Here’s what comes next in the Trump travel ban case

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson smiles at a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Seattle. The ruling dealt another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson smiles at a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations. –Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press
By
GENE JOHNSON
AP,
5:12 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal appeals court has handed a resounding victory to Washington state and Minnesota in their challenge of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, finding unanimously that a lower court ruling suspending the ban’s enforcement should stay in place while the case continues.

The 3-0 decision from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the states on nearly every issue presented.

Some legal scholars who reviewed it said the Justice Department could face long odds in any immediate appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, though that won’t necessarily stop the administration from trying. Trump tweeted “SEE YOU IN COURT” after the ruling came out Thursday — prompting a sharp retort from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: “Mr. President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you.”

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the legal issues in the court’s ruling and what comes next.

___

WHAT DOES THE RULING MEAN?

For now, it means refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim nations identified in the president’s surprise Jan. 27 executive order can continue entering the country. Travelers from those countries won’t be detained, or put back on planes heading overseas, and there won’t likely be more protests jamming the nation’s airports as there were after Trump issued the surprise order.

But the executive order isn’t dead, either — it just isn’t being enforced while the courts debate its legality. The federal government has 14 days to ask the 9th Circuit to reconsider Thursday’s decision. It could also file an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, which would go to Justice Anthony Kennedy for referral to the rest of the court.

Rory Little, a former Supreme Court clerk who teaches at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, doesn’t think that’s such a good idea. In addition to seeking to overturn a reasoned decision, he said, Trump would be facing Chief Justice John Roberts, who just wrote an annual report in which he raved about his District Court judges. The president repeatedly insulted the Seattle judge who ruled against him, in addition to the appeals judges who followed suit.

Advertisement

“I think Kennedy and Roberts are seething about the president insulting their judges,” Little said. “If they go to the U.S. Supreme Court, they risk getting a serious adverse ruling.”

___

WHAT DID THE COURT CONSIDER?

There have been, in effect, two items before the court: the government’s appeal of the lower judge’s ruling, and its motion to put that ruling on hold pending the appeal. On Thursday, the panel denied the motion for stay and set a briefing schedule for fuller arguments on the merits of the appeal.

That prompted some confusion among those watching the case, many of whom expected it to be returned to the Seattle courthouse. Washington’s lawyer, state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, wrote to the Seattle court’s clerk late Thursday to note the state wouldn’t be making an expected court filing because of the new appellate briefing schedule.

Barring an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court, the government’s opening brief is due March 3, with the states’ filing due March 24.

In denying the motion for stay, the court said it was considering whether the administration was likely to win its appeal, whether suspending the travel ban had harmed the government, and whether the public interest favored granting the stay or rejecting it.

The judges agreed that the lower court’s ruling was appealable — the only question on which the states lost. They rejected the DOJ’s argument that the states lacked standing to sue, noting that some faculty members at state universities were unable to travel, for example.

Advertisement

But most forcibly, they rejected the DOJ’s notion that the president has nearly unlimited authority over immigration decisions.

“There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy,” the opinion said.

___

A PROBLEMATIC EXECUTIVE ORDER?

Based on what they know so far, Trump’s executive order poses some serious constitutional concerns, the panel said. For example, the government hasn’t shown that it complies with due process, by giving those affected notice or a hearing before restricting their ability to travel.

While the government insisted that most or all those affected don’t have such rights, the court disagreed. The protections of the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause aren’t limited to U.S. citizens, the judges said.

Furthermore, while the White House Counsel Donald McGahn issued guidance days after the executive order saying it didn’t apply to legal permanent residents of the U.S., some of whom had been caught up in the travel ban, that guidance was of little use, the court wrote.

“The Government has offered no authority establishing that the White House counsel is empowered to issue an amended order superseding the Executive Order signed by the President,” the opinion said. “The White House counsel is not the President, and he is not known to be in the chain of command for any of the Executive Departments.”

___

A LIBERAL COURT?

Many conservatives denounced the ruling, and some law professors criticized various aspects of it, including its lack of analysis regarding a law giving the president power to suspend entry of “any class of aliens” when he finds their entry “would be detrimental” to the country.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas called the decision misguided and wrote off the court it came from as “the most notoriously left-wing court in America.”

While the 9th Circuit certainly has a lefty reputation, based in part on the long tenure of the many liberal judges that Democratic President Jimmy Carter appointed, legal scholars say the label is less deserved than it used to be. Two of the judges on the panel that made the ruling are Democratic appointees, while one, that Judge Richard Clifton, was appointed by President George W. Bush.

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond Law School, said Clifton’s decision to join the opinion should allay any concerns that it was motivated by politics instead of the law. That should make the government think twice before going to the Supreme Court, he said.

During oral arguments Tuesday, Clifton “was asking the best questions that might lean toward the government, but even he wasn’t persuaded on the law or the facts, so that makes it really tough for the government,” Tobias said. “I don’t think they’re going to be well-received at the Supreme Court for all kinds of reasons, but mainly because this is a reasonable decision. The precedents are there, they’ve weighed the issues, and even Clifton signed it.”

___

AP writer Terry Chea in San Francisco contributed to this report.

___

Follow Gene Johnson at https://twitter.com/GeneAPseattle

TOPICS: National News Donald Trump Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE Ñ Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald TrumpÕs choice for national security adviser, in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, Dec. 12, 2016. Flynn has been instrumental in bringing a dark, deeply suspicious vision of Islam as an inherently hostile ideology from the fringes of the far right to the center of U.S. policymaking
National News
Flynn is said to have talked to Russians about sanctions before Trump took office February 10, 2017 | 8:30 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed America’s long-standing “one China” policy in a telephone conversation with Xi that could alleviate concerns about a major shift in Washington’s approach to relations with Beijing. The long-awaited call came Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, Washington time, the White House and China’s state broadcaster CCTV said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Politics
After silence from Xi Jinping, Trump endorses the 'One China' policy February 10, 2017 | 8:25 AM
FILE - In this Monday Feb. 9, 2009 file photo, a faint shadow from the Earth is cast over part of the Moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse, seen from Manila, Philippines. Early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, a partial eclipse and Comet 45P will share the sky. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Local News
There will be a penumbral lunar eclipse Friday. What's that? February 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Republicans are ready to overpower Democrats and push President Donald Trump's next Cabinet nominee through the Senate, the man who will help lead the GOP drive to erase and replace the health care law. The Senate voted 51-48 Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, to short-circuit Democratic delaying tactics against Price, Trump's choice for health secretary.
Politics
Trump's health secretary pick confirmed narrowly for Cabinet February 10, 2017 | 3:53 AM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 09: A woman walks in the middle of the street in whiteout conditions as a winter storm bears down on February 9, 2017 in Boston, United States. A snowstorm has been forecast with up to a foot of snow in a large swath of the Northeast today. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Local News
Northeast starts to dig out from its biggest storm of season February 10, 2017 | 12:49 AM
President Donald Trump walks to the podium to speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, before Vice President Mike Pence swore-in in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, both of them are waiting in hallway. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
For Trump, a solitary start to life in the White House February 9, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Media
2 Massachusetts daily newspapers cease publication February 9, 2017 | 8:00 PM
President Donald Trump, flanked by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., left, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a meeting with Senators on his Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
National News
Trump calls ruling on travel ban a 'political decision' February 9, 2017 | 7:02 PM
U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican Senators about his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 February 2017. On 08 February, Gorsuch said he found Trump's attacks on the judiciary 'disheartening' and 'demoralizing.'
National News
Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban February 9, 2017 | 6:31 PM
FILE Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. Protesters are demanding that charities move their upcoming galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Petitions are circulating that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cleveland Clinic move or cancel gala’s scheduled for the Florida club’s ballroom later this month. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Politics
Dana-Farber to avoid future 'controversial venues' -- following fundraiser at Trump resort February 9, 2017 | 4:57 PM
A view of Prospect-Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn. Expensive places like New York tend to be where the jobs are, but it can be hard for people just out of college to pay the rent.
National News
A secret of many urban 20-somethings: Their parents help with the rent February 9, 2017 | 4:28 PM
FILE - In this March 8, 2012, file photo, shoppers arrive at the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. L.L. Bean officials said Wednesday, March 11, 2015, the company plans to make a bigger push into retail stores by more than tripling the number of locations over the next five years. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Business
LL Bean freezes pensions, offers early outs February 9, 2017 | 4:00 PM
Politics
Kellyanne Conway 'counseled' after promoting Ivanka Trump's fashion line February 9, 2017 | 3:17 PM
A bald eagle held up customers at a doughnut shop in Methuen this week. The bird had a broken wing that could not be fixed and was later euthanized.
Local News
Bald eagle that enjoyed viral fame thanks to Methuen doughnut shop euthanized February 9, 2017 | 2:26 PM
Blizzard warning expanded
Local News
It's officially a blizzard in Boston February 9, 2017 | 2:13 PM
National News
A guide to fast-moving events on Dakota Access pipeline February 9, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Boston, MA - 2/9/2017 - Bryce DeWitt laughs as he makes a snow angel in the ground in the Boston Common in Boston, MA, February 9, 2017. A winter storm is expected to drop between 12 to 18 inches of snow in the region, with less falling towards the Cape and Islands, according to National Weather Service.(Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday February 9, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Boston, MA - 2/9/2017 - A woman makes her way through the snow in Boston, MA, February 9, 2017. A winter storm is expected to drop between 12 to 18 inches of snow in the region, with less falling towards the Cape and Islands, according to National Weather Service.(Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Heaviest part of the storm whips through Mass. February 9, 2017 | 1:27 PM
FILE -- Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) talks to reporters after leaving the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 5, 2017. Trump's executive order halting entry to the U.S. of Syrian refugees and all travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries drew criticism from several prominent Republican senators, including Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio and McCain.
Politics
Trump lashes out at McCain for comments on deadly Yemen raid February 9, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Trevor Noah and Elizabeth Warren.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP senate on 'The Daily Show' February 9, 2017 | 10:15 AM
Boston, MA - January 31, 2017: Bill Johnson (cq) gets his exercise while skating at the Frog Pond on his lunch break at the Boston Common in Boston, MA on January 31, 2017. A low-grade snowstorm will drop 3 to 5 inches of snow on the Greater Boston area Tuesday afternoon, causing a slippery ride home during evening rush hour. This isn’t a big storm. By the time it ends, most areas will have about 3 inches on the ground. In Boston and areas 20 miles north and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, expect about 5 inches. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
Local News
Nor'easter shuts down schools, museums, shopping areas February 9, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Boston Firefighters and emergency personal worked to rescue construction workers that were trapped in a trench.
Local News
Hyde Park drain firm indicted in fatal trench collapse February 9, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Yelp rating: 2 starsIt’s not a road per se, but let’s not forget the dear old MBTA Green Line, which can affect traffic. “The B train on the Green Line is the greatest folly of civil engineering in the 21st century.’’ -Nom N. (11/7/14)“I used to be a cheery person and optimistic about many things in life. People would come to me for helpful advice, and I would always say, ‘Come on; don’t feel so down. There’s a better tomorrow waiting just for you.’ Then I started riding the Green Line. Now I’m just bitter from the inside out.’’ -Eric A. (12/9/13)“The B line was clearly designed by someone that didn’t have anywhere to go quickly.’’ - Alex A. (7/18/08)“The name ‘green line’ is accurate for me, because green is the color my face turns after about fifteen minutes on this thing. The green line makes me puke, literally.’’ –Kristine M. (2/4/08)Well, you get the point.
Local News
Boston's troubled transit system faces key storm test February 9, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Scarborough, ME, United States -- Tor de Vries, an Art Director for EngenderHealth sat with his son, Aiden, 12, in his home in Scarborough, ME on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Tor de Vries changed jobs after his son was born for better flexibility in his home life despite taking a pay cut from his previous job. He now has two children and works from home. (Yoon S. Byun for the Boston Globe) Slug: 25parents Reporter: Katie Johnston LOID: 8.3.1490306371
Business
Would you give up pay for more family time? February 9, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Items from Ivanka Trump’s fashion line on sale at Saks Off Fifth Avenue in New York.
Business
Ivanka Trump going under wraps at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls February 9, 2017 | 9:25 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, voters walk through a polling station in Dallas. Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country, such as in Texas, are taking steps to tighten voting laws, which critics say is an attempt to suppress Democratic voters. The moves come as President Donald Trump promotes unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and after a congressional committee voted to eliminate an independent election commission. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Politics
Republican state lawmakers push for restrictions on voting February 9, 2017 | 8:58 AM
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 9: Vehicles on Interstate 278 drive in the snow during the morning rush hour on February 9, 2017 in New York City. Following a day of 60 degree temperatures, New York City is expected to receive significant snowfall throughout the day on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Local News
Drivers urged to stay off Massachusetts roads as storm hits February 9, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court vacancy, meets with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), in his offices on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 8, 2017. Gorsuch told Sen. Blumenthal that he objected to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of the courts, calling it “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”
National News
Supreme Court nominee calls Trump’s attacks on judiciary ‘demoralizing’ February 9, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
Police make arrest in shooting of 9-year-old Boston girl February 9, 2017 | 7:22 AM
Local News
Police: Father killed while helping son stuck on ice February 9, 2017 | 7:04 AM