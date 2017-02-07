First lady says high profile could mean millions for brand

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. –Susan Walsh / AP
By
JULIE BYKOWICZ
AP,
February 7, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has said little about what she intends to do with her prominent position. But in new court documents, her lawyers say that the “multi-year term” during which she “is one of the most photographed women in the world” could mean millions of dollars for her personal brand.

While the new documents don’t specifically mention her term as first lady, the unusual statement about her expected income drew swift condemnation from ethics watchdogs as inappropriate profiteering from her high-profile position, which is typically centered on public service.

The statement came Monday in a libel lawsuit the first lady re-filed in a state trial court in Manhattan. Mrs. Trump has been suing the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail’s website over a now-retracted report that claimed she once worked as an escort. In the filing Monday, Mrs. Trump’s lawyers argued that the report was not only false and libelous, but also damaged her ability to profit off her high profile and affected her business opportunities.

Advertisement

Mrs. Trump “had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model, brand spokesperson and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world,” the lawsuit said.

The products could have included apparel, accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care and fragrance, among others, the suit says. The first lady is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $150 million.

Richard Painter, who advised former President George W. Bush on ethics, said the language in the lawsuit shows Melania Trump is engaging “in an unprecedented, clear breach of rules about using her government position for private gain. This is a very serious situation where she says she intends to make a lot of money. That ought to be repudiated by the White House or investigated by Congress.”

Painter is part of a group of attorneys suing the president for an alleged violation of a constitutional clause that prohibits presidents from receiving foreign gifts or payments.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, Charles Harder, Mrs. Trump’s attorney, said “the first lady has no intention of using her position for profit and will not do so. It is not a possibility. Any statements to the contrary are being misinterpreted.”

Advertisement

Harder did not respond to a follow-up question about what the lawsuit means by “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

To Painter and others, there is no ambiguity.

“She’s not talking about the future,” Painter said. “She’s talking about earning money now.”

Scott Amey, general counsel of the Washington watchdog Project on Government Oversight, said it is “another example of the first family blurring the line between public service and private business interests.”

Melania Trump has not stepped away from her brand, according to business documents.

As of Tuesday, she was listed in New York filings as the CEO of Melania Marks Accessories Member Corp, the holding company of Melania Marks Accessories LLC, both of which remain active. Those companies managed between $15,000 and $50,000 in royalties from her accessories lines, the Trumps’ May 2016 financial disclosure filing shows.

A third company, Melania LLC, was also still active, though the Trumps had listed it as having less than $1,000 in value and producing less than $200. Two other of Mrs. Trump’s companies tied to skincare products were shut down last week, according to business filings in Delaware. Both were listed in the May 2016 financial disclosure as having little to no value or income.

Amey said a more ethical course would be for all members of the first family to halt their business activities while Trump is president. A spokeswoman for the first lady did not respond to a request for comment.

Melania Trump previously sued Mail Media Inc. in Maryland, but a judge earlier this month ruled the case was filed in the wrong court. The lawsuit is now filed in New York, where the corporation has offices.

Advertisement

Mrs. Trump also had sued blogger Webster Tarpley for reporting the unsubstantiated rumors. Trump filed the lawsuit in Maryland after both Tarpley and the Daily Mail issued retractions.

On Tuesday, Melania Trump’s attorneys said they’d settled the Maryland case against Tarpley after he apologized and agreed to pay “a substantial sum as a settlement.”

Melania Trump’s marketing has drawn scrutiny before.

On Inauguration Day, the official White House biography for Melania Trump originally referenced her jewelry collection, which it noted was sold on the home-shopping channel QVC. By the next day, that bio had been edited and simplified to say that she had “launched her own jewelry collection.”

President Donald Trump continues to financially benefit from his global business empire, breaking from past practice. Previous presidents and their families have divested from business interests and placed their holdings in a blind trust, although there is no legal requirement to do so.

Trump handed daily management of the real estate, property management and licensing to his adult sons and a longtime Trump Organization employee.

__

Associated Press writers Randall Chase in Dover, Del., and Chad Day in Washington contributed to this report.

TOPICS: National News Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
In this image from Senate Television, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington, Feb. 6, 2017, about the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Education Secretary. The Senate will be in session around the clock this week as Republicans aim to confirm more of President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks over Democratic opposition. (Senate TV via AP)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren violates arcane rule, sparking Senate dustup February 7, 2017 | 9:58 PM
Local News
Providence police face complaints about 'third-shift terror squad' February 7, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Tom Brady celebrates with coach Bill Belichick and teammate LeGarrette Blount after the New England Patriots' unprecedented overtime comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017. He was not the Brady everyone knew in the first half, spraying passes and missing receivers, and a large swath of America was reveling in it. Then, in the second half, fans saw the very thing they hope to see whenever they tune in to sports. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
New England Patriots
Gov. Baker proclaims Feb. 7, 2017 New England Patriots Day February 7, 2017 | 1:47 PM
In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama, jokes with Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House.
National News
Watch: President Obama competes with Richard Branson in a kitesurfing challenge February 7, 2017 | 11:53 AM
Patriots fans are braving the elements to cheer on their Super Bowl champions.
Local News
Snow, rain will soak Pats fans at the parade February 7, 2017 | 11:15 AM
New England Patriots
Watch these employees pull Falcons championship gear off the shelves February 7, 2017 | 11:02 AM
Boston, MA -- 1/31/2017 - Attorney General Maura Healey announces that her office is taking action challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 01healey Reporter:
Politics
Democratic attorneys general, including Healey, lead the charge against Trump February 7, 2017 | 9:15 AM
BOSTON, MA. 08/ 31/ 2011: NEW AMERICANS U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf welcomes 3,600 new U.S. citizens from more than 130 countries during a naturalization ceremony attended by the director of the Vermont Service Center of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Dan Renaud, and featuring the USS Constitution Color Guard at the TD Garden. ( David L Ryan / Globe Staff Photo ) SECTION : METRO TOPIC :01standalonephotos REPORTER Brian Ballou
Local News
A federal judge is the latest to scrutinize Thornton Law February 7, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Theron Wilkinson, 13, shovels the sidewalk in front of his parent's business on Main Street during a snow storm Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Local News
More winter weather on tap for Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont February 7, 2017 | 8:33 AM
National News
Ghosting, shade, microaggression hit Merriam-Webster website February 7, 2017 | 8:25 AM
makers video
National News
Hillary Clinton releases video statement: 'Future is female' February 7, 2017 | 7:16 AM
Jayne Novak, left, smiles as she stands with her husband, Allen Novak, newly-arrived from Iran, and their daughter Nikta, as they stand with a flag and pose for cameras Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. Allen Novak joined his family, of Silverdale, Wash., on a conditional resident visa. Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and Port of Seattle Commissioner President Tom Albro joined family members Monday to welcome another immigrant, Isahaq Ahmed Rabi, who was blocked from entry last week due to President Donald Trump's immigration order.
National News
Feds, states square off in court over Trump travel ban February 7, 2017 | 7:12 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. DeVos bid to become education secretary could be in trouble. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced their opposition to DeVos in speeches on the Senate floor Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Politics
DeVos confirmed as Education secretary as Pence breaks tie February 7, 2017 | 6:42 AM
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to troops at the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.,Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
National News
Can Trump deny funds to sanctuary cities? February 7, 2017 | 3:21 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back at the White House from after spending the weekend in Florida, on February 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day trump visited U.S. Central Command where he spoke to troops there. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Politics
AP Fact Check: Trump says terrorism acts ignored by media. Evidence? February 6, 2017 | 11:48 PM
President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics
Trump says media 'doesn't want to report' extremist attacks February 6, 2017 | 11:43 PM
Local News
Searchers find body of Cannon Mountain skier who got hurt February 6, 2017 | 11:30 PM
White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Spicer answered questions about the Dakota Pipeline, infrastructure, jobs and other topics.
Politics
Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to SNL skit February 6, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Local News
Twittersphere has fun at expense of Maine Trump supporters February 6, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Boston-02/01/2017 Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley chats before the city coucil meeting at Boston City Hall. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Her husband works for Walsh. Her political ally is challenging him. What’s a city councilor to do? February 6, 2017 | 9:26 AM
FILE Ñ Stephen Bannon, President Donald TrumpÕs chief strategist, and Reince Priebus, the chief of staff, before Trump introduces his pick to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 31, 2017. A flurry of bungles and embarrassments and a low approval rating have Trump and his top staff rethinking their strategies, administration officials and Trump insiders said.
Politics
Trump and staff rethink tactics after stumbles February 6, 2017 | 8:10 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016 file photo, runners make their way along a sidewalk on the campus of Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. The college has created a refugee scholarship in response to President Donald Trump's January 2017 order on immigration and refugees and is calling on other colleges to do the same. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Wheaton College responds to Trump's order with refugee scholarship February 6, 2017 | 8:02 AM
This undated image made from a video by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the stern of the sunken ship El Faro. Federal accident investigators are releasing a transcript of audio recovered from the bridge of the doomed freighter El Faro, which sank last year in a hurricane near the Bahamas. The recordings transcribed from the ship's voyage data recorder are set to be released Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, by the NTSB in Washington, D.C. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)
National News
Final El Faro investigative hearings to focus on black box February 6, 2017 | 6:17 AM
FILE - In this April 19, 2016, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad on Feb. 5, 2017, calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need.
Business
Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100,000 in need February 6, 2017 | 6:15 AM
Iranian bioengineering researcher Nima Enayati walks out of a gate after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Ph.D. candidate at a university in Milan, was prevented from boarding a flight to the U.S. on Jan. 30. He had a visa to conduct research on robotic surgery at Stanford University in California.
Technology
Apple, Google, Uber join fight against Trump travel ban February 6, 2017 | 4:56 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Palm Beach Central High School Band as they play for their arrival at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Trumps are attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
Politics
Republicans seek distance from Trump's comments on Putin, US February 6, 2017 | 4:52 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Think it’s tough to be a kid? Try being a “first kid” - the child of an American president. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Politics
Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president's kid February 6, 2017 | 3:54 AM
Local News
Police: Woman killed, another injured in Boston shooting February 6, 2017 | 3:40 AM
Julio Jones catch
Super Bowl LI
Watch Julio Jones's near-impossible sideline grab February 5, 2017 | 10:05 PM
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live
Politics
Watch: SNL devoted 3 brutal sketches to the Trump administration February 5, 2017 | 10:26 AM