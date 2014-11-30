Bomb Threat Made on Plane at JFK Airport

Officials did not find a bomb on a plane at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City after a phoned-in threat on Sunday claimed there were explosives on board. According to the Associated Press, authorities continue to investigate who made the phone call.

The New York Fire Department tweeted about a bomb threat that was made on the plane at the airport.

NYPD confirmed to WPIX in New York that it was an American Airlines flight. Port Authority Police searched the plane and deboarded the passengers.

Jacob Rosenberg, a passenger on American Airlines flight 67, tweeted photos and updates as he and other passengers disembarked and were taken about 300 feet from the aircraft to await a bus.

Exiting the plane pic.twitter.com/rbLsnhYXWy — Jacob Rosenberg (@jrosenberg) November 30, 2014

We are now off the aircraft and about 300 feet away with the PA Police. Still de planing. — Jacob Rosenberg (@jrosenberg) November 30, 2014

This is a developing story. We will update this post as more information becomes available.