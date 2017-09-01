Utah officer put on leave after handcuffing a screaming nurse

In this July 26, 2017, frame grab from video taken from a police body camera and provided by attorney Karra Porter, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. The Utah police department is making changes after the officer dragged Wubbels out of the hospital in handcuffs when she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient. –The Associated Press
By
SALLY HO and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
AP,
7:52 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah nurse said she was scared to death when a police officer handcuffed and dragged her screaming from a hospital after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient.

After Alex Wubbels and her attorneys released dramatic video of the arrest, prosecutors called for a criminal investigation and Salt Lake City police put Detective Jeff Payne on paid leave Friday.

“This cop bullied me. He bullied me to the utmost extreme,” Wubbels said in an interview with The Associated Press. “And nobody stood in his way.”

The Salt Lake City police chief and mayor also apologized and changed department policies in line with the guidance Wubbels was following in the July 26 incident.

Advertisement

Wubbels, a former alpine skier who competed in the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics, said she adhered to her training and hospital protocols to protect the rights of a patient who could not speak for himself.

“You can’t just take blood if you don’t have a legitimate concern for something to be tested,” Wubbels said. “It is the most personal property I think that we can have besides our skin and bones and organs.”

Payne did not return messages left at publicly listed phone numbers, and the Salt Lake Police Association union did not respond to messages for comment. The department and a civilian board also are conducting reviews.

“I was alarmed by what I saw in the video with our officer,” Police Chief Mike Brown said.

Police body-camera video shows Wubbels, who works in the burn unit, calmly explaining that she could not take blood from a patient who had been injured in a deadly car accident, citing a recent change in law. A 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling said a blood sample cannot be taken without patient consent or a warrant.

Wubbels told Payne that a patient had to allow a blood sample to determine intoxication or be under arrest. Otherwise, she said police needed a warrant. Police did not, but Payne insisted.

Advertisement

The dispute ended with Payne saying, “We’re done, you’re under arrest” and pulling her outside while she screamed and said, “I’ve done nothing wrong!”

He had called his supervisor and discussed the time-sensitive blood draw for over an hour with hospital staff, police spokeswoman Christina Judd said.

“It’s not an excuse. It definitely doesn’t forgive what happened,” she said.

Payne wrote in a police report that he grabbed Wubbels and took her outside to avoid causing a “scene” in the emergency room. He said his boss, a lieutenant whose actions also were being reviewed, told him to arrest Wubbels if she kept interfering.

The detective left Wubbels in a hot police car for 20 minutes before realizing that blood had already been drawn as part of treatment, said her lawyer, Karra Porter. Wubbels was not charged.

“This has upended her worldview in a way. She just couldn’t believe this could happen,” Porter said.

Wubbels and her attorneys on Thursday released the video they obtained through a public records request to call for change. She has not sued, but that could change, said attorney Jake Macfarlane.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said that the video was concerning and called the police chief to ask for a criminal investigation.

The department is open to the inquiry that will be run by Salt Lake County’s Unified Police, Judd said. Gill’s office will review the findings.

In response to the incident, Judd said the department updated its blood-draw policy last week to mirror what the hospital uses. She said officers have already received additional training.

Advertisement

The agency has met with hospital administration to ensure it does not happen again and to repair ties.

“There’s a strong bond between fire, police and nurses because they all work together to help save lives, and this caused an unfortunate rift that we are hoping to repair immediately,” Judd said.

The hospital said it’s proud of the way Wubbels handled the situation.

The patient was a victim in a car crash and Payne wanted the blood sample to show he had done nothing wrong, according to the officer’s written report.

The patient, William Gray, is a reserve police officer in Rigby, Idaho, according to the city’s police. They thanked Wubbels for protecting his rights.

Gray is a semi-truck driver and was on the road when a pickup truck fleeing from authorities slammed into him and his truck burst into flames, police reports say.

___

Ho reported from Las Vegas. Associated Press writers Michelle Price and Brady McCombs contributed to this report.

___

Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho and Lindsay Whitehurst at https://twitter.com/lwhitehurst .

TOPICS: National News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
'Dreamers' decision weighs on Trump as announcement nears September 1, 2017 | 7:37 PM
Porbeagle shark
Animals
A dead shark washed ashore on a Revere beach September 1, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Local News
No parole for woman who stabbed Gloucester mom, suffocated her to death September 1, 2017 | 3:02 PM
Local News
Duxbury paramedics deliver baby en route to hospital September 1, 2017 | 2:47 PM
James Comey
Politics
AP source: Mueller team has draft letter on Comey firing September 1, 2017 | 2:32 PM
A sign welcoming visitors in both English and French in Cornish, N.H.
Local News
More than 640,000 holiday visitors expected in New Hampshire September 1, 2017 | 2:27 PM
National News
A week after hitting Texas, Harvey still causing evacuations September 1, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Local News
Fall River man sentenced for sexual assault of girlfriend's children September 1, 2017 | 2:01 PM
Local News
Man charged with trying to steal trade secrets from Mass. robotics company September 1, 2017 | 12:45 PM
Local News
Funeral set for RI soldier killed in training accident September 1, 2017 | 9:25 AM
B&M
Local News
Maine baked bean company celebrates 150th anniversary September 1, 2017 | 9:19 AM
A pair of undated identification photos of Eric Judkins, an inmate found in Pennsylvania on Thursday after failing to return to a halfway house.
Local News
Heavily tattooed escaped inmate from NH found in Pennsylvania September 1, 2017 | 9:16 AM
In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, photo, Kathy Tringali, right, a recruiter for retailer Big 5 Sporting Goods, talks to job seekers during a job fair in San Jose, Calif. On Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, the U.S. government issues the August jobs report. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
National News
US job growth slows to 156K; unemployment up to 4.4 percent September 1, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Russian cadets walk past the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow has yet to study the United States' decision to shut its consulate in San Francisco before considering possible retaliation. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
National News
10 things to know for today September 1, 2017 | 8:56 AM
Local News
Authorities seek Somerville teen for questioning about fatal shooting September 1, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Local News
More ticket checks are coming to the commuter rail September 1, 2017 | 8:32 AM
Local News
New Hampshire man sentenced for slashing ex-girlfriend’s throat September 1, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Local News
ATM, safe stolen from Massachusetts American Legion September 1, 2017 | 8:21 AM
Boston’s South Station.
Local News
Controversial Samsung ads removed at South Station amid concerns over racism August 31, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Highways around downtown Houston are empty as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey overflow from the bayous around the city Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
National News
'Don't touch me. I'm dying.' Harrowing Harvey stories emerge August 31, 2017 | 9:54 PM
What appeared to be an oil slick was visible on Houston floodwaters on Wednesday.
National News
'There’s millions of contaminants' in Houston's floodwaters August 31, 2017 | 9:06 PM
An undated photo provided by Maggie Redfern shows the yard of Redfern in New London, Ct. Redfern was issued an abatement order from the city of New London’s blight officer. She is appealing the citation and argues that her lawn is more ecologically friendly than traditional manicured, green lawns. (AP Photo/Maggie Redfern)
Local News
Natural-lawn advocate contests blight citation for her yard August 31, 2017 | 8:34 PM
Local News
Prosecutor: Boston officer justified in fatal shooting August 31, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Carter was convicted in June of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III and later sentenced to 15 months in jail.
Local News
Michelle Carter's lawyers file notice of appeal August 31, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Local News
Former business executive to head panel regulating legal marijuana August 31, 2017 | 8:02 PM
Local News
Ex-officer faces prison for extorting cocaine from dealer August 31, 2017 | 6:38 PM
Joshua Hubert listens as his attorney Richard Welsh Jr., right,addresses the court during Hubert's dangerousness hearing on charges related to the kidnapping of a seven year old girl Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Worcester. Ma. Hubert now faces an attempted murder charge. Authorities say Hubert is a family friend who took the girl from her grandparents' Worcester home on Aug. 27, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond. The girl survived. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP)
Local News
Man faces attempted murder charge after girl thrown in lake August 31, 2017 | 6:26 PM
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, holds up a Texas flag after speaking with supporters outside Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas, uesday, Aug. 29, 2017, , where he received a briefing on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
National News
White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief August 31, 2017 | 5:11 PM
Local News
Captain working for Bristol County Sheriff accused of helping 'Codfather' August 31, 2017 | 3:40 PM
FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Massachusetts prosecutors on Friday, June 23, 2017, appealed a court ruling that erased the former NFL star's murder conviction in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player. Hernandez's conviction inwas voided after he killed himself in prison. Under a long-held Massachusetts legal principle, courts typically erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
Local News
Judge: Lawsuits against Aaron Hernandez can be heard in Boston August 31, 2017 | 1:54 PM