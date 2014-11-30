Bomb Threat Made on Plane at JFK Airport

In a Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 photo provided by Jacob Rosenberg, passengers deplane from American Airlines flight 67 after it landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday. Authorities at John F. Kennedy International Airport are investigating a bomb threat made to American Airlines Flight 67 from Barcelona that landed safely in New York City.
By
November 30, 2014

Officials did not find a bomb on a plane at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City after a phoned-in threat on Sunday claimed there were explosives on board. According to the Associated Press, authorities continue to investigate who made the phone call.

The New York Fire Department tweeted about a bomb threat that was made on the plane at the airport.

NYPD confirmed to WPIX in New York that it was an American Airlines flight. Port Authority Police searched the plane and deboarded the passengers.

Jacob Rosenberg, a passenger on American Airlines flight 67, tweeted photos and updates as he and other passengers disembarked and were taken about 300 feet from the aircraft to await a bus.

This is a developing story. We will update this post as more information becomes available.

TOPICS: National

