George HW Bush: ‘Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston’

Former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush addressed the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in a statement tweeted by their spokesman Monday morning.

“Barbara and I are in Maine, but out hearts are in Houston,” said the former president, who lives in Houston for most of the year.

The Bush family was pictured August 21 watching the eclipse at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The couple went on to say they’re “truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers — Points of Light all — who are answering the call to help their neighbors.”

Read the full statement below.

Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey, and truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers — Points of Light all — who are answering the call to help their neighbors. We salute them, the first responders, and the local elected officials for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.

