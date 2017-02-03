US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s travel ban nationwide

Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, listen to questions from reporters, following a hearing in federal court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, listen to questions from reporters, following a hearing in federal court Friday in Seattle. –Ted S. Warren / AP
By
MARTHA BELLISLE
AP,
February 3, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled that the states had standing to challenge Trump’s order, which government lawyers disputed, and said they showed their case was likely to succeed.

“The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” Robart said.

Trump’s order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained. The White House has argued that it will make the country safer.

Advertisement

Washington became the first state to sue over the order that temporarily bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and suspends the U.S. refugee program.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said this week that the travel ban significantly harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota joined the suit two days later.

After the ruling, Ferguson said people from the affected countries can now apply for entry to the U.S.

“Judge Robart’s decision, effective immediately … puts a halt to President Trump’s unconstitutional and unlawful executive order,” Ferguson said. “The law is a powerful thing — it has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it, and that includes the president of the United States.”

Gillian M. Christensen, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Federal attorneys had argued that Congress gave the president authority to make decisions on national security and immigrant entry.

The two states won a temporary restraining order while the court considers the lawsuit, which aims to permanently block Trump’s order. Court challenges have been filed nationwide from states and advocacy groups.

Up to 60,000 foreigners from the seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas canceled because of the executive order, the State Department said Friday.

Advertisement

That figure contradicts a statement from a Justice Department lawyer on the same day during a court hearing in Virginia about the ban. The lawyer in that case said about 100,000 visas had been revoked.

The State Department clarified that the higher figure includes diplomatic and other visas that were actually exempted from the travel ban, as well as expired visas.

Washington and Minnesota’s lawsuit says Trump campaigned on a promise to ban Muslims from coming to the U.S. and kept up that rhetoric while defending the travel ban. Lawyers pointed to dozens of speeches and statements Trump has made.

“The executive order effectively mandates that the states engage in discrimination based on national origin and/or religion, thereby rescinding the states’ historic protection of civil rights and religious freedom,” the complaint says.

Ferguson said the order is harming Washington residents, businesses and its education system. It will reduce tax revenue and impose significant costs on state agencies, as well as make it impossible for some state employees and students to travel, he said.

Washington-based businesses Amazon, Expedia and Microsoft support the state’s efforts to stop the order. They say it’s hurting their operations, too.

Lawyers for Washington state said another hearing was expected in the next few weeks.

___

Associated Press reporter Alicia A. Caldwell contributed from Washington.

___

Follow Martha Bellisle https://twitter.com/marthabellisle

TOPICS: National News Politics Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
Shots fired at South Shore Plaza in Braintree February 3, 2017 | 7:34 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to protestors of the recent immigration bans at Logan Airport's Terminal E for international arrivals. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Read the ACLU's response to a judge's decision not to extend the order halting Trump's travel ban February 3, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Demonstrators at Logan Airport protested against the ban Tuesday.
Local News
Federal judge in Mass. won’t extend order halting Trump immigration ban February 3, 2017 | 5:32 PM
Houston, Tx-February 2, 2017- Patriots logo in place for Super Bowl 51
Local News
Here are the traffic, parking restrictions in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday February 3, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Boston-02/03/2017 Convicted serial killer Gary Lee Sampson was formally sentenced to death by a federal judge on Friday at Moakley Federal Court. Mary Rizzo, mother of victim Jonathan Rizzo hugs one of the jurors as she leaves the courthouse.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
‘May you rot in hell’: Sampson formally sentenced to death February 3, 2017 | 12:38 PM
Local News
Massachusetts officer facing child abuse charges resigns from force February 3, 2017 | 12:09 PM
Volunteers gather food at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, N.H.
Local News
New Hampshire Food Bank gets anonymous $1M donation February 3, 2017 | 10:58 AM
National News
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions February 3, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Local News
Police: Woman angry at Trump tries to run down officer February 3, 2017 | 9:49 AM
Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena
Local News
New Hampshire police find missing 2-year-old girl February 3, 2017 | 9:36 AM
National News
US hiring accelerates and more people begin looking for work February 3, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Local News
Coming soon to some neighborhoods: BYOB restaurants February 3, 2017 | 9:02 AM
epa05742795 New England Patriots offensive coach Josh McDaniels on the field before the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 22 January 2017. The winner of the AFC Championship will go on to face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, USA on 05 February. EPA/JOHN CETRINO *** Local Caption *** 53269114
Local News
Josh McDaniels may testify at Aaron Hernandez double murder trial February 3, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Politics
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary February 3, 2017 | 7:59 AM
July 10, 2014 - Mayor Martin Walsh and U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton join Soley Guerrero in the Pledge of Allegience during a U.S. Naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (City of Boston photo by Don Harney)
Local News
Meet the judge who will hear the Boston legal challenge of Trump’s ban February 3, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Local News
Milton woman gets prison time for shooting boyfriend February 3, 2017 | 7:25 AM
President Donald Trump, followed by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, walks into the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as David O'Steen of the National Right to Life watches. Trump discussed the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.
Politics
AP fact check: Conway says she misspoke on 'massacre' February 3, 2017 | 7:19 AM
Local News
Police: Elderly man pinned between car, tree dies February 3, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Local News
Cops: Vermont woman sold heroin that led to sister's fatal overdose February 3, 2017 | 7:00 AM
World News
Man shot, wounded after attacking soldiers outside Louvre February 3, 2017 | 6:45 AM
National News
Federal judges to hear arguments defending Trump travel ban February 3, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Local News
Activist: I called protesters 'freakin' morons', not mayor February 3, 2017 | 2:12 AM
US President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington,DC on January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / J.Scott APPLEWHITEJ.SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AFP/Getty Images
National News
Trump embraces pillars of Obama's foreign policy February 3, 2017 | 12:48 AM
Melania Trump walked in the inaugural parade last month and vanished from public view shortly thereafter.
Politics
Melania Trump’s absence from Washington raises questions about her role February 2, 2017 | 11:38 PM
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Business
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line February 2, 2017 | 11:20 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
World News
In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements February 2, 2017 | 11:10 PM
Aydan Zokari, a Yemeni immigrant who operates a family deli in lower Manhattan, prepares to close the store and join a protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York. Yemeni business owners who operate corner bodegas and neighborhood delis shut them down on Thursday in protest of the travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority countries including Yemen. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Politics
Yemenis close NYC shops in protest of Trump travel ban February 2, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston-12/01/15- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was the guest speaker at the Boston College CEO forum and luncheon at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(business)
Business
Uber chief quits Trump business council amid boycott calls February 2, 2017 | 10:56 PM
US Senator Ed Markey, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Edward Markey says he'll vote against Betsy DeVos February 2, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Local News
Record number of Maine drug deaths attributed to fentanyl February 2, 2017 | 9:12 PM