10 things to know for today

In this file image made from video by North Korea's KRT released on July 28, 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, second from right, gestures at the site of a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. –The Associated Press
By
The Associated Press
AP,
August 11, 2017

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. Why not shoot down North Korean missiles 

It would be humiliating and counterproductive if U.S. missile defense systems failed to knock out North Korean test firings, and even success would hold risks, reports AP’s Eric Talmadge.

2. Trump ‘very disappointed’ in McConnell

The president’s scathing criticism of the Senate majority leader over stalled legislation may work against the Republican agenda. AP’s Julie Bykowicz and Erica Werner report.

3. Most favor fixing, not scrapping, ‘Obamacare’

A new poll shows that people want Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective and stop trying to scuttle it.

4. ‘It was a definite grab. A very long grab’

Four years after Taylor Swift accused a radio station DJ of groping her before a concert in Denver, the pop superstar tells her story on the witness stand, calling the encounter shocking.

5. Decades later, an act of reconciliation 

A U.S. Marine who served in the Pacific during World War II is traveling to a remote Japanese village to return a flag he took from the body of a dead enemy soldier 73 years ago.

6. CNN cuts ties with conservative commentator

The break with Jeffrey Lord, an indefatigable on-air Trump supporter, comes after he tweeted a Nazi salute at a critic.

7. Why Google gathering was called off 

The company’s CEO cancels an internal town hall meant to address gender discrimination after employee questions for management began to leak online from the company’s internal messaging service.

8. Fund launched to help big cats rebound 

Lions are threatened across Africa. The situation is particularly dire in the country’s west, where only about 400 lions remain out of the total 20,000 worldwide.

9. Which collectibles musician can’t get enough of 

Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett has amassed a vast collection of classic horror and sci-fi movie posters that are on display at a Massachusetts museum.

10. Jordan Spieth rebounds from rocky start 

The golfer, chasing the career Grand Slam, bogies three of the first six holes but settles down to score a respectable 72 in the opening round of the PGA Championship.

TOPICS: National News World News Politics
