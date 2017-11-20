Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh says she’s heard from ‘at least 8’ alleged Kevin Spacey victims

A former Boston news anchor who says her teenage son was assaulted by actor Kevin Spacey said that she’s heard from “at least 8” other alleged victims of the actor since going public with her claims.

Heather Unruh, who worked at WCVB until 2016, gave her first on-air interview Monday morning to NBC News’ Megyn Kelly following her emotional press conference Nov. 8 in Boston. Unruh has alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted her then-18-year-old son at the Club Car restaurant on Nantucket in July 2016.

“To be honest with you, I’ve heard from at least eight other alleged Spacey victims,” Unruh continued. “And I think there are so many more who are afraid to come forward, or just too embarrassed.”

“He lures them in.” Heather Unruh on Kevin Spacey allegations #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/rRZiiudQvp — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) November 20, 2017

“He lures them in, making them feel like they’re the greatest person, that he’s really interested in what they have to say, and they have a great conversation,” Unruh told Kelly. “And then he strikes when they least expect it, just when they start to feel comfortable with it.”

Unruh also provided new details about the evening of the alleged assault, revealing that her son had finished working a late-night shift as a busboy at the Club Car restaurant when he was introduced to Spacey.

“He was thrilled, thinking, ‘This is going to be the greatest night of my life,'” Unruh said. “They talked for a long time, they sang together at the piano, and then out of nowhere, Kevin violated him. And not just once.”

“And out of nowhere, Kevin violated him…and not just once” – Heather Unruh, mother of Kevin Spacey’s alleged victims. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/OdyQd4TCDA — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) November 20, 2017

Unruh said that while she can’t discuss the ongoing investigation in detail, there is evidence against Spacey that support her and her son’s claims.

“There is evidence,” Unruh said. “Because there’s an ongoing criminal investigation, I’m not able to talk about what that evidence is. But there is evidence, and there are witnesses.”