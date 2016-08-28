Amtrak’s answer for aging Acela fleet: 160-mph trains

By
Michael D. Shear, New York Times News Service
August 28, 2016
US Vice President Joe R. Biden speaks at Amtrak's Joseph R. Biden, Jr,. Railroad Station on August 26, 2016 in Wilmington, Delaware. Amtrak on Friday awarded a $1.8 billion deal to French manufacturer Alstom to supply new trains for its key Acela service between Washington, New York and Boston. The landmark deal for 28 new passenger trains will boost Amtrak's speed and capacity along its most heavily used and profitable route from 2021. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday at Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station in Wilmington, Delaware. —Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A new era of high-speed train travel is coming to the nation’s busiest rail corridor.

Federal officials Friday announced a $2.45 billion loan to Amtrak for the purchase of state-of-the-art trains to replace the aging Acela trains that use the Northeast Corridor from Washington to Boston.

Amtrak plans to put the first of 28 new trains into service in about five years. Once they are fully deployed, officials expect the Acela to depart every half-hour between Washington and New York and every hour between New York and Boston. That should increase passenger capacity by about 40 percent, they said.

Related Links

While the new trains will not approach the speeds of some Asian and European trains, officials said they hoped that the new Acela would travel at 160 mph in some places, up from 135 mph now. The trains will theoretically be able to go faster than 160 mph, though that would require a huge upgrade of the track system.

Advertisement

Vice President Joe Biden, a longtime Amtrak supporter who frequently travels by train between Washington and his home in Delaware, announced the loan at the station in Wilmington that is named in his honor.

“We need these kinds of investments to keep this region — and our whole country — moving, and to create new jobs,” Biden said.

A worker takes a photo of a scale model of the next generation high speed Amtrak train after an unveiling event att Amtrak's Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Railroad Station on August 26, 2016 in Wilmington, Delaware. Amtrak on Friday awarded a $1.8 billion deal to French manufacturer Alstom to supply new trains for its key Acela service between Washington, New York and Boston. The landmark deal for 28 new passenger trains will boost Amtrak's speed and capacity along its most heavily used and profitable route from 2021. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
A worker takes a photo of a scale model of the next generation high speed Amtrak train. —Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Anthony R. Coscia, Amtrak’s chairman, said the railroad service was “responding to a change in the United States of people moving into the cities, of people looking for city-to-city connections.”

The Acela trains have become one of the most successful parts of the Amtrak system. Over the last decade, they have helped train service displace airplanes as the most popular mode of travel in the Northeast Corridor. Acela trains carry about 3.4 million passengers a year between the three major cities.

But nearly 15 years after America’s first high-speed trains began coursing between Washington and Boston, the 20 current Acela trains are nearing the end of their usable lives.

Transportation officials said Amtrak first considered overhauling the existing Acela trains, 17 of which are operating at any given time. But that would have been disruptive and costly, the officials said.

The new trains will be manufactured in New York state by Alstom, a French company that builds high-speed trains around the globe. For Amtrak, Alstom will build a version of the Avelia Liberty, which the company’s website describes as having “an innovative compact power car and nine passenger cars, with the possibility of three more being added if demand grows.” The company says the train is capable of traveling at 186 mph.

Advertisement

Like the existing Acela trains, the new ones will have business-class cars, a cafe car, a first-class car and a quiet car, where the use of cellphones is discouraged. The new trains will also offer better accessibility for people with disabilities.

Officials said about $2 billion would be spent on the new trains. The rest of the loan will be used to upgrade several stations, including those in New York and Washington, and to improve track reliability and safety.

Amtrak expects increased revenue from the more frequent Acela service to help it pay back the loan, the biggest in the history of the Transportation Deparment, officials said.

The existing Acela trains will be phased out by the end of 2022, they said.

“This is a serious, serious upgrade,” Biden said. “You would need seven more lanes on I-95 to accommodate the traffic if Amtrak shut down.”

TOPICS: National News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, June 30, 2017, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Politics
In tweet blitz, President Trump defends his use of social media July 1, 2017 | 6:37 PM
Local News
Brockton man suspected of stabbing his wife found dead July 1, 2017 | 5:22 PM
Union members and state workers protest a state government shutdown at the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine, on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Politics
Testy state employees, Dems blame Maine shutdown on GOP July 1, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Union members and state workers protest a state government shutdown at the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine, on Saturday, July 1, 2017. A partial state government shutdown began early Saturday after lawmakers failed to meet a deadline for a new state budget while House Republicans revealed they were working with GOP Gov. Paul LePage on a secret, alternative plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)
Local News
Maine lawmakers return amid partial government shutdown July 1, 2017 | 1:05 PM
MEDFORD, MA - 4/25/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks about the filing of an act relative to the harmful distribution of sexually explicit visual material at the Boston Latin Academy in MEDFORD, MA, April 25, 2017.
Politics
Massachusetts lawmakers grapple with revenue shortfall July 1, 2017 | 12:13 PM
President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Politics
Trump escalates personal feud with MSNBC hosts July 1, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Joe Kennedy facebook
Politics
Kennedy tears into 'Trumpcare' in House Democratic address July 1, 2017 | 10:54 AM
FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, released by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a great white shark swims close to the Cape Cod shore in Chatham, Mass. In a February 2017 update to a multiyear study, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries' top shark expert Greg Skomal said researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual sharks off Cape Cod in the summer of 2016. (Wayne Davis/Atlantic White Shark Conservancy via AP, File)
Local News
Don't expect a ‘boom’ in great white sharks off of Cape Cod this summer July 1, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Maine Gov. Paul LePage pauses during a meeting to discuss the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. The meeting includes relatives of those struggling with addiction as well as representatives from the recovery community, drug treatment specialists and law enforcement officials.
Local News
Partial government shutdown in Maine after budget impasse July 1, 2017 | 1:34 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for a signing ceremony for the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 in the East Room of the White House June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump credited Congress and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin for getting the legislation into law. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics
White House releases details of staff salaries June 30, 2017 | 5:38 PM
Politics
Talks on revamped marijuana bill to resume after missed deadline June 30, 2017 | 5:08 PM
Local News
Ipswich officer struck by dump truck at paving project June 30, 2017 | 5:02 PM
Local News
Rhode Island man convicted of murdering keno winner June 30, 2017 | 5:00 PM
In this recent photo, researchers examine a dead North Atlantic right whale along the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada. Scientists say six endangered North Atlantic right whales have died in Canadian waters during the past three weeks. North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered large mammals on the planet, with only about 500 of them still alive. (Marine Animal Response Society/The Canadian Press via AP)
Animals
Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales deaths in Canada June 30, 2017 | 4:56 PM
(063017 Dedham, MA)- Tammie Galloway, left, is seen entering the court room for her arraignment in the murder of Laura Shifrina, an 81- year old who was found dead in her elderly housing apartment on Linden Street in Needham, on May 31, 2017. (Ryan McBride/POOL)
Local News
Neighbor held without bail in killing of 81-year-old Needham woman June 30, 2017 | 4:42 PM
Officials are gathered outside Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30, 2017. The gunman, identified as Dr. Henry Bello who used to work at the hospital, returned with a rifle hidden under his white lab coat, law enforcement officials said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
National News
Doctor accused of sex harassment kills 1 at NYC hospital June 30, 2017 | 3:38 PM
FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. The school released a report on Monday, May 22, 2017, detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1952 and 1999. An investigation found substantiated claims of abuse involving 13 former faculty and staff including former teachers, chaplains and an admissions officer. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Local News
St. Paul's School investigates report of new sexual conquest game June 30, 2017 | 11:07 AM
Jesse Sparks, a former high school football star at Rindge and Latin, who went back to the site of his glory to become a custodian -- and worked his way through graduate school program in clinical mental health counseling at Lesley College. This month, he got his masters. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Metro, Ramos)
Local News
This Cambridge man wielded a mop while getting his master's June 30, 2017 | 8:58 AM
FOR METRO. Northampton, MA 9/9/2010 Frances Crowe (cq), a 91-year-old protestor who has been arrested over a dozen times is photographed during an interview in her home in Northampton, MA on Thursday, September 9, 2010. (Yoon S. Byun/Globe Staff) Section: METRO Slug: n/a Reporter: David Abel
Local News
98-year-old activist remains defiant after arraignment June 30, 2017 | 7:47 AM
morning joe
National News
MSNBC 'Morning Joe' hosts fire back at Trump Twitter blasts June 30, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Local News
Boston officer suspended without pay for racially insensitive video June 30, 2017 | 2:26 AM
A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed.
Local News
NH officials: June had highest number of overdose cases in 2017 June 30, 2017 | 2:09 AM
Local News
Man gets 50 years in prison for deadly NH nightclub stabbing June 29, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Local News
Ex-State Street executive pleads guilty to fraud, conspiracy June 29, 2017 | 10:08 PM
Local News
Rabid fox killed by car in Beverly may have attacked 2, authorities say June 29, 2017 | 10:04 PM
At Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Monday, May 8, 2017, Bampumim Teixeira, accused of murdering two engaged doctors in their South Boston penthouse condominium, lies in a hospital bed. Teixeira was wounded when confronted by Boston police inside the condo where he allegedly murdered the doctors. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe, Pool)
Local News
Man indicted in slayings of 2 doctors in South Boston condo June 29, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Local News
Mass. woman pleads not guilty in 2015 death of infant son June 29, 2017 | 9:46 PM
Local News
Rhode Island gym teacher accused of groping 3 girls June 29, 2017 | 9:44 PM
FILE - This June 19, 2013 file photo shows Greta Van Susteren at the National Press Club in Washington. On Thursday, June 29, 2017, Van Susteren tweeted, “I am out at MSNBC.” The network confirmed it, and said she will be replaced at the 6 p.m. hour by a show hosted by Ari Melber. Van Susteren started her nightly show on MSNBC on Jan. 9, 2017. She was a longtime host at Fox News Channel, but left the network in the summer of 2016. She’s had the cable news hat trick: programs on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Media
Greta Van Susteren out as MSNBC host June 29, 2017 | 9:30 PM
Local News
Deteriorating restaurant patio collapses into Cohasset Cove June 29, 2017 | 3:13 PM