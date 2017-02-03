Trump embraces pillars of Obama’s foreign policy

US President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington,DC on January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / J.Scott APPLEWHITEJ.SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AFP/Getty Images
US President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. –J. Scott Applewhite / AFP Photo
By
MARK LANDLER, PETER BAKER and DAVID E. SANGER
New York Times News Service,
12:48 AM

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, after promising a radical break with the foreign policy of Barack Obama, is embracing some key pillars of the former administration’s strategy, including warning Israel to curb settlement construction, demanding that Russia withdraw from Crimea and threatening Iran with sanctions for ballistic missile tests.

In the most startling shift, the White House issued an unexpected statement appealing to the Israeli government not to expand the construction of Jewish settlements beyond their current borders in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Such expansion, it said, “may not be helpful in achieving” the goal of peace.

At the United Nations, Ambassador Nikki Haley declared that the U.S. would not lift sanctions against Russia until it stopped destabilizing Ukraine and pulled its troops out of Crimea.

Advertisement

On Iran, the administration is preparing economic sanctions similar to those the Obama administration imposed just over a year ago. The White House has also shown no indication that it plans to rip up Obama’s landmark nuclear deal, despite Trump’s withering criticism of it during the presidential campaign.

New administrations often fail to change the foreign policies of their predecessors as radically as they promised, in large part because statecraft is so different from campaigning. And of course, today’s positions could shift over time. There is no doubt the Trump administration has staked out new ground on trade and immigration, upending relations with Mexico and large parts of the Muslim world in the process.

But the administration’s reversals were particularly stark because they came after days of tempestuous phone calls between Trump and foreign leaders, in which he gleefully challenged diplomatic orthodoxy and appeared to jeopardize one relationship after another.

Trump made warmer relations with Russia the centerpiece of his foreign policy during the campaign, and European leaders had been steeling for him to lift sanctions they and Obama imposed on President Vladimir Putin after he annexed Crimea. But Thursday, Trump’s U.N. ambassador, Haley, sounded a lot like her predecessor, Samantha Power.

Advertisement

“We do want to better our relations with Russia,” Haley said in her first remarks to an open session of the U.N. Security Council. “However, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions.”

Similarly, Trump presented himself during the campaign as a stalwart supporter of Israel and criticized the Obama administration for allowing the passage of a Security Council resolution in December that condemned Israel for its expansion of settlements.

“While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace,” his press secretary, Sean Spicer, said in a statement, “the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal.’’

The White House noted that the president “has not taken an official position on settlement activity.” It said Trump would discuss the issue with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel when they meet Feb. 15, in effect telling Netanyahu to wait until then.

Emboldened by Trump’s support, Israel had announced more than 5,000 new homes in the West Bank since his inauguration.

Trump shifted his policy after he met briefly with King Abdullah II of Jordan on the sidelines of the National Prayer Breakfast — an encounter that put the king, one of the most respected leaders of the Arab world, ahead of Netanyahu in seeing the new president. Jordan, with its large Palestinian population, has been steadfastly critical of settlements.

The administration’s abrupt turnaround also coincided with Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson’s first day at the State Department, and the arrival of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in South Korea on his first official trip. Both men are viewed as potentially capable of exerting a moderating influence on the president and his cadre of White House advisers, although it was unclear how much they had to do with the shifts.

Advertisement

With Iran, Trump has indisputably taken a harder line than his predecessor. While the Obama administration often looked for ways to avoid confrontation with Iran in its last year in office, Trump seems equally eager to challenge what he has said is an Iranian expansion across the region, especially in Iraq and Yemen.

In an early morning Twitter post Thursday, Trump was bombastic on Iran.

“Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile,” he wrote. “Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!” In a second tweet, he said, wrongly, “Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion.”

Still, the administration has been careful not to specify what the national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, meant when he said Wednesday that Iran had been put “on notice” for its missile test and for its arming and training of the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The new sanctions could be announced as soon as Friday. But most experts have said they will have little practical effect, because the companies that supply missile parts rarely have direct business with the U.S., and allies have usually been reluctant to reimpose sanctions after many were lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear accord.

Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, replied, “This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran,” according to the semiofficial Fars News Agency. “The American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless.”

Some analysts said they worried that the administration did not have tools, short of military action, to back up its warning.

“Whether the Trump administration intended it or not, they have created their own red line,” said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. “When Iran tests again, the administration will have no choice but to put up or shut up.”

Netanyahu will cheer Trump’s tough tone with Iran. But the administration’sstatement on settlements may force him to change course on a delicate domestic issue. His coalition government seemed to take Trump’s inauguration as a starting gun in a race to increase construction in occupied territory.

After Trump was sworn in, Israel announced that it would authorize another 2,500 homes in areas already settled in the West Bank, and then followed that this week by announcing 3,000 more. On Wednesday, Netanyahu took it a step further, vowing to build the first new settlement in the West Bank in many years.

For Netanyahu, the settlement spree reflects a sense of liberation after years of constraints from Washington, especially under Obama, who, like other presidents, viewed settlement construction as an impediment to negotiating a final peace settlement. It is also an effort to deflect criticism from Israel’s political right for Netanyahu’s compliance with a court order to force several dozen families out of the illegal West Bank outpost of Amona.

The “beyond their current borders” phrase in the White House statement hinted at a return to a policy President George W. Bush outlined to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2004, which acknowledged that it was unrealistic to expect Israel to give up its major settlements in a final deal, although they would be offset by mutually agreed-upon land swaps.

Trump had also promised to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But the White House has slowed down the move, in part out of fear of a violent response.

The policy shifts came after a turbulent week, in which Trump also clashed with the leaders of Australia and Mexico over one of the most fraught issues of his new presidency: immigration. He defended the tense exchanges as an overdue display of toughness by a United States that has been exploited “by every nation in the world, virtually.”

“They’re tough; we have to be tough. It’s time we’re going to be a little tough, folks,” Trump said at the prayer breakfast Thursday. “It’s not going to happen anymore.”

Yet later in the day, the White House felt obliged to put a more diplomatic gloss on events. Spicer said Trump’s call with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia had been “very cordial,” even if Trump bitterly opposed an agreement negotiated by the Obama administration for the U.S. to accept the transfer of 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention camp.

A senior administration official disputed a report that Trump had threatened to send troops to Mexico to deal with its “bad hombres.” The official said that the conversation with President Enrique Peña Nieto had been “actually very friendly,” and that Trump had been speaking in jest.

__

Reporting was contributed by Somini Sengupta from the United Nations, Isabel Kershner from Jerusalem, and Gardiner Harris and Glenn Thrush from Washington.

 

TOPICS: National News Politics Donald Trump Barack Obama World News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
epa05742795 New England Patriots offensive coach Josh McDaniels on the field before the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 22 January 2017. The winner of the AFC Championship will go on to face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, USA on 05 February. EPA/JOHN CETRINO *** Local Caption *** 53269114
Local News
Josh McDaniels may testify at Aaron Hernandez double murder trial February 3, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Politics
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary February 3, 2017 | 7:59 AM
July 10, 2014 - Mayor Martin Walsh and U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton join Soley Guerrero in the Pledge of Allegience during a U.S. Naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (City of Boston photo by Don Harney)
Local News
Meet the judge who will hear the Boston legal challenge of Trump’s ban February 3, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Local News
Milton woman gets prison time for shooting boyfriend February 3, 2017 | 7:25 AM
President Donald Trump, followed by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, walks into the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as David O'Steen of the National Right to Life watches. Trump discussed the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.
Politics
AP fact check: Conway cites 'massacre' that didn't happen February 3, 2017 | 7:19 AM
Local News
Police: Elderly man pinned between car, tree dies February 3, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Local News
Cops: Vermont woman sold heroin that led to sister's fatal overdose February 3, 2017 | 7:00 AM
World News
Man shot, wounded after attacking soldiers outside Louvre February 3, 2017 | 6:45 AM
National News
Federal judges to hear arguments defending Trump travel ban February 3, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Local News
Activist: I called protesters 'freakin' morons', not mayor February 3, 2017 | 2:12 AM
Melania Trump walked in the inaugural parade last month and vanished from public view shortly thereafter.
Politics
Melania Trump’s absence from Washington raises questions about her role February 2, 2017 | 11:38 PM
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Business
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line February 2, 2017 | 11:20 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
World News
In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements February 2, 2017 | 11:10 PM
Aydan Zokari, a Yemeni immigrant who operates a family deli in lower Manhattan, prepares to close the store and join a protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York. Yemeni business owners who operate corner bodegas and neighborhood delis shut them down on Thursday in protest of the travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority countries including Yemen. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Politics
Yemenis close NYC shops in protest of Trump travel ban February 2, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston-12/01/15- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was the guest speaker at the Boston College CEO forum and luncheon at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(business)
Business
Uber chief quits Trump business council amid boycott calls February 2, 2017 | 10:56 PM
US Senator Ed Markey, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Edward Markey says he'll vote against Betsy DeVos February 2, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Local News
Record number of Maine drug deaths attributed to fentanyl February 2, 2017 | 9:12 PM
Crime
Ex-head of Boston IndyCar bid charged with kicking Herald photographer February 2, 2017 | 9:06 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Rhode Island state Rep. Moira Walsh, D-Providence, listens during swearing-in ceremonies in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Walsh posted on Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 1, that she was fired the preceding week from her job as a waitress at the Classic Cafe. Owner Raymond Burns said he previously had warned Walsh that her vocal political discussions during her shift were interfering with her work. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Politics
Restaurant fires Rhode Island legislator for political talk February 2, 2017 | 8:50 PM
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, right, takes questions from members of the media as Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, left, looks on during a news conference at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Boston. Baker has filed a $40.5 billion state budget proposal with the Legislature Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 that seeks new controls on Medicaid costs and $179 million in tax changes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Lawmakers vote to override Charlie Baker's veto of pay raises February 2, 2017 | 8:37 PM
Stoke City's US defender Geoff Cameron chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park in Birmingham, West Midlands, England, on March 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
USMNT player Geoff Cameron, an Attleboro native, explains why he supports Trump's immigration order February 2, 2017 | 7:30 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Read the full transcript of Trump's National Prayer Breakfast speech February 2, 2017 | 4:47 PM
This booking photo released Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, by the Manchester Police Department shows Leeland Eisenberg, arrested Tuesday on charges of robbing a bank in Manchester, N.H. Eisenberg served two years in prison for taking hostages in 2007 at one of Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton's campaign offices in New Hampshire. (Manchester Police Department via AP)
Local News
2007 Clinton office hostage-taker to plead guilty to robbery February 2, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Crime
7 arrested following discovery of meth lab in Plymouth home February 2, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Politics
GOP senators move Trump EPA pick ahead as Dems boycott vote February 2, 2017 | 11:20 AM
Local News
Quincy real estate mogul admits to defrauding investors February 2, 2017 | 10:42 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Local News
Trump reviews case of Navy man who shot illegal sub photos February 2, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Caroline Hammatt
National News
A $200,000 backpack keeps this toddler alive. Without Obamacare, her family couldn't afford it. February 2, 2017 | 10:25 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) listens during a news conference in front of the Capitol February 1, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rep. Ellison hosted the press conference to discuss President Donald Trump's travel ban, which prevents immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, and objections to Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination to the position of Attorney General. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics
Campaign focusing on getting Muslims more active in politics February 2, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Local News
Man falsely linked to marathon bombs cleared of sex assault February 2, 2017 | 9:38 AM