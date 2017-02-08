Mitch McConnell’s rebuke of Elizabeth Warren became a rallying cry on social media

"#ShePersisted"

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will rally with janitors on Boston Common.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren. –Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images
By
2:36 PM

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may have prevented Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren from speaking on the Senate floor about attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions, but she may get the last laugh. Within hours, words were co-opted as a rallying cry celebrating powerful women on social media.

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” the Kentucky senator said Tuesday night, defending his decision to invoke a Senate rule that prohibits members from impugning each other.

The rule was brought up after Warren tried to read from a letter written by Coretta Scott King three decades ago criticizing Sessions, who was nominated to be a federal judge at the time.

In addition to using the hashtag “#LetLizSpeak” to support Warren, people have rallied around the hashtag “#ShePersisted,” pointing toward women throughout history who have broken down barriers or defied the status quo.

