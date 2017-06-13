10 things to know for today

Attorney General Jeff Session, right, and Vice President Mike Pence attend a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday. –The Associated Press
By
The Associated Press
AP,
6:32 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. Senators to quiz Sessions on Russia contacts

The attorney general will face questioning about his role in Comey’s firing, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse himself from the probe.

2. What Dennis Rodman is aiming to do in North Korea

The former NBA bad boy, and friend of Kim Jung Un, says he’s “just trying to open a door” by going to Pyongyang in his first visit since Trump took office, but that the issue of several Americans currently detained there is “not my purpose right now.”

3. Who Mattis blames for poor combat readiness

The defense secretary fingers Congress’ inability to deliver an annual defense budget for the woes as the U.S. faces fierce rivals, including an “urgent and dangerous threat” from North Korea.

4. Cosby jury to hear more deposition testimony

Jurors in the comedian’s sexual assault trial want to revisit the portion of a 2005 civil deposition where he talked about giving accuser Andrea Constand a pill concoction he called “three friends.”

5. Warriors magical season ends with a title for KD 

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant got just what he came for, a championship in his first season with Golden State as the Warriors dispatched Cleveland in five games.

6. Trump’s travel ban loses again on appeal 

If the Supreme Court decides to take the case, justices could order an unusual June argument and try to resolve the lawsuits before they leave town for the summer.

7. Trimming monument in Utah angers tribes

The Interior Department’s recommendation to downsize the new Bears Ears National Monument marks a setback for tribes pushing for the added protections on lands they consider sacred.

8. Why attorneys general are suing Trump

Prosecutors in Maryland and the District of Columbia hope a little-known clause in the Constitution will force Trump to separate himself from his businesses and release his tax returns.

9. Most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights 

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it tested 37 in the class and only two received a “good” rating: the 2017 Volvo XC60 and 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

10. ‘There was a spirit in the air’

San Francisco is going all out for the 50th anniversary of the legendary “Summer of Love,” celebrating with museum exhibits, music and film festivals and dance parties.

Attorney Cory Madera and his defendant Michelle Carter during her trial in juvenile court, in Taunton, Mass., June 12, 2017. Carter, 20, is on trial for manslaughter in the death of her close friend Conrad Roy III, accused of causing his death by urging him, through screen after screen of texts, to kill himself.
Local News
Trial over suicide and texting lays bare pain of 2 teenagers June 13, 2017 | 7:50 AM
Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
Politics
Sessions to face sharp questions on Russia contacts June 13, 2017 | 7:20 AM
Officer Cory Campbell of the Burlington Police Department in Vermont greeting a man in front of the Shopping Bag. A drug bazaar operated nearby until the police started regular foot patrols in the area and bright lights were added.
Local News
When opioid addicts find an ally in blue June 12, 2017 | 6:42 PM
FILE - In this Monday, April 4, 2016, file photo, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt speaks during a news conference in Boston, held to unveil more details about GE's move to the city, pledging to spend $50 million on a series of initiatives in Boston. General Electric announced Monday, June 12, 2017, that Immelt is stepping down after 16 years as CEO of the iconic conglomerate. Immelt took the helm in 2001 from legendary CEO Jack Welsh. John Flannery, president and CEO of the GE’s health care unit, will take over as CEO in August 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Business
Jeff Immelt shook up GE's business model, but not its stock price June 12, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Michelle Carter listens as Dr. Peter Breggin testifies during her trial in Taunton, Mass., Monday, June 12, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
Read Facebook messages between Michelle Carter, Conrad Roy after his first suicide attempt June 12, 2017 | 5:12 PM
Newlyweds Justin Stone and Maria Leonardi catching a ride to their reception inside a fire engine.
Local News
Newlyweds accept fire truck ride after bus catches fire June 12, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Local News
Dog recovering after run-in with porcupine June 12, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Local News
Body washes up on Mass. beach in front of beachgoers June 12, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo, left, sits with Michelle Carter as the court hears testimony from Dr. Peter Breggin at her trial in Taunton, Mass., Monday, June 12, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Crime
Defense: Michelle Carter was a 'very troubled youngster' June 12, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Crime
Man charged in daughter's death found guilty of killing wife June 12, 2017 | 1:20 PM
TV
Putin talks NATO, gay rights in interviews with Oliver Stone June 12, 2017 | 1:18 PM
The area near Lakewood Park in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Local News
Police searching for driver who struck and killed 20 geese June 12, 2017 | 12:28 PM
National News
Sandy Hook mom blasts Megyn Kelly for upcoming Alex Jones interview June 12, 2017 | 10:44 AM
Local News
Girl uses 'Hunger Games' to rescue friend with leg wound June 12, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Local News
Off-duty police detective dies in skydiving accident June 12, 2017 | 7:48 AM
State fire investigators walk through houses involved in a seven alarm fire on Bennington Street in Lawrence, Mass., Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
Local News
4 people hurt in fire that destroyed or damaged 8 buildings June 12, 2017 | 7:43 AM
Local News
5-year-old bitten by a black widow spider is recovering June 12, 2017 | 7:30 AM
Business
Jeff Immelt ends 16-year tenure as CEO of General Electric June 12, 2017 | 6:34 AM
Barron Trump, second from right, son of President Donald Trump, looks back at Air Force One after arriving with the president and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Politics
Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House June 12, 2017 | 3:52 AM
Local News
Deer crashes into 80-year-old woman riding motorcycle June 12, 2017 | 2:09 AM
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York. Teagle F. Bougere, center right, plays as Casca, and Elizabeth Marvel, right, as Marc Anthony. Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as the Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage, according to its statement Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Arts
Companies end sponsorship over Trump killing scene in play June 12, 2017 | 1:50 AM
Local News
Evidence in Gardner Museum thefts that might bear DNA is missing June 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
World News
10 things to know for Monday June 11, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2017 - Kymani Delice(CQ),8, plays in the water spray on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, MA, June 11, 2017. Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s Sunday afternoon, marking the first day of a potential heat wave. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week June 11, 2017 | 7:11 PM
National News
Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum June 11, 2017 | 6:47 PM
National News
2 climb over razor wire to escape Washington state prison June 11, 2017 | 5:54 PM
Narcan is an opioid antidote.
Local News
State makes opioid reversal drug available to health centers June 11, 2017 | 5:09 PM
Local News
Police: Man arrested after leading officers on 2-state chase June 11, 2017 | 4:53 PM
A drop of fresh sap falls from a tap in a maple tree in Bowdoin, Maine.
Local News
Massachusetts maple syrup producers have another record year June 11, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Local News
'Ulysses' VR game developed in Boston showcased in Ireland June 11, 2017 | 3:11 PM