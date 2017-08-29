What the Boston area is doing for Hurricane Harvey victims—and how you can help

BOSTON, MA - 8/29/2017: The first floor of city hall was busy...Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced that the City of Boston is sponsoring a 'Help for Houston' Drive starting Tuesday, August 29th through Thursday, August 31st
The first floor of Boston City Hall was busy Tuesday as workers sorted through donations for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. –David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe
By
4:19 PM

Boston has a long history of helping other cities in the wake of catastrophe, and with Hurricane Harvey’s unprecedented devastation along the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana, Mayor Marty Walsh is urging residents to step up once more.

“As we have done in other emergencies and which has been done for us, Boston will step up and help through the darkest hours,” Walsh said in a statement Monday.

“I’ve made it clear to the Mayor of Houston that Boston is here for them,” he said. “Let’s come together as a city, contribute in any way we can, and show Houston that they have Boston’s full support.”

What’s being done:

Walsh’s announced a city-sponsored “Help for Houston” drive this week to collect clothing, toiletries, food, and other items to send to those impacted by Harvey. Contributions can be dropped off through Thursday at the following locations:

Collection bins across the city were already filling up on Tuesday.

In a press conference Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner thanked Walsh for the assistance. Turner also thanked the city of Boston for sending “high-water rescue equipment and vehicles.” According to Walsh’s office, the city offered equipment and cots, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided those items since it already had them closer to the destination.

As The Boston Globe reported, a group of seven local residents with the American Red Cross of Massachusetts also traveled to Texas last week to help with the relief efforts. According to NECN, that number of volunteers increased to 22 by Monday — in addition to Cape Cod-based Coast Guard members and Boston-based FEMA workers.

“This is important,” Jim Matheson, one of the volunteers, told NECN. “It’s critical. It’s massive. How can you say no?”

Other ways to donate:

The Red Cross is accepting donations on its website or via text message: To donate $10, text HARVEY to the number 90999.

Additionally, New England Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft has pledged to match up to $1 million in donations to the Red Cross’s Harvey relief fund through this website.

Mayor Turner is also directing donations to the city’s Harvey flood relief fund, which is being run by the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a nonprofit in Houston.

Lastly, Global Giving, an organization that connects and vets charities across the world, is aiming to raise $2 million for Harvey relief. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was almost halfway toward its goal.

