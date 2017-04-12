10 things to know for today

FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS in Washington. Lambasted for his low-key diplomacy, Tillerson is emerging from the shadows with his leading public role in shaping and explaining the Trump administration's missile strikes in Syria. He now takes on an even higher-profile mission, heading to Moscow under the twin clouds of Russia’s alleged U.S. election meddling and its possible support for a Syrian chemical weapons attack
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson –Cliff Owen / Associated Press
By
The Associated Press
AP,
8:00 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. Tillerson, Lavrov open tense meeting in Moscow

Amid tensions in Syria, the Russian foreign minister says he has a lot of questions about the ‘‘very ambiguous’’ and ‘‘contradictory’’ ideas coming from the U.S.

2. Records match some Ukraine ledger payments to ex-Trump aide

Financial records obtained by the AP confirm that at least $1.2 million in payments listed in the ledger next to Paul Manafort’s name were received by his U.S. consulting firm.

3. What Chinese leader is telling Trump

Xi Jinping calls to tell the U.S. president that Beijing is willing to work with Washington on ending North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, but wants a peaceful solution.

Advertisement

4. UN Peacekeepers’ child sex ring left victims, but no arrests

An AP investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years finds nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world.

5. Who’s making a surprise run for Iranian president 

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad files to run in the country’s May election, contradicting a recommendation from the nation’s Supreme Leader to stay out of the race.

6. ‘I’m a goner’

AP recounts the final hours before the freighter El Faro and its 33-person crew perished in the waters off the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.

7. United pledges to review bumping policies

The head of United’s parent company says the airline is reaching out to the Kentucky man dragged off a United Express plane in Chicago to ‘‘resolve this situation.’’

8. Kansas outcome a warning to GOP 

A slimmer than expected Republican win for a U.S. House seat in Kansas may portend a tougher fight for three more special elections in Georgia, Montana and South Carolina.

9. For the paralyzed, hope

Toyota is introducing a wearable robotic leg brace designed to help partially paralyzed people walk.

10. Where Bill O’Reilly is heading

The Fox News Channel host is taking a planned vacation from his show amid sponsor defections triggered by sexual harassment allegations.

