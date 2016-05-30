Computer glitch resolved at JFK Airport after massive delays

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say normal operations are expected at John F. Kennedy Airport’s Terminal 7, one day after a computer outage caused massive check-in delays.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Neal Buccino says Monday that all computers are up and running.

On Sunday, a server providing Internet service had problems at about 4 p.m. and the outage required manual check-in.

Buccino says Terminal 7 is operated by British Airways, which leases space to other carriers. He says at one point Sunday night, more than 1,000 passengers were waiting in line to get checked in. He says the number dropped to about 80 by midnight.

Advertisement

Buccino said the crowds were orderly and that British Airways had been making regular announcements.