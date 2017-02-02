A $200,000 backpack keeps this toddler alive. Without Obamacare, her family couldn’t afford it.

Caroline Hammatt’s expensive backpack goes everywhere with her. The 3-year-old literally can’t survive without it.

The small knapsack hugs the little redheaded girl when she’s in dance class, when she’s sleeping, and even when she takes a bath at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She wears it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The backpack contains a pump hooked into her tiny body that dispenses Remodulin, a drug that treats the toddler’s rare incurable disease, idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Caroline’s mother, Kristi, said her daughter’s treatment costs $200,000 a year. Thanks to the provision in the Affordable Care Act that prevents insurance companies from putting an annual or lifetime cap on coverage for essential health benefits, the family only pays a $6,000 deductible and a monthly insurance premium. Insurance provided by her husband’s employer covers the remaining $194,000 cost of treatment.

But that could change if the health care law is dismantled and insurance companies are again allowed to place caps on coverage and exclude pre-existing conditions. Hammatt fears her family could ultimately be responsible for paying most of that $200,000 out of pocket.

The Hammatt family. —Courtesy of Kristi Hammatt

“The argument is that we should apply for Medicaid,” Hammatt explained in an email. “But we make more than $34,000 a year (Louisiana’s requirement for a family of four), so we would be in no man’s land.”

Republican lawmakers took the first steps toward gutting the law in January, and President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at undoing the mandate that individuals must obtain insurance or face fines. Days later, two Republican senators proposed legislation that would allow states to keep Obamacare or opt for their new program.

Caroline Hammatt was 18 months old and in heart failure when she was diagnosed with the condition. Her doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital said that, while some patients in severe and progressive cases with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension might benefit from surgical therapies, that is not the case for Caroline.

“Given her situation (she is basically very functional and doing well), there are no other treatment options that would be helpful,” Dr. Thomas Kulik wrote in an email.



Caroline’s mother described the family’s financial predicament in a recent Facebook post:

Because of the ACA and the removal of insurance caps, once we have met our deductible, the remaining costs are covered by insurance. There is no yearly limit; there is no lifetime limit. Caroline is able to receive this medication without our family shouldering an impossible financial burden. If the insurance companies were allowed to place caps on coverage, a premium, million-dollar plan would not provide for our family beyond 4-5 years. At that point my husband would have to scramble for another job with another insurance carrier, or we would be bankrupt and destitute.

In addition to Caroline’s care, Hammatt worries about what would happen should her breast cancer return. She’s been in remission since 2014, but she has the BRCA2 gene mutation, which puts her at increased risk of becoming sick again.

She fears that, should her cancer return after Obamacare is possibly dismantled, she would have to decide between paying for her daughter’s care or her own treatment. The family already saves money all year to pay for Caroline’s treatment. They could not afford to pay for Caroline’s care in addition to chemotherapy.

“By repealing the Affordable Care Act, they’re putting me in Sophie’s Choice,” she said. “I’m going to choose my child.”

The Louisiana mom wrote a letter to her elected officials explaining how her family would be affected should Obamacare be repealed. Since she posted the letter on Facebook in early January, it has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Hammatt, who teaches literature at a middle school, said she decided to write the post because she knows that other families would also suffer if the Affordable Care Act is overturned.

She and her husband, Blake, who works as an electrical and instrumentation engineer for a private firm in Baton Rouge, supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election because of the Affordable Care Act.

Hammatt has contacted all six house representatives for her state and both senators. Two lawmakers, State Sen. Bill Cassidy and Rep. Clay Higgins, responded to her over social media. In a comment posted on Hammatt’s wall, Higgins assured her that Republicans will find a “better way” for all Americans to purchase health insurance.

“I stand against Obamacare,” the congressman wrote. “I stand with your little girl.”

In a Facebook town hall, Cassidy took a similar stance, saying pre-existing conditions should remain covered under whatever new plan is put forward.

“That’s great, but just because you don’t deny someone, doesn’t mean you make it affordable to treat that pre-existing condition,” Hammatt said.

She said the provisions in the law that remove insurance caps, allow children to stay on their parents’ insurance until they are 26, and protect people with pre-existing conditions are what make the United States an “ethically sound nation.”

“For an elected official to repeal those three provisions of the Affordable Care Act, to let whatever they create not have those things embedded in it, is to say to their constituents, ‘I have no moral fiber, you made a mistake in electing me,’” she said.