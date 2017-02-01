With visas revoked, travelers barred entry despite court order

Despite federal court orders in Boston, New York, and elsewhere allowing people from seven banned countries to come to the US, they are not being allowed to board planes overseas because the State Department had already revoked their visas, according to a federal court filing and a federal official with direct knowledge of its significance.

The revocations were a direct result of the president’s executive order suspending travel for citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, all majority-Muslim countries. The ban does not apply to people with diplomatic visas.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.