6 Florida webcams you can watch during Hurricane Irma

A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma impacts Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen.

Here’s where you can watch the storm:

1. Southernmost Beach Resort Beach & Pier in Key West:

2. Rooftop of Two Friends Restaurant in Key West:

3. Cruise ship docks in Key West:

4. St. Petersburg, Florida

5. Marathon, Florida:

6. Downtown Orlando:

Plus: Additional webcams are available at the following sites:

— Sanibel Causeway in Sanibel on mysanibel.us.

— Sanibel Island Beach Cam in Sanibel on earthcam.com.

— Fort Myers Beach on earthcam.com.

— University of Florida teaching zoo in Gainesville on earthcam.com.

— Siesta Beach in Sarasota on earthcam.com.