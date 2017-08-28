George HW Bush: ‘Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston’

FILE- In this March 8, 2017, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend an awards ceremony hosted by Congregation Beth Israel after the Mensch International Foundation presented its annual Mensch Award to the former president in Houston. The former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Thursday, June 8, 2017, on the Maine coast. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
Former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush, on March 8 in Houston. –Steve Gonzales / Houston Chronicle via AP, File
By
August 28, 2017

Former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush addressed the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in a statement tweeted by their spokesman Monday morning.

“Barbara and I are in Maine, but out hearts are in Houston,” said the former president, who lives in Houston for most of the year.

The Bush family was pictured August 21 watching the eclipse at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The couple went on to say they’re “truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers — Points of Light all — who are answering the call to help their neighbors.”

Read the full statement below.

Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey, and truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers — Points of Light all — who are answering the call to help their neighbors. We salute them, the first responders, and the local elected officials for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
TOPICS: National News Politics Weather
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
National News
More rain, more dead: Harvey floods keeps Houston paralyzed August 28, 2017 | 11:16 PM
Local News
Man falls through NH restaurant ceiling in burglary attempt August 28, 2017 | 10:58 PM
Animals
Vigil to be held for bull fatally shot after auction escape August 28, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Local News
Police: Man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge August 28, 2017 | 10:26 PM
Local News
Police: Man used fireplace log to kill 72-year-old woman August 28, 2017 | 10:20 PM
National News
Residents in photo of flooded Texas nursing home were rescued August 28, 2017 | 6:30 PM
People watch a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korea's missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region. The signs read
World News
North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test August 28, 2017 | 5:40 PM
A family waits to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on Monday.
Local News
Marty Walsh announces 'Help for Houston' drive August 28, 2017 | 3:29 PM
At South Station, a Peter Pan bus waits.
Travel
Peter Pan bus company to end partnership with Greyhound August 28, 2017 | 3:12 PM
The Boston Fire Department responds to a truck fire on I-90 on Monday.
Local News
Garbage truck fire closes Mass. Pike connector in Boston August 28, 2017 | 2:47 PM
Dover, MA - 3/2/2016 - Julia Medoff, 17, of Dover (R) studies for the new SAT with Winnie McCabe, 16, of Dover at Dover-Sherborn High School in Dover, MA March 2, 2016. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Topic: 04SAT Reporter:
Education
This school district is the best in the region, according to a new ranking August 28, 2017 | 1:42 PM
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets the crowd outside a campaign rally at Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Politics
Hillary Clinton's book tour hits Boston in November August 28, 2017 | 12:56 PM
National News
Officials act to protect downtown Houston from Harvey floods August 28, 2017 | 6:57 AM
President Donald Trump follows first lady Melania Trump as they board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, en route to Camp David, Md.
Politics
Some in GOP consider supporting a primary challenge to Trump August 28, 2017 | 4:23 AM
Politics
First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama's playbook August 28, 2017 | 4:10 AM
Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after he lost his roof and back wall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
National News
The story of one Texan's desperate effort to stay alive during Harvey August 28, 2017 | 3:03 AM
Local News
Police: 17-year-old shot in face at New Hampshire park August 28, 2017 | 2:04 AM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during a rededication ceremony for the repaired New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston. One of the glass panes in the memorial was damaged by a vandal last month. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Politics
New England governors set to talk trade with Canadians August 28, 2017 | 12:10 AM
BOSTON, MA - 9/01/2016:Wadsworth Street jam up.... Students returning - moving in craziness. Sept 1st in Boston - is also called allston christmas because all the things that are left behind when people move out and in to apartments. so we are primarily looking apartments moving in and out, moments , the craziness. Allston Brighton (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 02allstonchristmasphotos
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week August 27, 2017 | 8:52 PM
Capt. Robert Haley
Local News
EMT who helped lead response to Boston Marathon bombing dies at 63 August 27, 2017 | 5:01 PM
In this Thursday Aug. 24, 2017 photograph, power boats motor across Lake Sunapee in Newbury, N.H. A small group of residents have fought for years to keep the state from building a boat ramp for the public on a lake that has its share of million dollar mansions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
Supporters of dead lake plan say rich residents are to blame August 27, 2017 | 2:52 PM
Crime
Authorities investigating shootings in Springfield that left 2 men dead August 27, 2017 | 2:27 PM
Local News
New Hampshire police department recaptures escaped suspect August 27, 2017 | 1:33 PM
Local News
Police: Woman dies after reported assault in Providence parking lot August 27, 2017 | 12:39 PM
Passers-by ascended the snowy stairs near the Mass. Statehouse in Boston.
Politics
Lobbyists outnumber lawmakers seven-to-one in Mass. August 27, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Boston, MA- August 19, 2017: “Boston Free Speech” rally at the Boston Common, Boston, MA on August 19, 2017. Thousands of protesters are expected to flood downtown Boston Saturday, with the “Boston Free Speech” rally on Boston Common likely surrounded by several different counter-actions. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Local News
First Amendment activists protest restrictions on journalists at Boston 'free speech' rally August 27, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Local News
Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in Vermont August 27, 2017 | 9:01 AM
National News
Rising floodwaters trap hundreds stranded in wake of Harvey August 27, 2017 | 7:43 AM
This booking photo released by the Concord, N.H., Police Department shows William Soler, scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, on charges that he tried to run over gas station managers with his car because he was upset at not being hired for a job there. (Concord Police Department via AP)
Local News
Police: New Hampshire man who didn't get job tried to run over workers August 26, 2017 | 3:35 PM
Mavis Wanczyk, of Chicopee, Mass., speaks during a news conference where she claimed the $758.7 million Powerball prize.
National News
Historic Powerball prize renews focus on the lottery's future August 26, 2017 | 12:33 PM