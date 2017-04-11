Lawmakers want hearing aids to be easier to get, but doctors object

April 8, 2017 | Watertown, MA Sen. Elizabeth Warren has apparently written new legislation that could lower prices, improve and ultimately get hearing aids into the ears of far more people and would make some hearing aids available over-the-counter. Patricia Holland poses for a portrait at Watertown Library - she is hard of hearing and would benefit from S Warren's legislation. Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe.
Patricia Holland of Waltham, who has hearing loss, applauded the effort to make hearing aids more accessible. –Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
9:07 AM

WASHINGTON — Patricia Holland of Waltham suffered a panic attack during a vacation in Savannah, Ga., 13 years ago when she lost her hearing aid and had no way to quickly find a replacement. Almost two weeks later, when she finally got one, she teared up with joy even though she had to hand over $2,600.

“If you have hearing loss, it’s amazing how people make you feel like you’re inferior,” said the 79-year-old, who first learned she had age-related hearing loss in her 60s. “You’re made to feel that you’re not adequate, when you’re really highly intelligent.”

Now new technology and a rare bipartisan push from lawmakers who are trying to reduce regulations for the sale of hearing aids are raising hopes that more people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing devices a lot more cheaply and without seeing a doctor.

