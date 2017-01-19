Read President Obama’s ‘final thank you’ to the American people

President Barack Obama’s goodbye tour is coming to a close. The 44th president sent out ‘one final thank you’ Thursday morning to the American people on his official Facebook account and at WhiteHouse.gov.

Obama said he will be leaving the traditional welcome note for his successor, Donald Trump, who will be sworn into office at noon on Friday. But first, Obama wanted to offer a letter to the American people because, as he put it: “all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”

I’ve seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor, and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I’ve seen our future unfolding. All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into that work – the joyous work of citizenship. Not just when there’s an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime. I’ll be right there with you every step of the way.

Read Obama’s full letter here. And check out the Facebook post, which includes iconic photos from Obama’s presidency.

