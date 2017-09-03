Curt Schilling hauls Harvey aid to Texas, but not without a few bumps along the way

10/22/16 -- Boston, MA -- Former Red Sox pitcher and Trump supporter Curt Schilling spoke at the #HerLiesMatter rally at Boston City Hall Plaza on October 22, 2016, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe)
Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling spoke at a rally in Boston last October. –Kayana Szymczak / The Boston Globe
By
September 3, 2017

The efficacy of his methods notwithstanding, give Curt Schilling credit. The former Red Sox pitcher-turned-political commentator is taking Harvey relief into his own hands.

After collecting online donations and physical aid near his home in Medfield, Schilling led a group of trucks filled with aid on a cross-country trip to the flood-ravaged coastal Texas city of Beaumont.

By Friday, the group was off with four trailers “STUFFED full of everything from Diabetic test kits to wheelchairs to air mattresses and bug spray,” as well as food, tarps, tents, sheets, phone chargers, and animal cages.

However, Schilling’s relief convoy hit an obstacle Saturday outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where his trailer apparently broke down. Schilling, who had been livestreaming (and arguing with Twitter users) during the drive, put a call out for help on social media.

A number of local and national outlets subsequently picked up the news of the former baseball player, stranded on the side of the highway. And one way or another, his call for help was heard.

As Schilling later said in a Periscope video, somewhere between 30 and 50 people showed up to help him offload supplies into a new U-Haul.

“The response was amazing,” he said.

A local reporter tweeted photos and video on the scene.

Schilling was back on the road by Saturday evening and appeared to be closing in on his destination Sunday afternoon.

https://www.facebook.com/curt.schilling.56

In addition to physical supplies, Schilling said Sunday he has raised about $6,000 in online donations.

Fernando Martinez, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network, told the Associated Press earlier this week that Schilling is “well-intentioned,” but that it’s better to donate to charities that have been properly vetted and registered with the IRS rather than individuals.

Schilling defended his plan in a statement Friday.

“I am sure FEMA and the Red Cross and whatever other organization our gov’t is telling you to send money to is great,” he said. “But these folks [need food], water, and money today, now. Not red tape here, they’re getting it all Saturday.”

Once on scene, Schilling says he will focus on helping survivors, first responders, and animal rescues. He also says he also plans to do his online talk radio show this week from Texas.

