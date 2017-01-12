Obama awards Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Josh Lederman and Vivian Salama, Associated Press
updated on January 13, 2017
President Barack Obama awards Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom. —Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called ‘‘the finest vice president we have ever seen.’’

The vice president winced in shock as Obama announced he was conferring the nation’s highest civil honor on his right-hand-man for eight years. Biden turned away from the cameras, wiped away some tears, then stood stoically as Obama draped the blue-and-white ribbon around his neck.

‘‘I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country,’’ Biden said.

Advertisement

There were standing ovations — several of them — at what had been billed as a modest farewell ceremony for Biden but evolved into a surprise bestowal of the Medal of Freedom, the last time Obama will present the honor.

‘‘I had no idea,’’ Biden said of the award, insisting he didn’t deserve it.

It was the only time Obama has presented the medal ‘‘with distinction,’’ also awarded only once by each of the previous three presidents.

One week out from the Obama administration’s end, a deep sense of nostalgia set in at the White House as longtime staffers pack up their offices, send out their last emails and bid farewell to the president they’ve served. On Tuesday, Obama returned home to Chicago to deliver his valedictory address, and next week he’ll depart Washington as ex-president just after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

Obama, joined Thursday by his wife and daughters, was effusive in his praise for the man who ran against him in 2008, then agreed to be his running mate. He said Biden had made him a better president, calling him ‘‘a lion of American history.’’

‘‘To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self-regard and to live life fully,’’ Obama said.

Advertisement

The famously plainspoken Biden has long said he only agreed to the job after Obama agreed he would be the last person in the room before major decisions were made. Over two terms, they developed a bond that both men said transcended the office, with their wives, children and Biden’s grandchildren becoming close friends.

They disagreed, too, on occasion, including when Biden advocated against the high-stakes raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Biden’s tendency to veer off-script caused occasional headaches for the White House, such as when he unexpectedly announced support for gay marriage in advance of the 2012 re-election, forcing Obama to do the same soon after.

Yet as they gathered for a final goodbye, none of that seemed on either man’s mind.

Obama said there had been ‘‘no turf wars between our staffs,’’ a departure from other recent administrations. And Biden told the story of how after his son Beau Biden died in 2015, leaving behind a wife and children, Obama was distraught when Biden said he might sell his house to help support them, and offered to give them money instead.

It was a reunion for the many staffers and colleagues who worked with Biden over the years. Joining Biden’s wife, sister and children in the State Dining Room were former Sens. Chris Dodd and Ted Kaufman, former chief of staff Bruce Reed, and even Biden’s White House physician.

Obama traced the history of Biden’s nearly half-century-long political career, from chairing the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees to the ‘‘cancer moonshot’’ effort he started recently and plans to continue. Obama praised his vice president for his work on the economic stimulus, middle-class issues and curbing violence against women.

Advertisement

‘‘I’ve not mentioned Amtrak yet, or aviators. ‘Literally,’’’ Obama said, invoking a few of the more famous ‘‘Bidenisms.’’

Biden’s career in Washington started in 1972 steeped in tragedy when his wife and infant daughter died in a car crash just before he was to be sworn in as U.S. senator. After exiting the national stage next week, he plans to stay active in Democratic politics and work on policy issues at a pair of institutes he’s developing at the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania.

His folksy demeanor lent itself to plenty of jokes and caricatures, like the series of photos of Biden eating ice cream that exploded on social media. But Obama seemed fonder of the internet meme based on photos of him and Biden buddying it up.

‘‘This also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance,’’ the president said.

___

Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP and Vivian Salama at http://twitter.com/vmsalama

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
President Donald Trump participates in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times)
Politics
'If you watch a lot of Fox prime time, you understand what he's saying. If you don't, you have no idea.' October 23, 2020 | 10:50 AM
The Gap
220 Gap stores, 130 Banana Republics to close in coming years October 23, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Cindy Chesna and her children Olivia, left, and Jack during a press conference at the Weymouth Police Department on August 23, 2018.
Local
Widow of slain Weymouth police officer raises $19K to help pay off mortgage for family of Arkansas officer killed on duty October 23, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Evan Root and his daughter Jennifer Root Bannon are filing a lawsuit against police over the death of Juston Root (in photograph).
Juston Root
'No one should die like that': Family of man shot to death by police after pursuit calls for independent investigation October 23, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Boston, MA - 07/29/20 - MWRA's Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant is seen from Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
Coronavirus
New sewer samples from the Boston area show evidence of a COVID-19 spike October 23, 2020 | 9:16 AM
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
‘I ran because of you’: Trump tells Biden he sought presidency ‘because you did a poor job’ October 23, 2020 | 12:27 AM
Joe Biden participates in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times)
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
In muted debate, Biden and Trump spar over virus, race, and climate October 23, 2020 | 12:00 AM
POWER OUTAGE
MEMA reports over 900 Boston customers without power October 22, 2020 | 11:16 PM
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
After Boston schools shift to fully remote learning, Trump and Biden weigh in on reopening classrooms October 22, 2020 | 11:04 PM
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
7 takeaways from the final presidential debate October 22, 2020 | 10:44 PM
TRUMP VS BIDEN
Poll: Who do you think won the final presidential debate? October 22, 2020 | 10:34 PM
FACT CHECK
Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate October 22, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff
COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS
Mass. reports 129 new COVID-19 cases among students, 73 among school staff October 22, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Politics
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race October 22, 2020 | 9:00 PM
FINAL DEBATE
Watch live: The final presidential debate October 22, 2020 | 8:31 PM
On Oct. 18, Counter protesters stood across the street from a rally outside of Boston Latin School that called for Boston schools to keep the admission exam in place for entry into elite exam schools.
NO EXAM
It's official: No admissions test at Boston exam schools for incoming fall class October 22, 2020 | 8:10 PM
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Gastonia, N.C. Municipal Airport on Wednesday.
'60 Minutes'
Trump posts unedited '60 Minutes' interview before it airs October 22, 2020 | 6:58 PM
The plexiglass dividers have been removed from the stage after both US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden had a negative test result for Covid-19 ahead of the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020.
Politics
The Latest: Trump says he will vote in person October 22, 2020 | 6:24 PM
Bill Weld after voting in Canton.
ELECTION 2020
Bill Weld says he voted for Joe Biden October 22, 2020 | 6:05 PM
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir.
Coronavirus
FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir October 22, 2020 | 5:49 PM
William B. Plowman
Kristen Welker
The first debate was a horror. The second was scrapped. Now it’s up to Kristen Welker. October 22, 2020 | 5:29 PM
22coronamain - SALEM, MA: October 21, 2020: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker joins Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll to discuss the planned closures in the Salem area for Halloween and the days leading up to it due to COVID-19, during a press conference at the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center in Salem, Massachusetts. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/Pool)
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker announces new economic recovery plan, in the absence of additional federal aid October 22, 2020 | 5:12 PM
This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump and Biden have starkly different visions for the international role of the United States — and the presidency.
Biden or Trump?
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win the debate? October 22, 2020 | 4:55 PM
Dorchester, MA - 10/22/20 - RN Kelly Hogan (L) hands off a coronavirus sample to medical assistant Bettie Cleveland at a COVID-19 testing site set up by Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Grove Hall. Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center set up mobile testing to help their community members who were disproportionally affected by COVID-19, the neighborhoods of Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan have seen some of the highest incident rates of the Coronavirus in Boston. In July of 2020 they began to administer tests in the city at various locations. The Grove Hall location is available for walk up testing every Thursday at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge from 10:00am - 3:00 PM. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 986 new cases October 22, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Boston School Committee Chairperson Michael Loconto resigned Thursday.
Michael Loconto
Boston School Committee chairman resigns after appearing to mock names during meeting October 22, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Littleton - 10/02/19 - Ten bikes were parked for free at the station, with room for plenty more. MBTA commuter rail riders say trains are late and crowded and parking can be difficult. Commuters park wherever they can at the Littleton station, including the middle of the parking lot or on embankments. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Jennifer Lefferts) Topic: (20zocommuterrai)
Local
Commuter rail will allow bikes on all trains as part of new schedule changes October 22, 2020 | 1:14 PM
Santa Claus
Santa Claus won't be coming to Macy's this year October 22, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Fall River
Authorities investigating death of 14-year-old boy in Fall River October 22, 2020 | 12:26 PM
The Sagamore Bridge.
BAD BRIDGES
More than 460 bridges in Massachusetts are in poor condition, but repairs are slow in coming October 22, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Technicians installing the recently located Jacob Lawrence panel at the Met on Wednesday.Credit...Jeenah Moon for The New York Times
Arts
Jacob Lawrence painting, missing for decades, is found by Met visitor October 22, 2020 | 12:02 PM