Misidentified suspect in Dallas reminiscent of post-Marathon mistakes

By
July 8, 2016

In an incident similar to the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, a bystander in Dallas was misidentified in a tweet by police as a suspect in the shootings on Thursday night.

Amid what Police Chief David Brown called an “ambush style” attack on police officers, Dallas Police posted a photo of a man in camouflage and a rifle, referring to him as “one of our suspects.”

The man, who identified himself as Mark Hughes, said in an interview with KTVT that he was not involved in the shootings. He turned himself in to police and was released after 30 minutes of questioning.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “The crazy thing about it is that, I was down here, I couldn’t get down to my vehicle because of the roadblock. And in hindsight, 20/20, I could have easily been shot.”

A video of the scene shows the man peacefully standing among protesters in the moments after shots were fired.

Hughes said he learned that he was in the photo from a phone call, and he immediately flagged down a police officer. As people on social media searched for the man, “I was talking to police, laughing and joking with police officers,” he said.

Hughes also said he asked police to apologize for posting the photo.

“We asked them, we said, ‘Now ya’ll have my face on the national news. Are ya’ll going to come out and say that this young man had nothing to do with it?'”

In a separate interview, Hughes’ brother Cory said that Hughes was exercising his second-amendment rights. Texas is an “open-carry” state that allows licensed gun owners to carry weapons openly in public.

The misidentification of Hughes as a suspect is similar to the days of confusion after the Boston Marathon, before Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev had been identified as the perpetrators.

Advertisement

The New York Post infamously put a photo of two backpack-wearing bystanders on its front page with the title “BAG MEN.” Text below that title read: “Feds seek these two pictured at Boston Marathon.”

The two men, 16-year-old Salaheddin Barhoum and 24-year-old Yassine Zaimi, were onlookers at the race. They later sued the Post for defamation, and settled for undisclosed terms.

The Post argued in court that they were simply repeating that law enforcement wanted to identify the men in the photo. But a Massachusetts judge rejected that argument, saying the front page and text had clear implications.

“[A] reasonable reader could construe the publication as expressly saying that law enforcement personnel were seeking not only to identify the plaintiffs, but also to find them, and as implying that the plaintiffs were the bombers, or at least investigators so suspected,” Judge Judith Fabricant wrote.

Similarly, online sleuths on Reddit made their own high-profile mistake in misidentifying the Marathon bombers. Commenters on the r/FindBostonBombers subreddit wrongly identified Sunil Tripathi, a Brown University student who had gone missing a month earlier, of being behind the bombings. Zealous online investigators harassed family members who were searching for the missing 22-year-old.

Tripathi was, of course, not involved. His body was found a few days later in the water in a Providence park.

Reddit apologized for the “online witch hunts and dangerous speculation which spiraled into very negative consequences for innocent parties.”

TOPICS: National News Boston Marathon Bombings
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

World News
10 things to know for Monday June 11, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2017 - Kymani Delice(CQ),8, plays in the water spray on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, MA, June 11, 2017. Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s Sunday afternoon, marking the first day of a potential heat wave. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week June 11, 2017 | 7:11 PM
National News
Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum June 11, 2017 | 6:47 PM
National News
2 climb over razor wire to escape Washington state prison June 11, 2017 | 5:54 PM
Narcan is an opioid antidote.
Local News
State makes opioid reversal drug available to health centers June 11, 2017 | 5:09 PM
Local News
Police: Man arrested after leading officers on 2-state chase June 11, 2017 | 4:53 PM
A drop of fresh sap falls from a tap in a maple tree in Bowdoin, Maine.
Local News
Massachusetts maple syrup producers have another record year June 11, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Local News
'Ulysses' VR game developed in Boston showcased in Ireland June 11, 2017 | 3:11 PM
Local News
Frozen lemonade truck gets stuck on rocks in Rhode Island June 11, 2017 | 11:05 AM
Local News
Police: Woman killed in rollover crash on I-395 June 11, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Local News
Competition for offshore wind ramps up in Massachusetts June 11, 2017 | 10:40 AM
World News
Police: Suspects in Manchester bombing freed without charge June 11, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Local News
Authorities: Fentanyl precursor valued at $570M seized June 11, 2017 | 9:29 AM
National News
1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447 million June 11, 2017 | 9:22 AM
Politics
Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee June 11, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Local News
Maine teen drowns in river while swimming with friends June 10, 2017 | 10:33 PM
Local News
Newport to host replicas of Columbus ships Pinta and Nina June 10, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Local News
Boston police investigate racially insensitive video depicting an officer June 10, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Local News
Hospitals to add boxes for unused prescription drugs June 10, 2017 | 3:40 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Democrat Jorge Elorza celebrates his win over Independent Vincent Cianci, Jr. in the Providence mayoral race, in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island's largest city, Providence, has approved Thursday, June 1, 2017, final passage of a police accountability measure proponents say could be a national model to prevent discriminatory profiling based on race, gender identity and immigration status. Elorza has said he'll sign the legislation into law. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Local News
Ordinance limits Providence households to up to 3 dogs June 10, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Local News
Police: Rollover crash on Interstate 90 kills passenger June 10, 2017 | 3:11 PM
06/10/2017 Boston Ma- -2017 Orlando Pulse Survivors float at the Boston Pride Parade. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic
Local News
Boston Pride parade crowd cheers Orlando nightclub shooting survivors June 10, 2017 | 2:59 PM
Celebs
Cosby on trial: Gripping testimony, brisk pace mark Week 1 June 10, 2017 | 2:57 PM
Politics
Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run in Utah June 10, 2017 | 2:02 PM
National News
Adam West, who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88 June 10, 2017 | 12:28 PM
Local News
Lawmaker mistakenly hands out document with porn references June 10, 2017 | 11:10 AM
Boston Ma 08172016 People in the Background enjoy ice-cream and other treats ,that were handed out at Digital voter registration drive, outside at Boston City Hall. People were able to register or update their voter registration status. Globe/Staff Photographer Jonathan Wiggs
Politics
Massachusetts lawmakers weigh automatic voter registration June 10, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Local News
Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance June 10, 2017 | 9:43 AM
Local News
A mysterious ailment is killing birds on Cape Cod June 10, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Local News
Chemicals found in water of several New Hampshire wells June 10, 2017 | 8:48 AM