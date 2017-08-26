NRA’s video message to ‘elites’: ‘We’re coming for you’

This frame grab from the NRATV.com site shows a video entitled "Taking on the Times." The election of President Donald Trump and Republican control of both houses of Congress meant the National Rifle Association could probably rest easy that gun laws wouldn’t change for at least four years. But the NRA has begun a campaign not against pending legislation, but against what it sees as liberal forces bent on undoing the progress it’s made _ and the political powerhouse is resorting to language that some believe could incite violence. (AP Photo) –The Associated Press
By
LISA MARIE PANE
AP,
August 26, 2017

ATLANTA (AP) — The election of President Donald Trump and Republican control of Congress meant the National Rifle Association could probably rest easy that gun laws wouldn’t change for at least four years. But the NRA has begun a campaign not against pending legislation but what it sees as liberal forces bent on undoing the progress it’s made — and the political powerhouse is resorting to language that some believe could incite violence.

Using the hashtags #counterresistance and #clenchedfistoftruth, the NRA has put out a series of videos that announce a “shot across the bow,” and say the gun-rights group is “coming for you” and that “elites … threaten our very survival,” terms that suggest opponents are enemy combatants.

Advertisement

“The times are burning and the media elites have been caught holding the match,” NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch says in one video aired on NRATV, the gun lobby’s web video site, as it shows footage of people fighting police, breaking storefront glass and burning the American flag.

Later, she specifically calls out The New York Times: “We’ve had it with your narratives, your propaganda, your fake news. We’ve had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords, your refusal to acknowledge any truth that upsets the fragile construct that you believe is real life. And we’ve had it with your tone-deaf assertion that you are in any way truth or fact-based journalism,” Loesch says. “Consider this the shot across your proverbial bow. … In short? We’re coming for you.”

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, the director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, said the tone and language is “overwrought rhetoric” that, viewed by the wrong person, could lead to violence. The kicker on one of the videos — “We’re coming for you” — is straight out of the movies, she said, and “that phrase means that violence is imminent and we will perpetrate it.”

Advertisement

The NRA is taking a page from the Trump playbook.

The friction between the gun lobby and the media isn’t new. But critics of the NRA contend the organization is relying on the “fake news” mantra started by Trump to whip up its followers after a dip in gun sales that has taken place since Trump succeeded President Barack Obama, who favored stricter gun-control laws.

“They’re not inventing this hyperangry, nasty partisan tone but piggybacking on Trump’s approach. Of course, NRA voters by and large are Trump voters, so they would be sympathetic to that kind of message,” said Robert Spitzer, chairman of the political science department at State University of New York at Cortland, who has examined the firearms industry and Second Amendment issues extensively.

Spitzer, a member of the NRA as well as the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said it’s a pattern the NRA has exhibited as the group evolved from an almost exclusive focus on gun safety into a political beacon for conservatives who fear changes to the Second Amendment and the gun industry.

“It was Bill Clinton in the 1990s. In the early 2000s, it was John McCain. It was Hillary Clinton. It was the United Nations. They’ve held up the U.N. as ready to swoop in and take everybody’s guns,” Spitzer said. “The focus of their ire has changed, but the basic message has been the same.”

The NRA declined to comment on the videos to The Associated Press. But the NRA has produced videos saying the left and the media are out of control and feeding a false narrative that tea party conservatives are racists and Trump supporters are “toothless hillbillies.”

Advertisement

Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the NRA, said this month: “There is no longer any difference between our politicians and the elite media who report on them. … These elites threaten our very survival, and to them we say: We don’t trust you, we don’t fear you, and we don’t need you. Take your hands off our future.”

Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America, said it’s been a longtime frustration with journalists who, he contends, “ignore the violence and harsh rhetoric on the left while magnifying and twisting the words of those on the right.”

The NRA videos prompted Mike Nelson, a Democratic congressional candidate in Arkansas and self-described hunter and gun-rights supporter, to label them as “hate speech.” Nelson, whose website lists the NRA among more than two dozen organization he’s supported, said he can no longer back the NRA.

In a Facebook post, Nelson wrote: “If the NRA does not stop their hate campaign, I will call them out on sedition. Sedition is the willful undermining of the legal authority, the Incitement of Violence.”

Some gun owners have cheered the videos and said they give voice to conservatives weary of media attacks on Trump; others say the videos stray from the NRA’s original mission and that the NRA is inviting violence.

Joe Plenzler, a Marine veteran who served overseas and sometimes had reporters accompanying his unit, joined two other veterans in writing an opinion piece for The Daily Beast criticizing the videos.

“The NRA props up the Second Amendment by undermining and vilifying the protections afforded in the First, and paints everyone who may disagree with the current administration, our country’s justice system, or the NRA’s partisan political position with a very dark and unjust broad brush,” Plenzler wrote with Marine veterans Craig Tucker and Kyleanne Hunter.

Plenzler, who has since dropped his NRA membership, said he was disturbed by the videos.

“Lately, it seems like they’ve gone well out of the bounds of any sort of sane responsible behavior. If you want to advocate for the Second Amendment, which I unapologetically believe in, that’s fine,” he said. “But I think at the point where you are going to demonize half the American population in a recruitment effort to get more members, I’ve got a big problem with that.”

TOPICS: National News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Barry Cadden, president of the New England Compounding Center, followed by members of his legal team, arrive at the federal courthouse for sentencing Monday, June 26, 2017, in Boston. A verdict of guilty on charges of mail fraud, racketeering conspiracy and racketeering had been reached on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in the case of a fungal meningitis outbreak from tainted steroids manufactured by Cadden's pharmacy which killed dozens and sickened hundreds of people in 2012. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Local News
In NECC case, prosecutors seek $13 million from former co-owner August 26, 2017 | 11:28 AM
Local News
Twitter retaliation: Stephen King blocks Trump from 'It' August 26, 2017 | 10:42 AM
This April 22, 2017 photo provided by Kim Wade, shows her quadruplet sons from left: Nigel, Zachary, Nicholas, and Aaron Wade in Liberty Township, Ohio. The quadruplets will be the second set quads to attend Yale University in New Haven, Conn., since 2010, (Kim Wade via AP)
Local News
Quads on the quad: Quadruplets begin colleges in Connecticut August 26, 2017 | 10:42 AM
An aerial tram in Portland, Ore. Could a similar contraption be headed for the Seaport?
Business
One idea to beat Seaport traffic: Glide over it August 26, 2017 | 10:11 AM
This file photo taken on April 10, 2017 shows a needle, spoon, and narcotics bag near a heroin encampment in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Local News
1st responders in New Hampshire city see spike in overdoses August 26, 2017 | 8:37 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2004 file photo, the Lakes of the Clouds Hut sits just below the summit of Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. The structure is the highest among those owned and operated by the Appalachian Mountain Club, sitting on a ridge at 5,012 feet. Its been more than five decades since a backcountry hut for hikers was last built in the White Mountains. But a plan to put one less than two miles into the woods has stirred passions among some hikers and outdoor lovers who say the mountains are already overrun by wealthy out-of-staters who are trampling on a fragile part of the world and undermining the outdoor experience. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane, File)
Travel
Summer tourism ending on high note in White Mountains August 26, 2017 | 8:04 AM
National News
The Latest: Harvey weakening, but huge flood risk remains August 26, 2017 | 6:48 AM
National News
The Latest: US revises assessment of N. Korea launch August 26, 2017 | 6:13 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 file photo, deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, talks with people in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington during a ceremony commemorating Israeli Independence Day. White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka tells The Associated Press he has resigned from his position, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Politics
National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House August 25, 2017 | 9:26 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pauses as he answers a question at a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix. Arpaio was convicted of a criminal charge Monday, July 31, 2017, for refusing to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, marking a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was ultimately booted from office as voters became frustrated over his headline-grabbing tactics and deepening legal troubles. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Politics
Trump pardons former sheriff Joe Arpaio August 25, 2017 | 8:36 PM
A Spirit Airlines Airbus Industrie A320 takes off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Travel
Spirit Airlines to add non-stop flights from Boston to New Orleans August 25, 2017 | 4:51 PM
Business
Vermont beer, snowboard companies reach deal on 'Take a Hike' slogan August 25, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Local News
Baby hospitalized after rock is dropped on family car in Maine August 25, 2017 | 4:02 PM
This April 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a young right whale that was founded dead in Cape Cod Bay. The right whale is one of 13 to die in the United States and Canada in 2017. Regulators in both countries say they are launching an investigation to find out what is causing the deaths of the endangered cetaceans. (R. Miller/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Animals
US, Canada to investigate deaths of endangered whales August 25, 2017 | 3:58 PM
Local News
Police ID motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash August 25, 2017 | 2:56 PM
Local News
Cops: Man rejected for gas station job tries to run over managers August 25, 2017 | 1:35 PM
Local News
Political candidate faces tagging charge for tree slogan August 25, 2017 | 10:12 AM
policelights
Local News
2 arrested in Maine following 100 mph-plus chase on I-95 August 25, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Mavis Wanczyk, of Chicopee, Mass., speaks during a news conference where she claimed the $758.7 million Powerball prize at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Braintree, Mass. Officials said it is the largest single-ticket Powerball prize in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Local News
The Powerball winner's ex-husband was killed last year August 25, 2017 | 9:40 AM
epa06160566 Mavis L. Wanczyk (R) poses with Massachusetts state treasurer Deborah Goldberg (L) after coming forward only hours after winning the $758,700,000 USD (643,660,000 euro) multi-state Powerball lottery game at Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Braintree, Massachusetts, USA, 24 August 2017. The prize is the largest single winner lottery jackpot in North American history as the only other jackpot which was larger in size ($1.6 billion usd Powerball) was divided between three winners. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Business
That Powerball jackpot? It's more than Ivanka and Jared's net worth August 25, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Local News
The debate over Harvard final clubs isn’t going away anytime soon August 25, 2017 | 8:28 AM
Local News
Lawyer for the Kennedys says he thinks charges will be dismissed August 25, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Local News
Man charged with trying to steal cop car, injuring officer in Attleboro August 25, 2017 | 8:16 AM
Local News
Aspiring firefighter gets women out of burning Weymouth building August 25, 2017 | 8:15 AM
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, tugboats from Singapore assist the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as it steers towards Changi Naval Base, Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. The collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker has exposed a long-simmering dispute between Singapore and Malaysia over which country should control a 60-meter wide guano-encrusted outcropping at the edge of the South China Sea. Malaysia and Singapore both say the accident happened in their territorial waters because of the competing claims to Pedra Branca. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
National News
Navy IDs 2 dead, 8 missing sailors from the USS John McCain August 25, 2017 | 7:49 AM
HARVEY SLIDER1 A sign is displayed at JB's German Bakery & Cafe as Hurricane Harvey approaches the area on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
National News
10 things to know for today August 25, 2017 | 6:16 AM
Business
Drive-in movie theater in NH to be sold, condos proposed August 24, 2017 | 8:54 PM
Local News
Diners scatter as pontoon boat lands on Maine restaurant's lawn August 24, 2017 | 8:50 PM
This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)
National News
Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas Gulf Coast August 24, 2017 | 8:32 PM
Local News
Police investigate random delivery of KKK newspapers in Mass. town August 24, 2017 | 6:46 PM