brought in from Japan for research, are displayed with a field notebook, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash.
Dead Asian giant hornets, queens lined-up on top and the smaller workers below, all samples brought in from Japan for research, are displayed with a field notebook, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. –(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Pool)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Michael Levenson,
New York Times Service
October 4, 2020 | 9:20 AM

Philip Bovenkamp knew he might have something unusual on his property near Blaine, Washington, when he spotted it recently — flashing by like a dragonfly but “bigger than anything that would come by here.” His suspicions only grew when he heard a low-pitched buzzing sound — first outside, and then again inside his shop, where he had gone to fetch a tool.

“By that time,” he said, “I was convinced I was dealing with a murder hornet.”

And he was.

Bovenkamp’s discovery last month that there were Asian giant hornets landing on a wasp nest in his shop touched off an effort this week by the Washington State Department of Agriculture to find and destroy their colony before they can decimate honeybees that are critical to the region’s crops, including raspberries and blueberries.

Advertisement

“It may be a very daunting task to find the exact location,” Sven Spichiger, a department entomologist, said in an online news conference on Friday. “But, you know, that’s what we’re all prepared for, and looking forward to — finding that nest and taking it out.”

Asian giant hornets, which some researchers call murder hornets, rocketed to entomological notoriety last year after they were discovered for the first time in the United States, in Washington state, prompting officials to issue a pest alert and warn that the hornets pose a threat to honeybees.

At up to 2 inches long, Asian giant hornets are the world’s largest hornets, and they are notorious for using their powerful mandibles to attack and destroy honeybee hives in a matter of hours. With their potent stinger, they can also deliver agonizingly painful venom. In Japan, the hornets kill up to 50 people a year.

In Washington state, the search for the colony near Bovenkamp’s property, which is near the Canadian border and about 30 miles south of Vancouver, has taken on particular urgency because the hornets are about to enter their “slaughter phase,” Spichiger said. That’s when they attack beehives in force, removing and decapitating every bee inside and then harvesting the brood and pupae for food.

Advertisement

Bovenkamp said he had spotted the Asian giant hornet on his property on Sept. 21 and had used a can of wasp spray to kill it. He said he and his wife, Debbie, had already been paying close attention to insects in the area because their daughter, Jillian, 10, had been collecting them for a school project. The Asian giant hornet, he knew, could be especially vicious.

“I was a little weak in the knees” after seeing the hornet up close in the shop, he said. “My heart was beating fast.”

After Bovenkamp reported the hornet to the state Agriculture Department, Chris Looney, a state entomologist who went to the property to investigate, managed to catch an Asian giant hornet in a net — the first one caught alive in the United States, according to the department.

Department scientists then tried to glue a tracking device to the hornet, in hopes of following it back to its nest. But the glue didn’t dry fast enough, Spichiger said, and the tracking device slipped off just as they were about to release the hornet. The glue also stuck to the hornet’s wings, rendering it unable to fly, he said.

“You do have to be very patient and wait till it dries,” Spichiger said. “But when you’re handling an Asian giant hornet, obviously, it doesn’t want you handling it.”

He said the department had peppered the area with 30 traps baited with orange juice and rice wine in an effort catch and tag another live hornet.

Advertisement

“We are supremely confident that, at least for the next couple of weeks, we’re probably going to snag one, if not more, of them,” Spichiger said. “And we’ll be able to give this another try.”

The state Agriculture Department has also set up an emergency hotline for beekeepers to call if a hive is being attacked by Asian giant hornets — “similar to 911,” Spichiger said.

“It is extremely important that they contact us immediately,” he said. “Make note of what direction the hornets are flying off in so that we can locate the nest and destroy it.”

The slogan for the effort, he said, is “track it, don’t whack it.”

Despite failing to glue the tracking device to the hornet on Wednesday, officials said they had found evidence of at least five other hornets in the area this week, increasing their confidence that a colony could be nearby.

In one case, Spichiger said, a homeowner presented the department with a photograph taken by a doorbell camera of an Asian giant hornet — its large yellow head clearly visible through the peephole.

He said the department had not heard of any reports yet of beehives being attacked, but he urged the public to remain vigilant.

“This is the season to be on guard,” he said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. President Trump has a cough and low-grade fever after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to two people familiar with his condition, and was going to undergo tests at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Donald Trump's Health
Trump’s symptoms described as ‘very concerning’ even as doctors offer rosier picture October 4, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Massachusetts
Explosive devices removed from home, charges pending October 4, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Pope Francis
Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform October 4, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Dr. Sean Conley
What to know about Sean Conley, the White House physician October 4, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Donald Trump's Condition
Doctor: Trump improving, but not 'out of the woods' yet October 4, 2020 | 7:24 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One.
DONALD TRUMP
President Trump: ‘We’re working hard to get me all the way back’ October 3, 2020 | 9:58 PM
John Tlumacki
CORONAVIRUS
Nearly 1/3 of patients at Plymouth DOC facility test positive for COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 9:20 PM
Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19.
CHRIS CHRISTIE
Chris Christie hospitalized with 'mild' virus symptoms October 3, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen as U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham testifies during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
Squad members respond to Twitter's warning to users after Trump contracts COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 5:18 PM
A firefighter walks by a burning wood pile while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California.
WILDFIRES
California is approaching 4 million acres burned by wildfires this year October 3, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Boston, MA - 8/11/2020 - People line up to receive free COVID Testing at the City of Boston's pop-up COVID-19 testing site, in partnership with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in South Boston. The testing initiative began on Aug. 5 and it will run through Aug. 15. at Moakley Park on Old Colony Avenue near 1187 Columbia Road in South Boston. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: In caps, Topic: 12COVID TESTING
Daily #s
Mass. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 600 new cases October 3, 2020 | 4:10 PM
I-95
22-year-old driver dies in I-95 crash during police chase October 3, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Boston, MA., 10/25/2019, The clean up begins for the 15th Annual BU Physics Pumpkin Drop 2019 which took place in front of the Metcalf Science Center. Approximately 50 pumpkins were dropped from the roof, and dropped 70 feet to Metcalf Plaza, including the last and largest one: a 175 pounder In addition to creating a festive spectacle around Halloween, the annual event provides lessons in gravitation, velocity, and energy transition from potential to kinetic to explosion. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Trick or Treat
Worcester bans trick-or-treating this year due to high risk of COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Rick Scott
Florida senator Rick Scott misspeaks, claiming he tested positive October 3, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Politics
GOP seeks to pause Senate work, but not Barrett hearings October 3, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, unmasked, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington on September 26, 2020.
Chris Christie
Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie: 'I am positive for COVID-19' October 3, 2020 | 1:15 PM
President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One helicopter after he tested positive for COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is at second from left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Politics
Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours 'critical' October 3, 2020 | 12:00 PM
A member of Egyptian archaeological team opens the sarcophagus is around 2500 years old at the Saqqara archaeological site, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Egypt
Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara pyramids, many with mummies inside October 3, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Donald Trump
Watch: White House doctor provides update on Donald Trump's condition October 3, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Ron Johnson
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson confirms coronavirus infection October 3, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Mike Pence
VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused October 3, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Voter Christina Tremblay of Providence, R.I., stands at a voting booth, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at a voting station, in Providence.
Rhode Island
Sunday, Oct. 4, is the deadline to register to vote in Rhode Island October 3, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Associated Press
White House Coronavirus Outbreak
Who in President Trump’s inner circle has tested positive for COVID-19? Here’s a breakdown October 3, 2020 | 8:29 AM
A worker, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, dresses up the Manneken Pis landmark with the colours of the German flag next to an EU flag in downtown Brussels, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Germany
'Best Germany yet' marks 30th anniversary of reunification October 3, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), left, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, talks with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2020. A coronavirus outbreak that infected President Donald Trump and spread to the Senate has thrown a fresh element of uncertainty into the politically fraught fight over installing Barrett on the Supreme Court before Election Day. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Supreme Court Seat
Trump’s diagnosis imperils quick Supreme Court confirmation timeline October 3, 2020 | 8:06 AM
A memorial to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. A judge on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, allowed the Kentucky attorney general to delay the release of an audio recording from the secret grand jury deliberations in which jurors decided not to charge the two Louisville police officers who shot and killed Taylor. (Xavier Burrell/The New York Times)
Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor grand jury audio reveals conflicting accounts of fatal raid October 3, 2020 | 7:54 AM
Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham speaks during a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.
Cal Cunningham
Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to strategist October 3, 2020 | 7:42 AM
China
China's Xi sends sympathy message to Trump over infection October 3, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Melina Mara
Politics
Trump’s debate guests refused to wear masks, flouting rules October 2, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Vice President Mike Pence, 61, tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.
Politics
What if Trump can't run? Many steps are clear, but some are not. October 2, 2020 | 11:04 PM