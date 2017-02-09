Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican Senators about his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 February 2017. On 08 February, Gorsuch said he found Trump's attacks on the judiciary 'disheartening' and 'demoralizing.'
President Donald Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican Senators about his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Thursday. –Getty Images
By
Sudhin Thanawala, Associated Press
6:31 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The panel of three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The ban temporarily suspended the nation’s refugee program and immigration from countries that have raised terrorism concerns.

Advertisement

Justice Department lawyers appealed to the 9th Circuit, arguing that the president has the constitutional power to restrict entry to the United States and that the courts cannot second-guess his determination that such a step was needed to prevent terrorism.

The states said Trump’s travel ban harmed individuals, businesses and universities. Citing Trump’s campaign promise to stop Muslims from entering the U.S., they said the ban unconstitutionally blocked entry to people based on religion.

Both sides faced tough questioning during an hour of arguments Tuesday conducted by phone — an unusual step — and broadcast live on cable networks, newspaper websites and social media. It attracted a huge audience.

The judges hammered away at the administration’s claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but they also challenged the states’ argument that it targeted Muslims.

‘‘I have trouble understanding why we’re supposed to infer religious animus when, in fact, the vast majority of Muslims would not be affected,’’ Judge Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush nominee, asked an attorney representing Washington state and Minnesota.

Only 15 percent of the world’s Muslims are affected by the executive order, the judge said, citing his own calculations.

‘‘Has the government pointed to any evidence connecting these countries to terrorism?’’ Judge Michelle T. Friedland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, asked the Justice Department attorney.

Advertisement

The lower-court judge temporarily halted the ban after determining that the states were likely to win the case and had shown that the ban would restrict travel by their residents, damage their public universities and reduce their tax base. Robart put the executive order on hold while the lawsuit works its way through the courts.

After that ruling, the State Department quickly said people from the seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — with valid visas could travel to the U.S. The decision led to tearful reunions at airports round the country.

The Supreme Court has a vacancy, and there’s no chance Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, will be confirmed in time to take part in any consideration of the ban.

The ban was set to expire in 90 days, meaning it could run its course before the court would take up the issue. The administration also could change the order, including changing its scope or duration.

TOPICS: National News Politics Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. Protesters are demanding that charities move their upcoming galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Petitions are circulating that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cleveland Clinic move or cancel gala’s scheduled for the Florida club’s ballroom later this month. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Politics
Dana-Farber to avoid future 'controversial venues' -- following fundraiser at Trump resort February 9, 2017 | 4:57 PM
A view of Prospect-Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn. Expensive places like New York tend to be where the jobs are, but it can be hard for people just out of college to pay the rent.
National News
A secret of many urban 20-somethings: Their parents help with the rent February 9, 2017 | 4:28 PM
FILE - In this March 8, 2012, file photo, shoppers arrive at the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. L.L. Bean officials said Wednesday, March 11, 2015, the company plans to make a bigger push into retail stores by more than tripling the number of locations over the next five years. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Business
LL Bean freezes pensions, offers early outs February 9, 2017 | 4:00 PM
Politics
Kellyanne Conway 'counseled' after brand promotion February 9, 2017 | 3:17 PM
A bald eagle held up customers at a doughnut shop in Methuen this week. The bird had a broken wing that could not be fixed and was later euthanized.
Local News
Bald eagle that enjoyed viral fame thanks to Methuen doughnut shop euthanized February 9, 2017 | 2:26 PM
Blizzard warning expanded
Local News
It's officially a blizzard in Boston February 9, 2017 | 2:13 PM
National News
A guide to fast-moving events on Dakota Access pipeline February 9, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Boston, MA - 2/9/2017 - Bryce DeWitt laughs as he makes a snow angel in the ground in the Boston Common in Boston, MA, February 9, 2017. A winter storm is expected to drop between 12 to 18 inches of snow in the region, with less falling towards the Cape and Islands, according to National Weather Service.(Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday February 9, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Boston, MA - 2/9/2017 - A woman makes her way through the snow in Boston, MA, February 9, 2017. A winter storm is expected to drop between 12 to 18 inches of snow in the region, with less falling towards the Cape and Islands, according to National Weather Service.(Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Heaviest part of the storm whips through Mass. February 9, 2017 | 1:27 PM
FILE -- Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) talks to reporters after leaving the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 5, 2017. Trump's executive order halting entry to the U.S. of Syrian refugees and all travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries drew criticism from several prominent Republican senators, including Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio and McCain.
Politics
Trump lashes out at McCain for comments on deadly Yemen raid February 9, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Trevor Noah and Elizabeth Warren.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP senate on 'The Daily Show' February 9, 2017 | 10:15 AM
Boston, MA - January 31, 2017: Bill Johnson (cq) gets his exercise while skating at the Frog Pond on his lunch break at the Boston Common in Boston, MA on January 31, 2017. A low-grade snowstorm will drop 3 to 5 inches of snow on the Greater Boston area Tuesday afternoon, causing a slippery ride home during evening rush hour. This isn’t a big storm. By the time it ends, most areas will have about 3 inches on the ground. In Boston and areas 20 miles north and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, expect about 5 inches. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
Local News
Nor'easter shuts down schools, museums, shopping areas February 9, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Boston Firefighters and emergency personal worked to rescue construction workers that were trapped in a trench.
Local News
Hyde Park drain firm indicted in fatal trench collapse February 9, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Yelp rating: 2 starsIt’s not a road per se, but let’s not forget the dear old MBTA Green Line, which can affect traffic. “The B train on the Green Line is the greatest folly of civil engineering in the 21st century.’’ -Nom N. (11/7/14)“I used to be a cheery person and optimistic about many things in life. People would come to me for helpful advice, and I would always say, ‘Come on; don’t feel so down. There’s a better tomorrow waiting just for you.’ Then I started riding the Green Line. Now I’m just bitter from the inside out.’’ -Eric A. (12/9/13)“The B line was clearly designed by someone that didn’t have anywhere to go quickly.’’ - Alex A. (7/18/08)“The name ‘green line’ is accurate for me, because green is the color my face turns after about fifteen minutes on this thing. The green line makes me puke, literally.’’ –Kristine M. (2/4/08)Well, you get the point.
Local News
Boston's troubled transit system faces key storm test February 9, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Scarborough, ME, United States -- Tor de Vries, an Art Director for EngenderHealth sat with his son, Aiden, 12, in his home in Scarborough, ME on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Tor de Vries changed jobs after his son was born for better flexibility in his home life despite taking a pay cut from his previous job. He now has two children and works from home. (Yoon S. Byun for the Boston Globe) Slug: 25parents Reporter: Katie Johnston LOID: 8.3.1490306371
Business
Would you give up pay for more family time? February 9, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Items from Ivanka Trump’s fashion line on sale at Saks Off Fifth Avenue in New York.
Business
Ivanka Trump going under wraps at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls February 9, 2017 | 9:25 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, voters walk through a polling station in Dallas. Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country, such as in Texas, are taking steps to tighten voting laws, which critics say is an attempt to suppress Democratic voters. The moves come as President Donald Trump promotes unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and after a congressional committee voted to eliminate an independent election commission. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Politics
Republican state lawmakers push for restrictions on voting February 9, 2017 | 8:58 AM
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 9: Vehicles on Interstate 278 drive in the snow during the morning rush hour on February 9, 2017 in New York City. Following a day of 60 degree temperatures, New York City is expected to receive significant snowfall throughout the day on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Local News
Drivers urged to stay off Massachusetts roads as storm hits February 9, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court vacancy, meets with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), in his offices on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 8, 2017. Gorsuch told Sen. Blumenthal that he objected to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of the courts, calling it “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”
National News
Supreme Court nominee calls Trump’s attacks on judiciary ‘demoralizing’ February 9, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
Police make arrest in shooting of 9-year-old Boston girl February 9, 2017 | 7:22 AM
Local News
Police: Father killed while helping son stuck on ice February 9, 2017 | 7:04 AM
Circuit Judge Michelle T. Friedland, right, is one of three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals deciding whether to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Politics
A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's travel ban February 9, 2017 | 5:19 AM
A letter from Jacqueline Kennedy to David Ormsby Gore in which she explained her decision to marry Aristotle Onassis instead of Mr. Ormsby Gore.
History
Letters from Jacqueline Kennedy to the man she didn’t marry February 9, 2017 | 12:34 AM
An abandoned gray seal cub lies in the seal station in Friedrichskog, northern Germany, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Born on Dec. 8 on the German island Helgoland in the North Sea 'Helgo' is this season's first abandoned seal baby in the seal station where it will be raised. (Wolfgang Runge/dpa via AP)
Local News
Do not touch that fluffy white seal on the beach, NOAA says February 9, 2017 | 12:07 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Rancorous Senate 'silencing' gives Elizabeth Warren a national boost February 8, 2017 | 10:28 PM
Boston Ma 10-21-2016 Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (cq) on scene at Trench Collapse Dartmouth Street. Boston Globe Staff/Photographer Jonathan Wiggs
Local News
Criminal charges announced in fatal Boston water main break February 8, 2017 | 10:00 PM
The U.S. Navy Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) returns to the Navy submarine base in Groton, Conn., following a regularly scheduled deployment to the European Command area of authority Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The New Hampshire made port calls in Haakonsvern, Norway, Faslane, Scotland and Brest, France during the deployment. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Local News
USS New Hampshire arrives at shipyard for maintenance February 8, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Jake Tapper, host of “The Lead” on CNN.
Media
Jake Tapper and Kellyanne Conway clashed. Will critics take on Tapper? February 8, 2017 | 8:26 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate is working overtime toward confirming President Donald Trump's close ally, Sessions, to become the nation's top law enforcement officer as attorney general. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Politics
Senate confirms Jeff Sessions for attorney general February 8, 2017 | 7:35 PM
The Whole Foods in Boston's South End.
Business
Whole Foods rethinks expansion as sales keep falling February 8, 2017 | 7:28 PM